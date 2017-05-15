I Hate Mondays... Nah Not Really

It's Monday on the market, but no market enthusiast really hates Mondays. In fact, it reengages us. And, as for me, with this view of the Aegean, I simply cannot hate Mondays. And I'll admit that I dreamed of writing this article and its title and previous sentence for decades. You know, I spent an hour just last evening simply staring at the many more stars (in the universe) visible here versus in NYC. Sure I don't live on the same street as Madonna anymore but like she ever even noticed my many attempts to catch her attention with my cute and fluffy little white dog, Marley. You know, life is not really that hard if you can enjoy the simple things it offers rather than being bothered by the littlest of issues. You just need three things, love, patience and tolerance. However, the issues here in Greece are significant, and I plan to discuss my firsthand perspective in upcoming reports as my heart bleeds for my suffering brethren here in the homeland. I'll look to provide some help as well. For today, though, let's look at the average American trader's perspective. True investors look forward to the start of trading in Asia Sunday night and the fresh business coverage that comes with it - am I right?! This morning, our markets will be influenced by Asia too, with some important data reported in China and given North Korea's missile launch and rhetoric. However, the biggest buzz moving markets is emanating from the refreshed oil patch, thanks to the V-shaped bottom marked last week. It was aided by some inflationary data, the dip in the dollar and some words of encouragement from Saudi Arabia and Russia. Let's take a full look ahead at the day.

We'll start with the oil patch, given its leadership role today. The U.S. dollar turned last week, as the greenback stopped recovering ground on the euro post the sell-the-news (euro) event on the election result in France. The dollar also came under some pressure last week due to a slew of inflationary data and discussion from Fed members (see my work from last week for more on this), despite the close of the week question posed by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). It all served oil, as did last week's supportive statements provided by Saudi Arabia and Russia regarding extending currently tempered production quotas a bit longer.

United States Oil (NYSE: USO), which tracks WTI Crude, appreciated by 3.0% last week and is marking a premarket move of approximately another 2.4% this morning (4:30 AM EDT). I missed the move despite expecting it. Too much time spent on sardines and ouzo are to blame for that, despite that nasty story I read on relative parasites last week. I focused all last week on the slew of inflation measures due and my expectation for hotter than expected data. Along with the data, we heard from several Fed-men, some of which reiterated the Fed's most recent statements about the President's tax reform plan and improved labor markets, each of which could further fuel price increases. The dollar stalled, backtracked, and oil and other asset classes like gold benefited last week from that in my view. We also heard from Russia and Saudi Arabia, two key oil producing nations, which reiterated support for ongoing production quotas. Oil price support lends support to the energy sector and financial sector, and so serves stocks for as long as oil prices do not rise too far too fast to hamper other sectors of the economy including consumer and industrial sectors.

Data from China arrived earlier this morning. Industrial production grew 6.5% year-to-year in April, but that was down from March's growth of 7.6%. Fixed asset investment increased 8.9% through the first quarter, short of the 9.1% estimated by Reuters' survey of economists. Retail sales grew 10.7% year-to-year in April, slower than March's rate of 10.9%. While many reporters are reporting the data is indicative of a slowing China economy, the shortfalls are small enough to simply be anomalous in nature. This factor seems to be playing a role against stocks and the dollar in the early AM, but I expect to be overcome quickly, maybe even by the open or 10:00 AM.

Looking to U.S. data, we have several reports on tap. At 8:30 AM EDT, look for the Empire State Manufacturing Survey from the NY Fed. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg indicate expectations for a reading of 7.0, up from 5.2 in April. That is still indicative of an expanding local industrial sector and national expansion as well. While April slipped some, it still indicated tightness in supply chains.

At 10:00 AM EDT, look for the Housing Market Index. This is just a sentiment measure of homebuilders and it was greatly influenced by struggling smaller builders for the longest time into the recovery. However, at this point everybody is on board. Economists see the HMI coming in at 68 again, where it marked in April. I have been bullish housing for years now, and with the labor market continuing to improve and with interest rates threatening to increase further, I see no letdown in housing anytime soon. This is another positive for stocks today.

Treasury International Capital (TIC) is due at 4:00 PM EDT and is not generally a market moving event. I do not expect it to be again today, however, it does track foreign demand for long-term U.S. securities. That is a measure of global health sometimes and sometimes simply a vote of support for American debt. While our new administration is doing some positive things for the economy, its geopolitical moves, which may be genius in my view, are currently scaring everyone. Seasonals play here, given a glimpse of the chart, so don't read too much in any given data point. But I still expect a moving average line improvement in the year ahead with the usual choppiness in between. Foreign demand for long-term U.S. securities measured $53.4 billion in March.

The geopolitical wire has North Korea on the radar after its most recent launch of a missile that went farther than usual. It approached Russia, putting Putin's armed forces on alert. The rhetoric from North Korea was likewise threatening, as it said it had the ability to reach U.S. territory with a nuclear warhead. Whether that means Guam or Hawaii or California is critical here, and the U.S. quickly declared that its States are not threatened by North Korea as yet. The anti-missile defense effort now at work in Asia will help ensure that. The dollar is down again this morning, so there may be some fear influence in the early going. Equities indicate and should continue to indicate little concern about North Korea, and I expect stocks to find support if not at the open then not long thereafter.

At still a very early hour, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) was indicating a fractionally higher open. I expect stocks to find renewed enthusiasm into the open on economic data, or shortly thereafter as concern about North Korea and China data fades. Stocks could approach recent highs this week thanks to the calming effect of the CPI data last Friday and given help from the oil patch. Stay tuned to my column for regular coverage of the markets.