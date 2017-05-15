The Next Restaurant Stock Likely To Be Acquired: Bojangles'

Investing in companies based on buyout rumors is a delicate topic, but we cannot ignore the fact that the restaurant space has seen steady high-profiled acquisitions the past few years:

Nov 2013: Roark Capital acquires Carl's Jr. and Hardee's for $1.7bn

Jan 2014: Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) acquires Chuck E Cheese's for $1.3bn

May 2014: Golden Gate Capital acquires Red Lobster for $2.1bn

May 2014: Sentinel Capital acquires TGI Friday's for $0.8bn

Jul 2014: Hony Capital acquires PizzaExpress for $1.5bn

Aug 2014: Burger King acquires Tim Hortons for $14.6bn

Jul 2015: BC Partners acquires Cote Restaurants for $0.4bn

May 2016: JAB Holding acquires Krispy Kreme for $1.3bn

Jan 2017: Golden Gate Capital acquires Bob Evans Farm Restaurants for $0.6bn

Feb 2017: Restaurant Brands (QSR) acquires Popeyes (PLKI) for $1.8bn

Mar 2017: Oak Hill Capital acquires Checker's/Rally's Restaurants for $0.5bn

Mar 2017: Darden Restaurants (DRI) acquires Chedder's Scratch Kitchen for $0.8bn

Apr 2017: JAB Holding acquires Panera Bread (PNRA) for $7.2bn

A logical prediction is the M&A spree will continue in the next couple of years as interest rates are still relatively low with buyers looking to take advantage of "cheap funding" while it lasts. Strategic buyers are sitting on an abundance of cash and the current environment favors consolidators. Also, financial buyers have embraced the "bolt-on" strategy to extract synergies while holding record levels of un-invested capital with moderated IRR expectations. But with the recent flurry of deals and risk of buyers deciding to take the "wait-and-see" approach until an official corporate tax package is passed by the Trump Administration, quiet months ahead for restaurant M&A is certainly a possibility. There is no harm however in taking a look at who could be next in the takeout line after the lull period ends.

Who's Next?

Maxim Group published a report in early April 2017 highlighting three restaurants they believe could be acquired next: Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) and Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN). Their case for each seems rational at first glance but I am highly skeptical of any of these deals materializing in the near future. Chili's and Applebee's are part of the full-service space that appear to be in secular decline while at the same time their brands have lost their luster, especially among millennials. I predict any strategic or financial buyer currently lurking would prefer to acquire a brand with a loyal-follower base and high expansion opportunity, instead of purchasing an underperforming and "cheap" restaurant on hopes of turning it around. For Dunkin' Brands, they are indeed a legitimate takeout candidate with their well-built brand, strong breakfast presence and international expansion opportunity. But when JAB Holding announced their intention to acquire Panera Bread, it dealt a major blow to Dunkin' Brands as they lost a major player most investors believed was a top candidate to acquire them; that same day their shares dropped 3%. Another issue with investing in Dunkin' Brands (which Longbow Research noted in their compelling report on April 28th) is that the company is currently trading at ~15x NTM EV/EBITDA multiple, very close to the ~16x forward takeout multiple JAB Holding paid for Panera Bread. It is difficult to see significant upside in Dunkin' Brand's share price even if it was acquired.

Why Bojangles'?

Bojangles' (NASDAQ:BOJA) (market cap ~$638m, enterprise value ~$806m) is my top pick for mostly likely to be acquired. The 40-year old southern fried chicken & biscuits chain fits the bill in terms of what a serious a buyer is looking for; it has a differentiated concept focusing on chicken and breakfast, a track record of success that has spanned four decades, and solid expansion opportunity. William Blair noted during their IPO two years ago: "With a menu centered on its freshly prepared chicken n' biscuits, Bojangles' has garnered a loyal, cult-like following across the Southeast, as evidenced by healthy average unit volumes of nearly $1.8 million and positive same-store sales for 20 consecutive quarters. The company's strong breakfast business accounts for 38% of sales, and as a result, Bojangles' generates more pre-11 a.m. revenues per restaurant than any other publicly traded concept." Bojangles' would make sense as a portfolio addition for many strategic buyers as the chicken & biscuits space is a lot less crowded than the burger segment.

What Price Would Bojangles' Fetch?

