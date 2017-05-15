Basic Tax Strategies For Investors

Efficient tax planning is entirely specific to a taxpayer's particular needs, goals and situation. That makes it impossible for anyone to write an article containing generalized tax advice for the investing public - I won't even try. What I will do instead is to tell you what I do, personally, to manage my own investments in a tax-efficient manner. Each reader is in a far better position than I am to judge what parts (if any) of this article could be relevant to her or him.

For background, I'm 47 years old, and retired with a wife and one child. I'm a former tax, trusts and estates attorney, and spent most of my career at several large law firms in New York City (and one smaller firm in Washington, DC). Two years ago, my family and I relocated to Lisbon, Portugal, where we currently reside. We live entirely off investment income. Our situation is simple: we own taxable brokerage accounts, IRAs, ROTH IRAs, and until recently, one investment property.

One of our investment goals is to minimize our current and future income tax liability. The general approach we use to do that is to leverage the distinction between taxable income, and real economic income. In my case, I define "real economic income" in broad terms, including dividends and fund distributions into both our taxable accounts and into our IRAs, rents, and realized capital gains. Taxable income, by contrast, is a very narrow concept and doesn't include all accessions to wealth (for instance, it doesn't include capital gains or dividends realized in a ROTH IRA). For example, last year, our real economic income came to $255,000, whereas our taxable income was a fraction of that amount - about $93,000. Our global income tax bill came to $4,216, a very tiny fraction of the overall wealth we realized last year. The reason why the tax bill is so low is because we follow four basic steps in our investment management that maximize the spread between our economic income and our taxable income, and that concentrate our taxable income into low-tax categories.

1) Taxable brokerage accounts

(A) Non-taxable return of capital distributions.

In our taxable brokerage accounts, we concentrate on owning two types of assets. The first type of assets that we own are companies that can take large tax deductions for depreciation expenses. These types of companies that we own (mainly oil and gas pipelines, or closed-end mutual funds that own oil and gas pipelines companies) earn rents and royalties, but have low or even no taxable income because they write off a portion of the cost of their pipelines each year. When the company distributes a share of those rents and royalties to investors like me, the distributions are not treated as income, but instead, as a tax-free return of capital. The reason why is because the companies themselves may have no taxable income to distribute (even though they have plenty of actual operating income). These return of capital distributions are part of our economic income - it's cash money we can spend - but they are not part of our taxable income.

(B) Qualified dividends.

The balance of assets that we own in our taxable accounts mostly consist of companies or funds that pay "qualified dividends." In our case, these are mainly blue chip companies and index funds that all trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Qualified dividends are taxed at different rates depending on your overall tax bracket. For example, in 2017, a married couple filing jointly with up to $416,700 of taxable income will pay a tax rate of 15% on qualified dividends.

One important point about qualified dividends is that the tax code provides a "run through the brackets". For example, suppose that your taxable income was $150,0000 and consisted entirely of qualified dividends. The first $75,900 worth is subject to income tax at a rate of 0%, and the portion between $75,900 and $150,000 is subject to tax at 15%. Your overall Federal tax bill would be $11,115 - putting your tentative effective rate at just 7.4% (in the real world, that rate may be lower as a result of tax deductions, personal exemptions, any tax credits, etc). In effect, qualified dividends potentially deliver a $75,900 income tax-exemption.

In our case, the bulk of our taxable income consists of qualified dividends because we concentrate our taxable brokerage in companies and funds that produce qualified dividends. By doing so, we make the most out of this $75,900 tax-exemption, and that dramatically lowers our overall tax rate.

(C) Loss harvesting.

Throughout the year, we often find that some of our shares of index funds might be showing capital losses. When that happens, we sell the loss shares, and replace them with similar (but not "substantially identical") shares. For example, if I see that I own shares of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) that are showing a capital loss, I will sell them and buy shares of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO). By doing this, we realize capital losses for tax purposes without changing our investment portfolio and our risk profile too much (or, indeed, at all). I can use those paper losses to offset any capital gains I might realize that year, and use up to around $3,000 of losses each year to offset other ordinary income.

(2) IRAs

Timing transfers.

As I said, we own both ROTH IRAs (which are permanently tax-exempt) and regular IRAs (which are merely tax-deferred). We are constantly transitioning assets from our regular IRAs to our ROTH IRAs. When we move assets from an IRA to a ROTH IRA, we are subject to income tax on the entire distribution, but will never pay income tax ever again on that distribution OR on the income that the distributed assets generate in the future.

The amount of tax on the distribution from the IRA to the ROTH IRA depends, entirely, on the price of what we distribute at the time of the distribution. That is why I time our distributions to match sudden crashes in stock prices. For example, we own shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in one of our IRAs. The stock is down this year, so I have been making the most out of that fact by migrating shares from our IRA into our ROTH IRA. In fact, the first times I ever transferred assets from an IRA to a ROTH IRA were in 2009 and 2010, when the stock market was in turmoil. We paid tax on those transfers based on the low stock prices that existed at the time, and since then, all of the appreciation and dividends on those assets has permanently escaped income taxes.

