Weekend Update: When Bad Things Happen To Bull Markets

This article is taken in relevant part from the Blue Line Classic Trading, Weekend Update, May 13, 2017.

During the 1990's and into the 2,000's I lived on a barrier island 20 miles Southeast of Charleston, South Carolina. My home was 2 blocks from the Atlantic Ocean and sat 13 feet above sea level. Three years earlier Hurricane Hugo slammed into the South Carolina coast just north of Charleston. Its highest storm surge was 19 feet. Had Hugo made land just 30 miles south of where it did, the 2-story house that was destined to be my home would had water up to the second story bedrooms. Rather than it being a total loss, the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) would have made me whole. The cost of flood insurance to me was $500/year, but heavily subsidized by the government. The actual cost of flood insurance for that house on that barrier island, without a government subsidy, might have been 3-5 times that amount.

My point is you can't live at the beach without flood insurance (the mortgage companies won't allow it). You risk total ruin based upon the fickle path of a powerful 150 mile per hour wall of spiraling wind and water.

Which brings us to the stock market and whether it's time for some flood insurance of its own.

Wall Of Worry - Reaching Ever So Close To The Top

Despite a host of geopolitical and financial market red flag warnings, market participants are in a mood of unusual tranquility and stability that is discounting the possibility of imminent demise. This is not the first time market participants have been unusually serene. The charts below show market sentiment over the past 30 years, as measured by the Investors Intelligence Bull/Bear ratio. As is illustrated in the charts, the markets are at a tipping point of bullish levels and unless "this time it's different," the market is due for a tumble in the months ahead.

[Charts courtesy of Investor's Intelligence]

Elliott Wave - Completed Wave 5's

When sentiment (above analysis) coincides with a completed Elliott Wave pattern there is a high probability of a reversal of trend. In order to have a completed Elliott Wave impulse pattern there must be new Wave 5 highs above Wave 3's highs, even if by only one tick. As you can see in the charts below, the S&P, Nasdaq and Russell have all made new highs above their previous Wave 3 highs. Only the Dow has failed (so far). Take a close look at the Nasdaq chart (third chart down). A break below the trend-signal line, currently at 5994, will not bode well for the market.

The Black Swan Scenario

Elevated bullish sentiment and a completed Elliott Wave pattern is not what has me most worried. In just about any downward price scenario our trend identification algorithm will get us short in plenty of time to be on the right side of the new trend. What keeps me up at night (literally, checking global markets in the middle of the night), is a "Black Swan" event that will either crush our markets in the morning or be of such a great magnitude that the markets don't open at all the next day, or the next after that, or the next after that. All the anticipation for such an event will be for naught if there is no way to protect against, or profitably participate in, a market crash.

What is a 'Black Swan'?

A black swan is an event or occurrence that deviates beyond what is normally expected of a situation and is extremely difficult to predict yet have catastrophic ramifications.

Because it is difficult to predict, the usual suspects of geopolitical hot spots (North Korea, Syria, Iran, Russia, China, Canada) may not be the origin of any such event. It could anything from a solar flare, natural disaster or cyber attack. Whatever the source, without "flood insurance" our accounts will be subject to the fallout from any of the above, or whatever black swan it is that did not make the list above

[Editor's note Sat AM] Breaking News: The Day The Earth Was Hacked - Dozens of Countries Hit By Huge Cyberextortian Attack

Portfolio Insurance

In Thursday's Update I sent out some ideas that might provide at least a modicum of protection against the worst case scenario: a market out of control on the downside. In 2008 the central banks across the world stopped a spreading global financial panic by pumping the world with liquidity. That rabbit has already been pulled out of the hat. If it happens again, is there anything left inside?

(1) iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) - at all time lows, volatility has the potential to rise with or without a black swan event. In addition, consider the summer of 2011 when a 25% market decline between May and October resulted in a tripling of VXX. If there is not an increase in volatility by the end of the year, VXX could be lower, much lower. The Law of TANSTAAFL: There ain't no such thing as a free lunch.

(2) Inverse and Leveraged Stock Index ETF's. Consider these a more conservative implementation of the VXX strategy. ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SDS), ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) or Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) should go up 50-100% on just a 25% decline in the market. Don't go crazy here - the intermediate and long term market trends are still pointing up. Back-burner this limited position and you are hedged indefinitely.

(3) Options. Go out in time, at least to the end of 2017, and take advantage of 5-10X the leverage of VXX. My suggestions, in order of risk (less to more):

(A) SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) Dec $270 Put - about $3,000 per put. A 25% decline in the market and these puts triple;

(B) PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Dec 135 Put - About $500 per put. A 25% decline in the Nasdaq, (which is up 600% from the 2009 lows) and these puts go up 600%.

(C) SPY Dec $200 Put - About $200 per put. A long shot because if nothing big happens to the downside, these can easily become worthless. But a 25% decline in the S&P and these go up 10X, to about $2,000 per put.

If any of the above scenarios were predictable, there would be no need for anything akin to hedges and portfolio insurance. Before the great global financial crash of 2008, and before the devastation of the dot.com bubble in 2000-2001, the drum beat for investors was something along the lines of "the market always comes back, it always has, and it always will."

If only that were true. No one ever came back completely from 50% haircut in 2008, or an 80% Nasdaq haircut in 2001, if they came back at all. It's not just a game of numbers (15 years later Nasdaq has finally exceeded its 2000 price highs), it is a game of people, of psychology, of social mood and herd mentality.

All markets crash, but not all markets crash in the same way. The herd falling off of the cliff is not the same as a Black Swan suddenly showing up in your living room. Right now, the probabilities are lining up for anything from a bump in the road, to Armageddon down the road. The time to be careful is now, while the road is smooth and the sun is shining. Every hurricane has an eye, and that eye is staring back at this bull market, right here, right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.