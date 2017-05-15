Apple: Calling A Top?

We elaborate, and show a way of doing so that offers a possible upside 3x greater than possible downside.

Our site remains bullish on Apple, which is currently its #2-ranked stock. Nevertheless, we believe investors should consider limiting their downside risk.

A couple of recent articles in the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, respectively, intimated that Apple shares may be near a top.

Calling A Top On Apple?

Over the past week, articles in Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal intimated that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares might be near a top. The WSJ article, about which Washington Examiner journalist Byron York editorialized in the tweet pictured above, described Apple's lavish new headquarters, replete with a 1000-seat theater designed to look like a floating MacBook Air. It contrasted the new Apple headquarters with the current one, and concluded, ominously,

Corporate palaces of years past have sometimes presaged a bad turn in fortunes. Sun opened its new headquarters in 2000, around the time the dot-com implosion started devastating its business. The company was sold to Oracle Corp. in 2010 for $7.4 billion, a fraction of its former valuation. Facebook, which took over Sun's campus in 2011, left Sun's sign visible to remind employees of the risks of becoming comfortable with success.

The Bloomberg article last week ("Apple Euphoria is Back") drew a parallel between Brian White's $200+ price target for Apple and Carl Icahn's bullish call in 2014:

The Apple Inc. euphoria is back. [...] Drexel Hamilton's Brian White boosted his 12-month price target to $202, becoming the first sell-side analyst to project a market value exceeding $1 trillion [though not a sell-side analyst, James Altucher did predict Apple would become the first $1 trillion company in 2010]. Carl Icahn made a similarly optimistic forecast in October 2014. Shares peaked seven months later and didn't return to those levels until earlier this year.

Although those two articles didn't focus on specific risks for Apple, on Seeking Alpha, Paulo Santos, operator of the Idea Generator in SA's Marketplace, did ("Apple: Worry About The Downside And Upside Will Take Care Of Itself"). The two risks Santos pointed to were the market being overextended (which, to the extent most stock indexes are market cap-weighted, and Apple has the largest market cap, suggests Apple is overextended), and Apple's reliance on the iPhone, as the graphic below from Visual Capitalist illustrates.

Our View

In his article, Paulo Santos noted he's often been mistaken for an Apple perma-bear for pointing out risks. We sympathize. In our previous Apple article, back in March ("An Umbrella For Apple Longs"), we mentioned risks while explicitly noting that we were bullish on Apple; nevertheless, we were surprised to see Tip Ranks show us as bearish on it (they were kind enough to correct that).

Currently, we are still bullish on Apple, as it's Portfolio Armor's 2nd-highest ranked stock. As you can see from the screen capture below (you can find an interactive version of it about two thirds of the way down the page here), our site's methodology was bullish on Apple as far back as September of 2009. It has been bullish on it periodically since.

Nevertheless, we agree with Paulo Santos about the importance of limiting risk. Where we differ on Apple is this: Rather than limiting risk by avoiding the stock, we suggest readers consider owning it while hedging, in order to clip off the left tail risk.

Clipping Off Left Tail Risk

If you envision possible return distributions for your stocks such that the potential negative returns extend to the left and the positive returns extend to the right, our goal here is to clip off the left tail, so you've got more potential upside than downside: heads you win, tails you don't lose too much.

We've looked at hedging Apple by itself in our March article, including in our article linked to above, but here we'll build a hedged portfolio around it instead, as we did with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last week ("Get Rich Or Die Tryin'").

Building A Hedged Portfolio Around An Apple Position

As we did with Nvidia, we'll use the Hedged Portfolio Method to build a concentrated portfolio around Apple. We'll start with similar assumptions:

You have $250,000 to invest.

You are unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 8% over the next six months, so you want to be hedged against any decline greater than that (we've been using low decline thresholds in these examples to increase the ratio of possible upside to downside).

You want to invest in a handful of names, including Apple, with a goal of maximizing your potential return net of hedging costs.

