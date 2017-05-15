3 Reasons I Am Upgrading Target Price On Teva Pharmaceuticals

Despite topline first-quarter revenue growing 17 percent from last year to $5.6 billion, shares of Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) failed to break out of a month-long trading range of between $31.25 and ~ $32. That may change this year as cash flow generation grows. Though the company is more levered than before, the Debt/EBITDA profile is falling. There are three main reasons I believe Teva is at a positive inflection point.

1/ Falling Debt

Teva's Debt/EBITDA profile is improving. Since peaking at a 50% leverage in Q3/2016, its Debt/EBITDA and Net Debt/EBITDA fell in the last two quarters:

Source: Teva Pharmaceuticals

The first quarter benefited from generics revenue climbing from $2.46 billion last year to $3.058B. Identifying synergies from the Actavis Generics acquisition will help the company cut nearly $1.5 billion in costs by the end of this year. This involved reducing head count by 5,000 employees since the Actavis deal closed last August. Teva cut another 1,700 staff at the start of this year. This will result in improving cash flow and ensure management meets its goal of cutting debt by $5 billion this year. It already cut its debt by $1.2 billion during the quarter. Looking ahead, Teva expects the sale of its Oncology and Pain business will bring in over $1 billion. It will close the transaction by the end of this year.

Below, Teva, Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX), and Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) all reported good quarterly earnings. Endo forecast losses in 2017 while Valeant raised its guidance. Teva missed out on the rally after issuing a conservative outlook:

TEVA data by YCharts

2/ Stable Sales for Copaxone and New Products

Teva's loss of exclusivity for Nuvigil and Azilect resulted in a slight decline in Copaxone revenue. Good global penetration for 40 mg, along with a moderate price hike of 7.9 percent for both 20 mg and 40 mg versions offset the competitive pressures.

Source: Teva Pharmaceuticals

Of the nearly 80 product opportunities it has for the U.S. market, Teva will launch between 40 and 50 this year alone. In total, this will add around $500 million in revenue. The company's portfolio of generics in the pipeline will allow it to balance the drug's revenue potential against the regulatory, legal, and operational risks involved in its release to market.

3/ Dividend Safety

Teva's dividend of $1.36 per share annually yields 4.26 percent for shareholders.

Source: Teva Pharmaceuticals

Thanks to cost cuts, higher operating margin, and new product launches, Teva may simultaneously uphold its dividend policy whilst bringing down its debt level. On its conference call, the company said its dividend policy is unchanged today and in the future:

"Every quarter we as a board evaluate paying the dividend. And obviously, this quarter we have said that we will pay the dividend. I can't speculate under any circumstances what would happen. I think it should suffice at this point that our policies are the same and that we have met and we have paid a dividend, and in the future every quarter we will do the same."

Source: SA Transcript

Teva forecast cash flow of between $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion for the year. In Q1, one-time cash related events put a drag on the company's cash flow. Cash flow growth is non-linear, but management expects higher levels in the second half of this year compared to the first half.

Valuation

Strong first quarter results imply a higher future cash flow value for Teva's stock. The intrinsic value rises to $57.15, up from $55.11 before the earnings report.

Source: SimplyWallSt

Alternatively, assume strong revenue growth for this fiscal year in a 5-year DCF Growth Exit model. Growth normalizes to 2 percent annually between 2018 - 2021:

Source: finbox.io

The implied fair value of Teva's stock is between $28.60 - $51.48 a share.

Source: finbox.io

Takeaway

Teva continues to trade a substantial discount, as its stock does not price in a second-half recovery. Despite a lack of a CEO or CFO, management is delivering on its internal targets. If any one of its new products does better on the market than expected, Teva's stock will rebound sooner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TEVA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.