Will Tesla Have Positive Gross Margins For Model 3?

We show how BEV are now economical for certain applications and why Model 3 may be coming at an opportune time.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) skeptics tend to have a strong opinion that BEVs are not economical today and primarily Veblen goods. That was certainly true with Model S and Model X which are primarily purchased for vanity.

Typically, Veblen goods tend to have an attractive economic profile for the sellers but that has not been the case with Tesla. Tesla has yet to demonstrate that it can make money selling Model S and Model X.

But, is this perception valid with the upcoming Model 3? Will Model 3 make economic sense to customers? Even if it does make economic sense to customers, will Tesla make any money on Model 3?

As we explore the answers to these questions, it helps to answer two other questions:

- What does it cost to build a Battery Electric Vehicle, or BEV, compared to building a traditional internal combustion engine vehicle?

- Is there ever a decent payback time going the BEV route?

There has been much digital ink spilled on these subjects - including dogmatic discussions about fossil fuels and renewable costs, and esoteric discussions about carbon and pollution costs. Given the nebulous nature of such factors, we generally see a lot of bad comparisons, misinformation, and more heat than light. But, as competitive BEVs start coming in to the market, we are starting to get meaningful data to answer these questions.

When General Motors (NYSE:GM) introduced Chevy Bolt, it gave us a unique window into the relative costs of a BEV and an ICE vehicle. That is because Chevy Bolt is being built in the same assembly plant and on the same platform as its ICE cousin Chevy Sonic.

Based on the available data, it appears that 2017 Chevy Bolt with 2017 Chevy Sonic are very similar vehicles except that the Bolt is a BEV. We use the information about these vehicles and make some assumptions on operational data to compare these two vehicles (table below).

Some readers may quibble if the Bolt base model and the Sonic Premier are a perfect comparison. We welcome such detail oriented readers to provide more color in the comments section.

Ignoring minor differences, a major question that ought to be of focus is why the Bolt, which is similar to the Sonic, is being priced about $18K more than its ICE cousin. In attempting to answer the question, we keep the math approximate given the number of assumptions that go in to the calculations.

Cost Structure Difference Explained

From a cost perspective, assuming that these cars cost about 75% of listed price, the MSRP difference would indicate that the Bolt costs GM about $13K more to make than the Sonic.

We know that the Bolt battery size is 60 kWh and GM is disclosed in 2016 that it is paying about $145 per kWh for the cells. However, the cost of the battery pack is likely closer to $180 per kWh which means that the cost of the battery unit for Bolt is likely about $11K.

Note that, Tesla, in 2016, disclosed that its pack costs were less than $190 per kWh. While the Tesla data point is dated, so is GM's. More recent information from Europe suggests that GM may now be paying only $130 per kWh at a cell level. If true, the 2017 pack cost for GM may be less than $170 per kWh. Whether Tesla's Gigafactory has an even better cost structure is unknown but we estimate that the Gigafactory gives Tesla no competitive advantage in terms of cost. In fact, given the nature of commodity business, we can with better than 90% confidence that Tesla will have a cost disadvantage by the time Model 3 matures in 2019.

Since the battery cost alone does not explain for the price difference between ICE and BEV versions, it would appear that the cost of the BEV electrical drivetrain, excluding the cost of the battery, is higher than that of ICE drivetrain. Does this make sense give that electric motors and associated drive train is supposed to be considerably simpler than a traditional car drivetrain?

We believe it does.

Firstly, a large part of the automotive cost is not material but labor and overhead. The higher labor costs are a function of the learning curve and the high overhead is reflective of low volumes and lack of maturity of BEV vehicle technology. There is no meaningful volume for this class of vehicles which in effect keeps the cost of the overall system high.

Fortunately for BEV lovers, the cost problem is something that solves by itself over time with increasing volumes. In the past, when the BEV costs were much higher than today, there was no real hope of a volume pickup. However, as the economics start penciling out for some segments of the population, the volumes start increasing rapidly.

Secondly, we also need to account for warranty costs which are likely to be higher for immature technology. It would not be surprising if GM budgets for significantly higher warranty costs for Bolt than its ICE cousin.

We believe the BEV cost premium is reflective of the overhead and warranty costs due to early stage and immaturity of GM's EV drive train.

Life Cycle Economics

Given that BEVs start off being expensive to purchase, from a customer perspective, there needs to be a valid story about life cycle economics of the BEV for these vehicles to go beyond the vanity niche.

The assumptions in the table above lead to a 9.8 year payback time for the incremental cost of buying a BEV. This is very long time for typical car purchasing consumers. Outside of a small niche, it is difficult to find consumers who think that far ahead.

However, the attractiveness of EVs goes up as the number of miles driven per year increases. In the above comparison, increasing the yearly miles driven from 15,000 to 30,000 reduces the payback dramatically to just 4.1 years.