Here's a recap of the steps involved, if you want to do this manually.

Step 1: Estimate Potential Returns

The goal of this step is to find names that have the potential to generate high total returns to include alongside Apple. Our site calculates its own potential returns by analyzing adjusted price history and option market sentiment, but you can derive yours from Wall Street price targets, or Seeking Alpha author price targets, if you like.

Your initial universe can be as big as Portfolio Armor's (the ~3,400 stocks and Exchange-Traded Products with options traded on them in the U.S.), or something smaller, such as the Dow 30.

Step 2: Calculate Hedging Costs

Since you're going to hedge, potential returns net of hedging costs matter more than gross potential returns. To figure those out, you need to figure out the optimal, or least expensive way to hedge each name. We wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you'd be looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 8% or greater. The lower the decline you're looking to hedge against, the narrower the list of names you'll be able to use (unless you're willing to adjust position sizing - more on that below).

Step 3: Rank Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that has a positive potential return, you'll want to subtract the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buy And Hedge

Here you simply buy and hedge a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach we'll show below includes a fine-tuning step to minimize your cash, but these four steps are the basics.

An Automated Approach

Here's how the process looks using our site's automated hedged portfolio construction tool (screen captures via Portfolio Armor).

Since Apple is one of our site's top stocks, we don't need to add its symbol into the optional tickers field; instead, we just enter the dollar amount we're looking to invest ($250,000) and the maximum decline we're willing to risk (8%) in their respective fields (commas and dollar signs are optional there).

Next, we click "Create," and after a minute or two of processing, are presented with the hedged portfolio below.

In addition to Apple , the site included Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and Teradyne (NYSE:TER) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns. The site rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock in roughly similar dollar amounts.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) as a "cash substitute" - that's a security that when collared according to your risk tolerance with a tight cap (the site uses 1% or the current money market seven-day yield, whichever is higher) and has a potential return greater than the current money market rate. The site allocated as much as possible of the cash left over from its rounding-down step to the cash substitute. If you're building a hedged portfolio manually, you could just allocate your leftover cash to round lots of your primary security with the lowest share price.

Each Position Is Hedged

As before, each of the underlying securities is hedged. Here's a closer look at the Apple hedge (screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iOS app):

Note that Apple is hedged with optimal puts, as are 2 of the other 3 primary securities. The site tries hedging securities both ways, estimating the net potential return each time, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts, but for that comparison to be made, the securities have to be hedgeable with puts. What's unique about current market conditions is that more of our site's top names are hedgeable with puts against single-digit declines.

Hedging Cost

If you scroll back up to the hedged portfolio and look at the summary at the bottom of it, the hedging cost, as a percentage of portfolio starting value, was 3.58%, assuming, conservatively, that you placed your hedging trades at the worst end of the spread, buying the puts at the ask and selling the calls at the bid.

The Worst-Case Scenario

The worst-case scenario for this hedged portfolio is the "Max Drawdown" of -7.62%. That's what would happen if each of the underlying securities went to $0 before their hedges expired (the idea is to hold each position for six months or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first). That max drawdown includes the 3.58% hedging cost. Net of hedging cost, this portfolio would only be down 4.04% in the worst-case scenario.

Best-Case Scenario

The best-case scenario is the net potential return of 23.54%. That's what you'd get, net of hedging costs, if each security hit its potential return, which is unlikely (you could get higher returns since the Apple, Align, and Lam positions are uncapped, but we're not counting on that.). So: up ~23.5% if things go spectacularly well, but down ~7.6% if things go spectacularly poorly.

A More Likely Scenario

Historically, actual returns average about 0.3x our site's potential returns. The Expected Return of 7.87% takes that into account, along with the hedging cost. That 0.3x ratio refers to unhedged actual returns (ones where the left tail of negative returns hadn't been clipped off), so it may be conservative. We'll update where the actual portfolio return lands in 6 months.

