Hoarding Of Silver Bullion Unstoppable

The big picture of the US dollar is deteriorating. Last week the big speculators substantially cut their long bets on the greenback.

Last week the big speculators cut their long bets on precious metals prices but the general upward trend in gold / silver prices is still intact.

Despite lower silver prices, in April JP Morgan was aggressively accumulating silver bullion. This month it is SLV that has taken the lead in the silver race.

Last week was pretty good for precious metals. The recent rapid fall was stopped at around $1,228 per ounce of gold and $16.3 per ounce of silver and precious metals investors are wondering: "What now?"

Before I try to answer this question, let me start this article from discussing the last developments in physical gold / silver markets.

Silver physical market

In my opinion, the silver market is the most interesting segment of the precious metals market. Despite weak silver prices, in May the silver bullion has been aggressively accumulated. Although JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) added "only" 0.8 million ounces of silver to its CME vaults, the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) increased its stakes by 10.7 million ounces. Despite the fact that we are in the middle of May, the joint purchases of silver made by these two entities are very close to this year's record established in April:

Another interesting fact - this year JP Morgan has added 25.8 million ounces of silver to its CME vaults, much more than in 2015 and 2016 (21.1 and 13.2 million, respectively).

Now, a quick look at the gold physical market.

Gold physical market

This market is different from its silver counterpart. The table below shows gold flows reported by three large gold holders, the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD), the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) and JP Morgan:

As the table shows, although since the beginning of 2017 each entity has added gold to its stakes, in May JP Morgan stopped its purchases but GLD and IAU cut their holdings.

I would say: business as usual. Silver is still hoarded but gold…not necessarily. Why? I will tackle this problem in one of my next articles.

Paper markets

According to the Commitments of Traders report (COT report), last week big speculators (mainly hedge funds) cut their net long positions held in gold and silver futures:

What is more, this cut was really impressive. As a result, the gold futures market is now very far from the state I could name as excessive optimism but…the big picture is typical for a regular bull market:

According to Investopedia:

"A formal uptrend is when each successive peak and trough is higher than the ones found earlier in the trend" I do not want to go too deeply into technical analysis (there are a few technical analysts on Seeking Alpha that are much better than me, for example Avi) but since the last bottom in gold prices, established in December 2016, not even a very sharp eye has been able to easily spot the uptrend pattern. Interestingly, the pattern drawn by net positions held by speculators is following the price pattern: each successive peak and trough is higher than the ones found earlier (the last net long position held by big speculators is marked by the red circle under the letter A).

In other words, there are no divergences (between the positions held by speculators and gold prices) that could negate the bull market thesis.

Summarizing - although the last drop in gold prices could scare many investors, it was nothing special. This means that as long as the bull market thesis is not negated I am still bullish on gold (and silver).

US dollar

The US dollar has made it, at last. Last week the net long position held by big speculators (the red circle on the chart below) fell below its strong support at 55% (measured as a net long position held by big speculators / total open interest). In other words, it looks like speculators are losing their firm trust in the greenback and now the downward trend, which started in January 2017, may strengthen due to negative sentiment among these players:

10-year Treasury notes

Last week the big speculators increased their long bets on US 10-year Treasury notes futures by 49.2 thousand contracts. Now these traders hold a relatively high net long position in US Treasuries, which means that they are betting on stable or lower market interest rates in the US. In this way they are indirectly supporting precious metals prices (lower interest rates have a positive impact on gold / silver prices).

Summary

Despite a recent, substantial drop in silver prices, this metal is aggressively hoarded by a few large entities (JP Morgan and SLV). In this way silver is very strongly supported by fundamental forces, which, in my opinion, should result in much higher prices in the long term.

The gold market, on the other hand, is sending mixed signals. Indeed, physical gold is generally accumulated but the big picture is not as convincing as the picture delivered by the silver market. Fortunately (for gold bugs), the paper market is still in its typical upward trend so I am, in general, bullish.

Both paper markets (gold and silver) are now supported by the weakening US dollar and US 10-year Treasury notes futures.

