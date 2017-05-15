Hudson's Bay Company - A Deep Discounted Asset Play On Retail Properties

Company Description

Hudson's Bay Company (OTC:HBAYF) is a leading Canadian fashion retailer and department store operator with a global footprint in Canada, the US, Germany, and Belgium as well as online. In 2016, it had revenue of C$14.4 billion (US$10.6 billion). Like most global retailers, the company owns a large portion of the real estate that houses its store space (valued at approximately US$10.3 billion).

Investment Thesis

Portfolio of high-end shopping mall properties trading at a deep discount due to mispricing created by investors focused on deteriorating retail business

The value of HBC's property portfolio is overshadowed by a downturn in its retail business. HBC is facing two major issues in its retail business which take center stage when investors look at reported business performance: a sales slowdown and a contraction of profit margins.

HBC has seen the momentum of its sales activity weaken during 2016 (see chart below). For a company like HBC, which operates in several countries and has stores opening and closing throughout the year, the best indicator of the strength of sales activity is constant currency same store sales growth rate. This number has been negative in the past five quarters. The slowdown has been attributed to a number of factors, including a decline in tourists from East Asia, milder winter weather, and economic uncertainty. The largest decline in comparable sales happened at Saks OFF 5th banner, which had been the engine of growth for HBC up to mid-2015. Saks OFF 5th sales have been declining due to a change in pricing strategy involving reduced promotional activity to preserve profit margins.

Source: Hudson's Bay Management Discussion & Analysis reports

On top of the sales slowdown, HBC has seen a contraction in its profit margins. This margin decline is happening due to two reasons. There is a core EBITDAR margin deterioration due to competitive pressure (explained above) and a reported EBITDA margin deterioration, which is in large part due to a transfer of value between retail operations and real estate portfolio. After transferring several of its real estate assets to joint ventures, the net rent paid by HBC has been on the rise and EBITDA margin has been trending lower. The mechanics of net cash impact of rent paid under JV structures are illustrated here:

Source: Hudson's Bay Investor Presentation, Spring 2017

As a result, HBC has been highlighting EBITDAR (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and Rent Costs) margin as the best reflection of the performance of its retail business as this metric is not impacted by HBC's ownership levels of the joint ventures and the resulting impact on net rents.

Source: Hudson's Bay Management Discussion & Analysis reports

As shown in the chart below, EBITDAR margin has declined by 1.4% pts from 10.8% in 2015 to 9.4% in 2016. The contraction in EBITDA margin is more pronounced with a 2.6% pts decline over the same period due to higher rent expense as properties are transferred to JVs.

Source: Hudson's Bay Management Discussion & Analysis reports

Proactive management with a track record of unlocking value from acquisitions

The purpose of this note is not to wax lyrical about the real estate acumen of HBC executive chairman, Richard Baker. However, the outcome of his moves can be seen in HBC's recent US$2.9 billion acquisition of Saks Fifth Avenue in 2013 where a year later, Saks's Fifth Avenue flagship store alone was valued at US$3.7 billion by a group of banks which lent US$1.25 billion secured by a ground mortgage on the property. Before that, in 2008, Mr. Baker acquired Hudson's Bay Company department store chain for C$1.3 billion and, three years later, sold the leases on 188 Zellers stores, a Canadian discount chain owned by Hudson's Bay to Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) for C$1.8 billion in 2011. The jury is still out on the latest acquisition of Galeria Kaufhof which provided HBC a foothold into the European retail market. HBC is now reportedly eyeing Neiman Marcus Group (Pending:NMG) as its next acquisition target. For a detailed analysis of the management's acquisition decisions, see a previous note published on Seeking Alpha PRO.

HBC management is considered to be proactive compared to other retailers like Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) and Macy's (NYSE:M) as it has been an early adopter of initiatives (like refinancing properties and potential exploring spinning off retail assets into REITs), which others have been forced to pursue under pressure from activist investors.

Source: Hudson's Bay Investor Presentation, Spring 2017

How to value HBC?

Sum of the parts has always been the best approach to value a business like HBC which has historically owned a large amount of real estate to house its retail stores. Essentially, the valuation becomes more transparent as we assign a separate value to the retail operations and real estate portfolio, respectively. Usually, it is difficult to value the property portfolio of retail companies as no rent expense is ever reported on company-owned store space. The valuation of HBC's real estate became easier after it monetized it by transferring the ownership to JVs with Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and RioCan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF) and also by obtaining loans against flagship stores based on valuations carried out by third parties.

Source: Hudson's Bay Investor Presentation, Spring 2017

The question is whether there is any value in HBC. Management has been touting the value of HBC's property portfolio for a while now, but so far, it has not excited investors even though many analysts have adopted sum of the parts valuation methodology. Management thinks that properties (with their long-term lease arrangements) should serve as an anchor for the valuation of HBC as a whole by overcoming the quarter-to-quarter volatility in retail operations. This has not happened so far as is evident from the severe market reaction to the downward revision in revenue and profitability outlook in November 2016 and January 2017 even though it only applied to the retail operations.

Source: Hudson's Bay Investor Presentation, Spring 2017

Management's exasperation with investors not appreciating its coveted real estate is evident from the devotion of several pages in the latest investor presentation expounding upon how to value HBC.

We have carried out a simple valuation exercise based on the methodology presented by the management.

