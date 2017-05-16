FMC Corporation: Aiming To Accelerate Growth (After DuPont Acquisition)

Not long after the transforming FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) announced its latest quarterly earnings, the pesticide (and Lithium) selling company announced its goal to attain the agricultural industry's fastest organic revenue growth with the assistance of its newly acquired DuPont(NYSE:DD) assets. The company set out its ambitious goal despite ongoing weakness in the farming industry whereby it noted that crop chemical demand has decreased in North America and Europe in 2017, but has increased in Asia and Latin America. (Starting in 2018, the company targets mid- to high single-digit annual revenue growth.) To achieve such stated goal, the company aims to drive sales growth for its internally developed crop chemicals and avoid large acquisitions for a few years. (After FMC closes the DD transaction whereby it is swapping its health and nutrition business for part of DD's crop protection business.) The DD transaction involves FMC acquiring fifteen DD crop chemicals in development to add to the nine already in FMC's product pipeline. (After the DD transaction closes, FMC will become the fifth largest pesticide manufacturer in the world.) The company, which also produces Lithium for use in electric vehicles, indicated that it would decide in 2018 how to separate its Lithium business (either by an initial public offering or spin-off). With FMC's near-term goals in mind, let us review its most recent earnings results and then highlight the DD transaction and FMC itself.

FMC announced strong performances for both its agricultural solutions and Lithium businesses in first quarter 2017 due to its competitive position. (The company chose to focus on 2 of its businesses in its quarterly report as its health and nutrition business is to be transferred to DD.) FMC recorded revenue of $600 million (which excludes $177 million of health and nutrition business revenue). Adjusted earnings per share were $0.43 (which excludes $0.21 from the health and nutrition business, now considered a discontinued operation). For full year 2017, the company amended its adjusted earnings guidance to reflect the removal of the health and nutrition business and it now expects to report adjusted earnings of $2.20 to $2.60 per share. (Such guidance excludes any earnings from the acquisition of the DD business that it may benefit from in the last few months of 2017.) When announcing its latest quarterly results, FMC noted that: 1) North America remains a difficult market and its opinion of the market had not changed; 2) Europe was off to a slow start, especially in the large Northern markets due to poor weather was and expects the European market to be flat to slightly down in 2017; 3) Asia had more favorable conditions than expected in Australia and it expected such conditions to continue; and 4) Latin America saw improved fundamentals for sugarcane and cotton and lower inventory in the channel and expects growth in this market in the second half of 2017.

FMC expects its agricultural solutions business 2017 revenue to be from $2.2 billion and $2.4 billion, about flat with 2016. The company expects 2017 earnings for such business to be from $410 million to $450 million, an 8 percent increase at the midpoint due to improved product mix, new product introductions and lower operating costs that will be partially offset by adverse currency effects. Such guidance reflects an improvement in conditions in Brazil as well as improved pricing and lower costs. With respect to the FMC Lithium business, such business recorded another strong quarter where revenue was $66 million, a 9 percent increase as lower volumes were offset by improvements in prices in both product and consumer mix. Earnings for the business increased 45 percent to $22 million due to significantly higher prices and an improved mix that offset lower volumes due to reduced carbonate sales. FMC expects its lithium business in 2017 to be 325 million barrels to 365 million barrels, an increase of over 30 percent at the midpoint due to a combination of increased volume and higher prices. The combination of increased hydroxide volumes, higher prices and improved mix allowed it to increase its guidance for full year 2017 for the Lithium business to earnings of $100 million to $120 million. (Such earnings estimates for the Lithium business represent over 55 percent growth at the midpoint of the range.) As noted above, FMC intends to separate is Lithium business into a standalone public company at some point in 2018-19.

