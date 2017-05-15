Dividend Champions Everywhere

This research report was jointly produced with co-author Big Dog Investments.

So you're looking to invest into an ETF?

My current view on the domestic equity market is to move my funds somewhere else. Just recently I finished selling off my domestic equity mutual funds and moved the capital into bonds. I do still hold individual stocks. Currently the market is just too high for me to feel comfortable giving a bullish rating to an index ETF.

Despite the market being high, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is one of my top choices for dividend ETFs. I was long SCHD, but I sold my position because the current price of equity is too high for my liking. Market prices aside, I'm going to focus on what SCHD gives an investor exposure to and how these companies fit with my investment strategies for part of a portfolio.

Expenses

At a glance, the expense ratio doesn't seem excellent for SCHD being at .07%. However, I have found this to be an excellent expense ratio for a complex fund focusing on dividends. Lower expense ratios are normally for whole market funds or large capitalization funds. I have no problem paying the expenses for this portfolio and I believe it is a great bargain.

Sector weight and yield

Sector weights from Charles Schwab:

SCHD holds a high allocation of consumer staples which makes this fund an excellent choice for investors who are concerned about the economy but still want to be invested in equity. This fund is allocated defensively and is heavily invested in stocks which will sell products to customers whether the economy is booming or in a recession.

There is an absence of real estate, but I cover REITs and am content picking my own companies. Financials also have a low allocation which I could see as a problem. The lack of financials doesn't help to combat the Federal Reserve jacking up rates. The banking sector generally benefits considerably from higher rates.

The point to take away here is that it's important to be diversified. While this fund may be an excellent one, it's beneficial to not place all your wealth into one ETF.

Along with being allocated defensively, SCHD also carried a yield of 2.88%. The higher yield compared to something like SPY will be another defense against a market down turn. It's also a high enough yield for a dividend investor to consider whether they are retiring or just starting to invest.

The following chart shows the top 30 holdings of SCHD:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield HD HOME DEPOT INC COMMON STOCK USD.05 4.80% 2.25% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP COMMON STOCK USD.00000625 4.75% 2.25% KO COCA COLA CO/THE COMMON STOCK USD.25 4.61% 3.40% INTC INTEL CORP COMMON STOCK USD.001 4.56% 3.03% XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP COMMON STOCK 4.55% 3.76% JNJ JOHNSON + JOHNSON COMMON STOCK USD1.0 4.44% 2.74% PEP PEPSICO INC COMMON STOCK USD.017 4.41% 2.85% PFE PFIZER INC COMMON STOCK USD.05 4.40% 3.88% PG PROCTER + GAMBLE CO/THE COMMON STOCK 4.28% 3.19% VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC COMMON STOCK USD.1 4.22% 4.98% MO ALTRIA GROUP INC COMMON STOCK USD.333 3.75% 3.47% IBM INTL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP COMMON STOCK USD.2 3.61% 3.97% MCD MCDONALD S CORP COMMON STOCK USD.01 3.27% 2.60% MMM 3M CO COMMON STOCK USD.01 3.24% 2.39% WMT WAL MART STORES INC COMMON STOCK USD.1 3.15% 2.66% BA BOEING CO/THE COMMON STOCK USD5.0 2.92% 3.10% QCOM QUALCOMM INC COMMON STOCK USD.0001 2.18% 4.12% TXN TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC COMMON STOCK USD1.0 2.17% 2.48% UPS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE CL B COMMON STOCK USD.01 2.00% 3.16% LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP COMMON STOCK USD1.0 1.89% 2.68% DOW DOW CHEMICAL CO/THE COMMON STOCK USD2.5 1.88% 2.98% RAI REYNOLDS AMERICAN INC COMMON STOCK USD.0001 1.48% 3.14% KMB KIMBERLY CLARK CORP COMMON STOCK USD1.25 1.26% 3.00% ADP AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING COMMON STOCK USD.1 1.20% 2.36% CME CME GROUP INC COMMON STOCK USD.01 1.09% 2.26% EMR EMERSON ELECTRIC CO COMMON STOCK USD.5 1.03% 3.26% ETN EATON CORP PLC COMMON STOCK USD.01 0.94% 3.11% GIS GENERAL MILLS INC COMMON STOCK USD.1 0.91% 3.41% HPQ HP INC COMMON STOCK USD.01 0.89% 2.74% TGT TARGET CORP COMMON STOCK USD.0833 0.89% 4.11%

This is a solid batch for any investor looking to start a dividend growth portfolio. Most things an investor buys in their daily life are offered from at least one of these companies. The portfolio carries some oil through heavy allocations to Exxon Mobil. After a dreadful year in 2015, the oil industry is, or was, bouncing back as investors are more contented in the future of oil prices.

Procter & Gamble is one of the first consumer staples firms on the list of most DGIs (dividend growth investors). Their product lines are varied enough to make it difficult to suggest anything short of an Enron level fiasco could bring the company. However, PG is much easier to look into. You can see their products selling every day at major retailers.

Coca-Cola was smart enough to take a significant stake in Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) and gave the company a major enhancement by sharing their expertise in handling distribution. If there is one thing Coke knows even better than dividends, it is how to get their product into the hand of a customer. Their distribution network is the real key to the company. When it comes to products, outside of Monster, I have a hard time seeing Coke beating Pepsi, but their knowledge in distribution is enough to cover the differences. Perhaps Pepsi's occasional missteps are just holding the company back. I see Pepsi with better brands on average (based strictly on personal taste), but I see Coke with stronger management and the vision to recognize where they can add value.

McDonald's is in a race to get mobile ordering running effectively. A couple years ago I remember thinking that McDonald's needed better food to compete. I was wrong about that, but it took me a few months to figure it out. McDonald's doesn't need better food; they just need to serve it faster. Their major challenge is still just getting all the cars through the drive-thru fast enough. Despite the prior stories about their relatively weak comparable sales, a narrative that dogged their share price for quite a while, the company has done well with their emphasis on speed.

I suspect Panera (NASDAQ:PNRA) will continue to decimate competitors in the fast casual space, but McDonalds is positioned far enough away that getting their own mobile ordering system going could be a huge boost to production.

Purchase the top holdings

There are investors who look at ETFs for the sole purpose of checking the top allocations and then creating their own portfolio. This helps not only simulate the performance of the ETF, but you're able to decide which individual stocks fit into your investment strategy. Keep in mind that ETFs can reallocate based on changes in their underlying index.

For investors who are interested in taking the top holdings of ETFs to fit their needs, I've simulated the top 30 companies and scaled their weights proportionally to reach 100% of a portfolio. Here's what it looks like:

Based on the above allocation, I can also see the portion of the portfolio an individual company has and its income compared to the portfolio and other companies. Here's what the comparison looks like:

Both of these charts can be created using this tool.

Conclusion

I have significantly invested into this fund in the past and I think it's one of the stronger ETFs. It's defensive and has a material yield along with a low expense ratio. Even though I like SCHD, I won't be assigning a bullish rating until the price has dropped to something more comfortable. In short, this is a good fund at what I consider to be at a relatively high price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, FSIVX, PM, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CYS-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This research report was jointly produced with co-author Big Dog Investments. No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. The ideas, opinions, and ratings in this article reflect the views of Colorado Wealth Management Fund. Joint efforts primarily consist of having Big Dog Investments paraphrase or quote the views expressed by CWMF. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.