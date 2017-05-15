DryShips: The Math Doesn't Add Up

Investment Thesis (NASDAQ:DRYS)

Before this latest reverse split, stock had closed at $7. DRYS is currently trading at $5, which is a 29% drop within one day. With pending Kalani deals worth more than $100 million stock is likely to fall below $1 and we can expect one more reverse split, number 7.

Source: Stocksplithistory.com

The cumulative reverse stock split between March 11, 2016 and May 11, 2017 stands at 1 -for-336,000.

= 25 x 4 x 15 x 8 x 4 x 7

= 336,000 (cumulative reverse split), 1 share pre-cumulative split is equal to 0.000002 shares

Death Spiral Financing, Dilution & Reverse Split

On March 10, 2017, DRYS released its Q1 2017 earnings results. Even with so much activity in shipping (evidenced by gradual increase of dry bulk index), the company is still posting a loss. On May 12, 2017, the company said in its earnings report that they have raised approximately$570 million of equity over the last six months that has been deployed to acquire modern vessels in multiple segments in order to take advantage of historically low vessel values.

The $570 million in capital raised created close to 200 million new shares. The share count currently stands at 9.6 million, but what happened to those 200 million new shares? The answer is that numerous reverse splits brought the share count down to 9.6 million - the massive supply of new shares and non-stop reverse splitting drives down the share price constantly. The company quickly brings back the share price above $1 by using these ongoing reverse splits.

Source: Tradingview (notation was added by author)

The company provided key financial information as of March 11, 2017, claiming that stock is worth $37.06 per share, based on their book value of assets. With on-going dilution (regular issuing of new shares), financial information given by the company could mislead investors.

Key Financial Information as of May 11, 2017 - Cash and cash equivalents: approximately $268.8 million (or $27.92 per share) - Book value of vessels, net: approximately $356.8 million (or $37.06 per share) - Sifnos Loan Facility balance: approximately $200.0 million - Number of Shares Outstanding: 9,628,852

Conclusion

The recent press release from the company contains a stock valuation which could mislead investors. For example, book value of vessels ($356.8 million divided by a 9.6 million share count = stock value of $37 dollars per share. However the company failed to disclose details in their press release about the on-going dilution, which decreases book value per share. Since the dilution is not over yet, we can expect yet another reverse split. It would be a better decision to sell off positions than to average down.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