I got lucky on those transfers, but have been less lucky on other transfers. Last year, for example, I transferred assets from an IRA to a ROTH, and by the end of the year, those assets had dropped in value. Fortunately, the Internal Revenue Code gives investors a free call option when it comes to ROTH IRA transfers. I was able to "recharacterize" the transfer, and basically undo the transfer and put the assets right back into my regular IRA without paying income tax on the entire distribution. In fact, the rules for recharacterizing ROTH IRA contributions are more complex than I'm describing (there is actually some slippage when you recharacterize ROTH IRA contributions). That said, the recharacterization rules basically amount to a "heads I win, tails I get to take it back and flip again later" type of deal. I keep the winning transfers from my IRA to my ROTH IRA in years when the transfers appreciate in value (and I pay income tax on those transfers), and I cancel the losing transfers (along with most of the income tax bill that would otherwise apply) in years where the assets drop in value after I've transferred the assets from an IRA into a ROTH IRA.

Stacking high yield, tax efficient assets into our ROTH IRA.

Currently, we own a large number of REITs in our ROTH IRAs. The reason why we own so many REITs in our ROTH IRAs is because REITs do not pay any corporate level income tax. Instead, the REIT shareholders must typically pay a fairly high rate of ordinary income tax on all of the REIT's income distributions.

Not so if the shares are held in a ROTH IRA! In effect, by holding REIT assets in a ROTH, we are able to create TWO levels of tax-free income from the REIT assets - one at the company level, one at the shareholder level. This dual layer of tax-exemption ultimately leaves more income on the table for us as owners of the REIT.

Moreover, at current market prices, REITs tend to have fairly high distribution rates. As a result, the REITs in our ROTH IRAs alone generate nearly $25,000 a year of cash, which I use to reinvest into more shares, thereby growing our ROTH IRA income at a compound rate.

The ROTH IRA hedge fund.

Some readers may be familiar with my blog here on Seeking Alpha, where I often write about a real-time model portfolio that I call the "Cash Flow Growth" portfolio (which is based on one of our ROTH IRA accounts). In that portfolio, I actively seek to grow our cash flow by purchasing dividend growth stocks, selling relatively expensive shares I own, and using the proceeds to buy cheaper and higher yielding shares of different (but equally high quality companies). A discussion of my approach for managing these portfolios is beyond the scope of this article, but these model portfolios have produced annualized cash flow increases of 53% and 105.6%, respectively.

This would not have been possible to do if I had to pay capital gains taxes each time I buy and sell a security. For that reason, ROTH IRAs are a perfect vehicle for my investment strategy. Active fund management is certainly not for everyone, but for those who use an active approach, completely avoiding tax on capital gains and dividends removes what would otherwise be a huge drag on performance.

(3) Rental property.

Until earlier this year, we owned a home where we lived in the DC area which we converted into a rental property when we moved to Portugal. For many years while we lived in the home, we were able to deduct property taxes and mortgage interest payments, but after converting the property to a rental, we were able to deduct depreciation expenses as well.

In fact, the value of this house has rarely depreciated since the date it was built in 1930, but the Internal Revenue Code permitted us to write off the value of the house and the improvements we put in over a 22.5 year period. It's like taking a tax deduction for capital gains. In our case, the tax deductions for this phantom depreciation expense exceeded our carrying costs and rental payments, which gave us a tax-shielded source of net rental income. Roughly $60,000 of our economic income last year was in the form of rents, all of which were shielded from tax by depreciation, property tax and mortgage interest deductions (indeed, these tax deductions exceeded our rent and shielded a portion of our dividends from income tax as well).

We considered keeping the house permanently, but decided we would be better off selling it now because we can still claim to have used it as a principal residence for two of the past five years (keeping our capital gains on the property free from state income tax as well as Federal income tax). The ability to claim depreciation deductions on assets that appreciate in value is nothing short of magical when it comes to growing economic income, while simultaneously shrinking taxable income.

(4) Living in a low tax jurisdiction.

As an American citizen, I will pay Federal income tax for the rest of my life no matter where I live (unless I move to Puerto Rico and can claim an exemption from income tax on my Puerto Rican source income under Section 933 of the Internal Revenue Code). What I can happily do without, though, are state and local income taxes. Some years in the past, my state income taxes exceeded my Federal income taxes, because like most states, Maryland doesn't give advantageous treatment to dividends and capital gains (which have made up the bulk of my income since retiring).

We could have avoided state income taxes by moving to a state like Florida or Alaska, but as it happens, we prefer the weather in Portugal. By moving to Portugal, we not only escape the clutches of state and local income taxes in the USA, but also escape the clutches of European income taxes as well. The reason why is because Portugal offers new residents a ten-year tax holiday on all non-Portugal source income. It's one of the only countries in Europe that does so, at least to the best of my knowledge.

(5) Summary.

By following these four basic steps, we have been able to cut our tax bill to a fraction of where it reasonably ought to be. Any one or more of the approaches I use for my personal investment strategy may or may not make sense for other people, but some readers might be able to adapt the overarching concept of delineating economic income from taxable income to their own investment strategies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment or tax advice, and I am not an investment or tax advisor.