Source: Estimates

Assumptions

Key assumptions used in the valuation are:

Cap rates for four major property clusters based on the latest investor presentation

Debt associated with each property cluster from the latest MD&A disclosures

EV/EBITDA for retail business based on peer group average

We value the property portfolio at CAD14.1billion (USD10.3 billion). This translates to an equity value of CAD36.9/share (USD26.9/share) after adjusting for net debt.

We value the retail business at an enterprise value of CAD424 million (USD310 million) by multiplying 2016 adjusted EBITDA with peer average EV/EBITDA of 5.15x. We estimate that the retail business is carrying a net debt of CAD1,398 million (primarily to finance working capital). Subtracting this net debt from the enterprise value gives us a negative equity value for the retail business of CAD-5.3/share (USD-3.9/share). This is not surprising given our argument that monetizing of real estate assets through JVs has resulted in a transfer of value from retail business to real estate assets.

We assign a target price of CAD31/share to the TSX-listed HBC and USD23/share for the NASDAQ OTC-traded HBAYF.

What could go wrong?

It is very clear that investors see a strong link between the performance of HBC's retail operations and the value of its property portfolio. There is a symbiotic relationship between the retail operations and the property portfolio as their success depends upon each other. The reason HBC has been able to value its crown jewel properties at very low capitalization rates is not just due to their prime location but in part due to their usage by HBC as a leading retailer. In the worst case, if HBC retail operations do not use or do not need the properties, the usage of these properties will not be of the same magnitude/nature because there is no major retailer in Canada who can occupy malls at the same scale as HBC. This may not be a far-fetched scenario as there is a global trend of retail shopping activity migrating from brick-and-mortar shopping malls to online shopping portals.

The impact of these trends on HBC real estate portfolio could be in the form of:

a change in usage of the properties

a change in level of usage

a combination of both of the above

A change in usage adds more risk to properties as department store-anchored malls are typically viewed as safe investments by real estate investors. As retail malls close their doors, the premises are being turned into data centers and office parks, mixed-use centers that offer apartments above a mix of national chains, boutique shops and service-related establishments such as gyms, restaurants, and dry cleaners.

In order to factor in a change in usage into our analysis, we assume that if HBC no longer needs a property, its status will shift from a major shopping mall (i.e. Power Center) to a lesser shopping mall (i.e. a community mall). We have looked at Colliers Canada Cap Rate Report Q4 2016 which shows that community malls in major Canadian urban centers like Toronto/Montreal have cap rates around 100bps higher than Power Centers. Colliers' definitions of various types of shopping centers are available on its website.

Source: Colliers Canada Cap Rate Report Q4 2016

After valuing HBC real estate at various cap rates, we conclude that the market is implying over 200bps rise in the cap rates to justify the current valuation, which is a very steep and unjustified increase in the level of riskiness of HBC property portfolio.

A change in level of usage essentially means that if HBC does not use a mall, its occupancy might decline as there might not be enough replacement tenants to fill the vacated square footage. We believe this is a less likely scenario as HBC properties are in prime locations and have the ability to pull traffic towards them even in the absence of HBC. Nevertheless, we have factored a range of occupancy levels into our analysis to see how far we can stress down the value of the real estate portfolio. Our analysis shows that to justify the current market price, the implied occupancy level of HBC properties should go down below 70%, which is an extremely unlikely scenario.

We can expand the range of what-if scenarios by combining a change in usage (i.e. higher risk) and a change in level of usage (i.e. occupancy). This results in a 100bps increase in cap rates and a decline in occupancy to mid-80s as the scenario implied by the current market price.

Source: Estimates

Based on our stress-testing exercise, we conclude that HBC real estate remains valuable under a wide range of scenarios supporting our argument that the market is mispricing the company by paying too much attention to noise factors like short-term margin deterioration and an impending decline of brick-and-mortar retail. Having said this, we think the deep discount on real estate caused by mispricing will not go away without a compelling trigger.

REIT will cause stock price to converge towards theoretical valuation

We believe the catalyst for stock price to rally is a REIT listing of the property portfolio. HBC has long harbored plans to spin-off its real estate assets through a public offering in the form of a REIT. In February 2015, at the time of initiating its JVs with RioCan and Simon Properties, management said that it has structured these transactions to facilitate REIT IPOs at a future date. It also said that HBC can initiate a Canadian JV REIT IPO at any time while it can initiate a US JV REIT IPO after three years (i.e. in 2018) or at any time with Simon's consent.

This has led to an investor expectation that HBC will be coming out to list its real estate assets within a three to five-year time frame. In its latest conference call in April 2017, management reaffirmed its intention to list these assets via a REIT without committing to any timeline. In our view, a REIT IPO offers the best way for convergence of real estate assets towards their true value; nevertheless, timing of the public offer remains uncertain. In order to evaluate the attractiveness of potential stock price appreciation, we assume that the REIT IPO will happen after three years and then calculate a price return over that investment horizon.

Source: Estimates

Conclusion

We conclude that HBC offers attractive price upside over a three-year investment horizon even under various stress scenarios. Therefore, we see a value opportunity in going long with expectations of annual price appreciation ranging from 25% to 45% pa over the next three years with stock price target ranging from CAD20 to CAD31 per share (equivalent to USD14 to USD23 per share). We consider a REIT IPO by the company within the next three years to be the catalyst for the stock price to rally towards our price target.