The payback is even faster for higher mileage commercial applications such as cabs. With an average mileage of some Uber (Private:UBER) / Lyft (Private:LYFT) /taxi drivers around 60,000 miles per year, the payback can be as little as 1.9 years. Thus, it should no surprise that several EV companies have targeted cabs, and GM is targeting Lyft drivers.

Payback Time Calculations Understate The Benefit Of BEVs

It should be noted that there are a number of soft benefits of a BEV ownership compared to ICE vehicle ownership. These benefits include: increased/instant acceleration, quiet ride, access to car pool lanes, parking privileges, sense of being "green", sense of energy independence, elimination of visits to gas stations, and reduced overall maintenance burden. For example, in California, a large market for automobiles, access to car pool lanes during rush hours can have time value that far exceeds other benefits of BEVs.

Considering these many positive attributes of BEVs, even with high payback periods, a significant segment of the driving population will start seeing BEVs as a sensible solution. As the awareness spreads, consumers will start driving BEV volumes.

Charging Infrastructure Is A Limiting Function

Based on the above analysis, we believe the economics of BEVs, thanks to subsidies and perks, is already favorable today for high mileage and other select applications. While this will start driving a more widespread adoption of BEVs, there is one significant problem that holds back an even more widespread adoption - the charging infrastructure. While charging infrastructure is not a significant limitation to urban and taxi applications, it is a major impediment to suburban and long distance commuter applications. It is also an impediment to adoption for customers who lack charging options at their homes and offices.

Charging infrastructure is one area where Tesla today has a very significant edge compared to its competitors. Unfortunately for Tesla, competitors are starting to ramp up charging infrastructure and, by the time Tesla ramps its Model 3 in the 2019 timeframe, assuming the Company survives the mismanagement, this advantage would have been dramatically reduced. In theory, Tesla would have had a tremendous competitive advantage had it prioritized Model 3 ahead of Model X.

Will Model 3 Gross Margins Be Positive?

Tesla has been promising a price of $35,000 for a car that is bigger and likely superior to Bolt in almost every major metric. Note that the ICE vs BEV comparison table above is based on an MSRP of $37,500 for Chevy Bolt. Will Tesla be able to achieve a lower cost for Model 3 than the Bolt without heavily sacrificing its gross margins?

We are skeptical. A big problem for Tesla will be its cost structure. As we will demonstrate below, this will get even more acute with Model 3 introduction.

Theoretically, Tesla can increase its ASPs to a level higher than that of Bolt because of the desirability of the Autopilot feature. However, this feature does not yet work properly even on the Model S and Model X. When it comes to Model 3, given the car is brand new and has not undergone any meaningful testing, we are very skeptical that Tesla can make even the basic EAP functions fully functional before 2018. By Mr. Musk's own commentary, it does not appear that FSD feature will be ready until 2019.

Until Tesla's EAP functionality is ready, Tesla would have loaded up the cost structure of Model 3 with no corresponding sales price benefit. Tesla can improve gross margins further by introducing dual engine and higher end models later but that is a comparison we will hold off until a later time.

Looking at various elements of cost, compared to Bolt, Model 3 gains from a slightly smaller battery, estimated to be 55 kWh, and from a missing instrument cluster. On the other hand, Tesla incurs additional cost from larger car, more refined finishes, larger display, and Autopilot hardware. In addition, Tesla likely spends several thousand dollars more per car due to higher wages at its Fremont, CA, plant.

Tesla will also face dramatically higher warranty expenses due to fancier design, immature manufacturing processes, and inferior quality.

Even after EAP starts working in 2018, Tesla will have significant relative cost headwinds. Combination of Tesla's vertical business model, Fremont, CA, based cost structure, and various feature differences, we estimate that Tesla will like have cost headwinds in excess of $5,000 a car compared to Chevy Bolt.

Taken together, we are extremely skeptical of Tesla's pricing claims. At the stated starting price, we do not believe that Model 3 can generate meaningful gross margins - even positive gross margins are questionable.

Tesla can certainly soak the reservation queue faithful by creative pricing schemes (ex: using a smaller battery or allowing for less sought after colors and features at the base level). By using product options and other tricks, Tesla can increase the ASPs for Model 3 but that would likely dramatically reduce the TAM and result in many cancellations in the reservation queue. Considering the pricing is already at level comparable with entry level luxury cars, we believe there is only a limited latitude for Tesla to tinker with prices.

Consequently, we foresee net losses for each Model 3 that Tesla ships to be 30% or higher until 2019. If Tesla ships 200,000 Model 3 units in 2018, it will likely lose in excess of $2.4B on the Model 3 alone.

Summary:

Tesla Model 3 is set to arrive at an opportune time when, thanks to generous subsidies, BEV lifetime economics are starting to parallel those of ICE vehicles for select applications. Tesla also has an edge in terms of charging infrastructure.

However, we do not believe the Company will be able to take advantage of this economic opportunity due to financial mismanagement. Even if Tesla can deliver in volumes, the Company is likely to rack up heavy losses as its gross margin structure will be far lower than what it takes to achieve profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.