On February 14th Bloomberg wrote a piece making their case for Bojangles' as a better investment for the Burger King parent than Popeyes. Their logic was simple, Bojangles' based on fundamentals was very similar to Popeyes, but at the same time trading ~50% cheaper, shown below (when Bojangles' was trading over $20/share):

The rest is history; a week later Popeyes was announced to be acquired, and with Restaurant Brands out of the running, Bojangles' share price dropped 2.6% on the news. Ultimately, Popeyes' 98% franchised model was a better fit for Restaurant Brands and the deal made sense for them. But not all hope is lost for Bojangles'; some arranged marriages take longer to materialize than others.

It is difficult to value Bojangles' because of their lack of similarities with other public restaurants. KFC is mashed together with Taco Bell and Pizza Hut within Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), Chick-fil-A is a private company, and El Pollo Loco's (NASDAQ:LOCO) (another restaurant rumored lately to be acquired) menu offerings cater to a different segment. Using Popeyes is likely the best available proxy to value Bojangles'. If a buyer today decided to purchase Bojangles' at the same takeout multiple Popeyes received (19x forward EV/EBITDA multiple), it would imply a ~$40 share price or ~130% upside from current levels.

In addition to the chart above provided by Bloomberg, there are a few other important fundamental metrics to review to conclude if Bojangles' deserves Popeyes' multiple:

3-year CAGR Revenue Growth: BOJA 12.3% vs. PLKI 9.3%

vs. PLKI 9.3% Average Unit Revenue: BOJA +$1.8m vs. +PLKI $1.4m

vs. +PLKI $1.4m Company Operated Stores: ~ BOJA 315 vs. ~PLKI 55

vs. ~PLKI 55 U.S. Franchised Stores: ~BOJA 414 vs. ~ PLKI 2,012

International Franchised Stores: BOJA 0 vs. ~ PLKI 621

Net Debt/EBIDTA: BOJA ~2.0x vs. PLKI 1.7x

Bojangles' has had the more impressive revenue growth and AUV figures along with higher growth potential when you consider its store base. Management plans to at least double the current store count to ~1,400 in just the east coast alone using a 40%/60% company/franchised structure. And as the Bloomberg article pointed out, Bojangles' company operated store mix would actually be more accretive to earnings instantly for a buyer, much more than asset-light competitors such as Dunkin' Brands or Popeyes.

Skeptics will point out that Popeyes' asset-light structure justifies its premium valuation because of income predictability, along with its smaller debt load and more recognizable brand across the U.S. If we are to agree with the skeptics, then how much is Bojangles' worth in a buyout in this scenario?

Taking a look at the chart above, since Bojangles' IPO through the point Popeyes was acquired, Bojangles' has traded on average a ~29% discount to Popeyes' based on forward EV/EBITDA (even though I never agreed with the large dispersion, the market thought it was valid).

Applying ~29% discount to Popeyes' takeout multiple would imply Bojangles' could be bought out at a 13.5x, implying ~$27/share or 55% upside from current levels.

Sell-side analysts at Credit Suisse suggested the 19x multiple paid by Restaurant Brands wasn't truly 19x, because of the synergies Popeyes provided through cost savings. Credit Suisse stated: "QSR could generate ~$50m (50%) upside to PLKI's run rate EBITDA over the next ~2 years via G&A savings. This would bring PLKI's G&A to ~$18k/store, down from ~$34k in 2016 and closer to QSR's G&A spend of ~$14k per store. If QSR could achieve this level of savings that would imply a takeout multiple after synergies of ~13x."

The 13x multiple when accounting for synergies by Credit Suisse is still in line with the 13.5x multiple by using the simple ~29% discount method calculated previously. If we look back further in history, Burger King acquired Tim Hortons in 2014 for a forward multiple of ~15x. Also, Krispy Kreme during the year before its buyout by JAB Holding, went through many internal issues, ranging from weak numbers in their grocery business to negative company same-store sales (SSS) and declining margins. But JAB Holding still ended up paying a ~17x forward multiple for the doughnut brand in 2016. Using a simple average blend of these 3 transactions (13x for Popeyes, 15x for Tim Hortons, 17x for Krispy Kreme), works out to a ~15x takeout multiple for Bojangles', implying a ~$30/share price or ~70% upside from current levels. However, using a simple average blend method like this is probably too conservative, since both equity markets and valuation multiples have moved higher since these transactions took place. A ~$35-$40/share takeout price for Bojangles' makes the most sense in my opinion.

