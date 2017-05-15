Transocean: Weighing The Pros And Cons

Keeping the soft fundamentals of the offshore drilling business in mind, I continue to believe that Transocean is one of the better bets in the space.

The offshore drilling space seems all but uninvestable in my view; yet, I take a closer look at key metrics to try and separate winners from losers.

I have argued a few times that the OSD (offshore drilling) space seems all but uninvestable at this point. My argument has been backed by what I expect to be a very choppy and drawn-out recovery in oil prices. A rebound has happened over the past year, but it proved to be insufficient and short-lived. Supply is being kept artificially low at OPEC's discretion, and improved technology has made it cheaper and easier to produce large quantities of oil and gas to meet whatever pick up in demand might come about.

Credit: SA Contributor Fun Trading

However, I can't ignore the fact that many of my readers seem ready to buy OSD shares and ride what they expect to be massive appreciation in stock value over the long term. I also can not discount the possibility that I could be wrong, and that oil prices may in fact rise and stay at higher levels starting in the back half of 2017 -- something that a few analysts and, to some extent, the IEA (Internation Energy Agency) seem to believe. I should also point out that, even on the heels of a nearly three year-long downcycle, the major offshore drillers have done a remarkable job at becoming as efficient as possible and even generating positive op profits and cash flow despite minimal revenues.

So I have spent some time over the past few days digging through a few key metrics on the top 5 OSDs whose shares trade in the United States. In descending order of capitalization, they are Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Ensco (NYSE:ESV), Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO), Rowan (NYSE:RDC) and Noble (NYSE:NE).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance and priced as of May 12th, 2017

In my study, I looked closely at items like fleet quality (average age, idle rigs and drilling capability), balance sheet, profitability, backlog and stock valuation to try and separate winners from losers. Today, I discuss industry leader Transocean, and conclude that investors looking to dip their toes in these turbulent waters might have good reasons to consider RIG.

Why Transocean?

The industry leader has displayed perhaps the most impressive operational discipline within the peer group throughout the downcycle. Transocean has managed to generate the highest op margin in 1Q17, as well as one the best gross margins in the sector. Nearly half of Transocean's drilling costs have been cut since 1Q16 while revenues have come down "only" 34%, which I find impressive. The company was, in fact, the only to improve gross margins YOY in 1Q17, by 125 bps.

These results were achieved despite the company's decision to keep many of its rigs cold- and warm-stacked (many more than any other driller in the industry), a strategy that still generates maintenance expenses despite not producing any additional revenues.

Source: DM Martins Research, using company reports

Transocean's stock also seems to be priced relatively low. Forward EV/EBITDA of 7.7x tracks very closely to the peer group average. However, shares are valued at the low end of the spectrum on a metric that I like to use for offshore drillers: EV-to-backlog.

Source: DM Martins Research, using company reports and Yahoo Finance

This valuation metric, in my view, can be used as a proxy for long-term forward EV-to-sales, and helps to assess the drillers' long-term prospects. With $11.1 billion in backlog as of the end of 2016, three times more than runner-up Diamond Offshore, Transocean seems to have quite a bit of revenues in the pipeline relative to the company's total value.

Why not Transocean?

Clearly, the potential rewards of investing in RIG come with significant risks. Despite not being one of the most leveraged drillers in the industry (that title goes to Noble by a wide margin), the company continues to accumulate debt to ensure liquidity while the macro fundamentals continue to be soft. Transocean has $1.5 billion worth of bonds maturing by March 2018, in addition to $400 million of capital disbursements associated with new drillships being built that will be due later this year.

RIG Financial Debt to Equity (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The company's operating fleet is also the oldest in the sector and includes a rather large number of 5th and 6th generation floaters with lower-than-average water and drilling depth capabilities -- 26 of them already cold- or warm-stacked. The average age of the company's jackup fleet is 14 years, significantly higher than Ensco's 9.8. The potential deal to sell all jackups to Borr Driling, however, might help to right-size Transocean's fleet, provide some additional liquidity and limit capital outflows over the next few years.

Conclusion

All factors above considered, I believe RIG can be an attractive proposition for risk-seeking investors due to the company's most impressive operational discipline and the stock's reasonable multiples. The large number of stacked rigs, on the surface an area of concern, could in fact help Transocean provide additional supply more quickly than its competitors, should demand pick-up be more robust than most expect.

Despite the risks, and certainly keeping the soft fundamentals of the offshore drilling business in mind, I continue to believe that Transocean is one of the better bets in the space, given a long-term investment horizon.