Mergers and acquisitions amongst the major agricultural companies support the idea that a larger competitor will acquire FMC in the intermediate term, as we foresee FMC needing to combine with a larger competitor to effectively compete in agricultural markets. We have noted in past articles that media reports indicated that BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) had considered acquiring FMC, but BASF held off on any plan to acquire FMC near term, as it will seek opportunities to acquire assets spun off by major agricultural companies attempting to gain approval for their pending mergers. The above noted late March 2017 announced agreement between FMC and DD increased the intermediate-term odds of a takeover of FMC by BASF (or by Bayer Ag (OTCPK:BAYRY) or Monsanto (NYSE:MON) if regulators block the MON acquisition). The DD transaction involves DD selling part of its crop protection business to FMC and DD acquiring the majority of FMC's health and nutrition business, which will also have FMC paying about $1.2 billion given the difference in value of the swapped assets. The acquired DD assets include three insecticide products that generate over $1 billion in global combined annual sales. Additional benefits of the acquired DD assets include: 1) a part of DD's crop protection research and development expertise; 2) over 1.8 million compounds; 3) 14 regional laboratories; 4) DD's regulatory expertise; and 5) skilled DD employees. FMC expects the DD transaction to be immediately accretive to its adjusted earnings per share.

FMC's business asset swap with DD allows it to become a significant player in the agricultural chemical market. With that said, the company will reemerge as a takeover target as the DD business swap transaction closes and the involved assets become integrated into FMC. As noted above, BASF remains the likely acquirer in the intermediate term. We believe agricultural companies will continue to seek non-organic growth through mergers and acquisitions rather than organic growth through innovation. We also continue to believe investors should purchase FMC shares on any overall market weakness given the long-term trends that favor its businesses and the intermediate agricultural industry trends that favor the acquisition of the company. In the near term, investors will collect about a 1 percent dividend (that could be raised) until agricultural markets recover or until a larger agricultural competitor acquires it.

Our view

We have been recommending FMC's shares since they traded from the low $50s down into the low $40 range where multiple insiders made substantial share purchases. An investor that bought shares at any point in this range has harvested a strong return in a short period of time. Investors are likely to continue to experience share price appreciation as FMC integrates its acquired DD crop protection assets. Such DD assets include an industry-leading selective insecticide portfolio, including products with full patent protection and which the company expects will generate over $1 billion in 2017 revenue. The selective insecticides acquired by FMC are complementary to its current broad spectrum insecticide portfolio. The acquired DD portfolio also includes herbicides with proprietary technology that significantly diversifies FMC's crop exposure in herbicides. In addition, the company's acquired DD assets will provide it with a significant increase in its geographic presence in Asia and Europe. Upon closure of the DD asset swap, FMC's crop protection revenue will be spread about equally across all four major regions of North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

Whether BASF acquires FMC or not, we do not see the company remaining independent over the intermediate term. Look for acquisition talk involving FMC to pick up between its closure of DD asset swap transaction and the announcement of the divestiture of its Lithium business. In the near term, FMC will continue to navigate through depressed agriculture markets and adverse currency effects. The company should continue to benefit, however, from its strategic investments, synergies from its Cheminova A/S acquisition (transforming it towards higher-growth businesses) and new product offerings. Long-term trends favor the markets FMC sells into. The company's agricultural division sells into a market facing favorable long-term trends, such as the need to feed a growing population and increased protein consumption by an expanding middle class. Positive long-term trends also favor its Lithium business, as Lithium is used for energy storage, a market that is recording strong growth as electric carmakers use Lithium-ion batteries to power their cars.

FMC's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 15.20 based on the 2018 earnings estimate of $4.79. While the company will continue to navigate through adverse agricultural market conditions, investors need to understand that such adverse conditions are cyclical in nature and will resolve themselves in the long term. FMC's acquisition of certain DD's assets will benefit the company in multiple ways as noted above. With FMC likely to divest its Lithium business not long after it closes the DD asset swap transaction, the company is setting itself up to be a takeover target for a much larger agricultural competitor in the intermediate term. We believe investors should purchase the company's shares during an overall market sell-off and collect about a 1.00 percent dividend as its transformation continues and a likely acquisition occurs.