An important note to mention is that Bojangles' is 51% owned by Advent International Corporation. Any reasonable buyout offer for Bojangles' would likely be welcomed by Advent and passed without any issues, considering the private equity group shed shares during the IPO at $19/share and sold six million more shares in a follow-up transaction during November 2016 at $17.25/share.

And if I had to make an educated guess on who will be willing to buy Bojangles', the usual suspects come to mind: JAB Holding, Roark Capital, Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), Jollibee Foods Corporation (OTCPK:JBFCY), Golden Gate Capital, Hony Capital, and Apollo Global Management. There are probably many other players I did not mention that are possible fits.

And What If A Buyout Never Happens?

Investing in a company based purely on buyout rumors is almost the same as playing casino roulette. But investing in a superior brand that is temporarily undervalued while being a constant buyout candidate hits the sweet spot. Bojangles' at its current price of $17.45 and 9.4x forward EV/EBITDA multiple provides an attractive entry point. This is a well-run company with a strong management team that can thrive for the next few decades. The stock is currently trading below its $19 IPO price and is ~37% below its all-time high in May 2015.

More recently, the stock traded down over 20% in just the first twelve days of May 2017 on Q1 results that disappointed investors. The company reported better-than-expected earnings but SSS was down 3.5% (keep in mind that the quick-service restaurant sector in Q1 was challenging overall and before Q1, Bojangles' had a streak of 27 straight quarters of positive company-store SSS). Another concern that came from the Q1 report was how the company-operated stores in adjacent markets underperformed franchisees by a wide margin; the fear was cannibalization. Management acknowledged this on their call and stated going forward they would be more careful in picking new locations and would open stores further away from each other. This is a just another example of Wall Street being fixated on a short-term issue that can easily be solved over the long-run. I find it excessive for a company to lose 1/5th of its value based on one bad quarter. Corrections like this are normal for highly valued companies with high multiples, but if we look at Bojangles' historical valuations, this stock was far from being "expensive", as shown in the chart below:

Since October 2015, Bojangles' has basically traded under a 11x multiple and its 9.4x multiple today is one of the lowest since its IPO. Does it really make sense for a company with high-growth potential and that has shown 3-year CAGR revenue growth of over 12%, to trade below 10x forward EV/EBITDA, while mature companies such as McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) that have negative revenue growth to constantly trade at ~15x? Even if we used the most common market metric the 1-year forward Price/Earnings ratio, Bojangles' is currently trading at 18.8x vs. 22.6x for McDonald's and 32.6x for Wendy's. Investors seem to overbid companies that are familiar to them because it provides a false sense of "safeness" and "stability" while at the same time punishing well-run companies that are lesser known.

A partial reason for the continued downtrend could be from the short-term technical traders. When looking at the charts, it doesn't look pretty for Bojangles'. Since May started, the stock has breached its 50 and 200-day moving average and breached its trendline by surpassing the December and early March lows. One positive takeaway is that the RSI figure shows the stock could be oversold.

Ultimately, Wall Street fretting over short-term results and failing to look at the big picture are how opportunities are created, as the patient investor would be wise to look at the long-term view of Bojangles' - a high growth company that possesses an economic moat with a management team determined to constantly improve the brand and operations of the company.

Readers might be wondering if Bojangle's does not get acquired, what are the catalysts for a higher share price besides just the company looking undervalued based on multiples? It can be summed up in 5 main points:

Management dedicated for unit growth of 7-8% per annum with ~60 locations to be opened in 2017 Company has consistent Free Cash Flow Yield of 8-9% per year; CL King & Associates predicts Bojangles' leverage ratio will be below 1.0x by the end of 2018 and could pay a dividend and/or do share buybacks Potential corporate tax cut in the next year would boost earnings, along with other domestic restaurant stocks. Company just recently completed its new Bojangles' of the Future prototype for one location. The new prototype has a biscuit theater where customers can watch biscuits being made every 20 minutes. Management has already noticed a large increase in traffic at this location and are currently evaluating remodeling opportunities for other units. Company currently working on improving technology such as mobile payment, online ordering and loyalty program.

Once the market starts to look past the short-term noise and focuses more on these catalysts and initiatives, Bojangles' should re-rate higher and trade towards the upper-band of their historical valuation. My 12-month target price for Bojangles' absent a buyout is ~$28/share using a 13x 2018E EV/EBITDA multiple.

And for anyone who takes any stock on sell-side research opinions, there are currently 11 ratings for Bojangles' with a target price range of $17-$25:

