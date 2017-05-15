Why I Am Exiting My FutureFuel Position

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is an American producer of biodiesel and chemicals. On May 26 of last year, I wrote a Top Idea article here on Seeking Alpha that presented the company as an attractive long investment opportunity. Specifically, I wrote that it had limited downside and upside potential of 40% based on its unique product portfolio and a favorable regulatory environment. I initiated a long position in my personal portfolio shortly after publication. It took several months for my thesis to play out, but FutureFuel's share price joined and then surpassed the post-election rally in American equities (see figure). Recently I sold in-the-money covered calls on my full position, and I expect to recognize a total return (including dividends but excluding the value of the calls) of 64% if and when those calls are exercised later this summer. This article explains why I am no longer as bullish on the company as I was a year ago.

Reviewing the long thesis

FutureFuel's share price was battered in early 2016 as plunging diesel fuel prices and weak demand for its chemicals segment caused it to miss the consensus estimate on lower pre-tax earnings. Worse, soybean prices, which are a primary determinant of biodiesel feedstock prices, proved resilient even as diesel fuel prices declined, and then the former outpaced the recovery of the latter in Q2 2016 (see figure). Bearish investor sentiment at the time was not without cause.

Tough conditions at the time notwithstanding, however, I argued that investors were much too bearish about FutureFuel's near-term outlook. In support of this contention I pointed to three factors: (1) a rising diesel fuel (and therefore biodiesel) price; (2) rising demand for biodiesel resulting from the volumes established by the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2]; and (3) the company's large cash reserve, which at the time was equal to $5.17/share. This latter number increased to $8.44/share after accounting for all of what I termed "easily-valued assets" for which market values could be readily obtained.

A bumper late 2016

The first two factors underpinning my investment thesis played out as envisioned. Since April 2016 the spot price of diesel fuel has increased by as much as 55% compared to a 15% maximum increase in the price of soybeans over the same period (see figure). FutureFuel also experienced strong demand for its biodiesel in the form of high volumes, causing its biodiesel segment to generate 60% of its total FY 2016 revenue and 32% of its total FY 2016 gross income. Diesel fuel prices have remained well above their 52-week lows, a recent downturn notwithstanding, even as soybean prices have turned negative over the same period. While biodiesel production margins remain well below their pre-2014 highs, they have returned to positive territory since early 2016.

A look at FutureFuel's trailing revenue and EBITDA margin results illustrates last year's improvement. The company's revenue has fallen sharply from its early 2014 peak as the price of biodiesel has followed that of diesel fuel down. Despite this, however, the company reported a decade-high trailing EBITDA margin late last year (see figure). This margin has since declined again in Q1 2017, which in part reflects the expiration of the biodiesel blenders' credit at the end of 2016. In the meantime, however, the company reported a diluted EPS of $1.29 for FY 2016, its highest annual result since FY 2013.

Speaking of the biodiesel tax credit, FutureFuel's share price also was a major beneficiary of last November's U.S. presidential election. Members of Congress representing the Midwestern states and biodiesel producers have been pushing for the existing blenders' tax credit to be replaced by a production tax credit that would favor domestic biodiesel producers. The distinction is important: whereas the blenders' tax credit can be earned by any entity that blends biodiesel with diesel fuel for retail in the U.S., a production tax credit would instead go directly to the producer. The latter has two important advantages to producers over the blenders' credit. First, by being the direct recipient of the tax credit, producers would in theory be able to capture more of its value. Second, the producers' tax credit could be made to just go to U.S. producers, reducing domestic competition. The blenders' credit results in a playing field that is more even since the value of the credit can be delivered to foreign producers that sell their biodiesel to U.S. blenders.

The prospects for the production tax credit's implementation have been, and continue to be, uncertain. The blenders' credit was allowed to expire without being replaced by the production tax credit, for example. That said, the odds of its passage in Washington D.C. increased following the election of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency due to Mr. Trump's protectionist stance on international trade. An easy way to woo voters in the same Midwestern swing states that surprised pundits by falling into his Electoral College column last November would be to sign into law a protectionist tax credit that benefits agricultural communities. Whether Congress is willing to pass such legislation is another question, of course, but the winning of majorities by Mr. Trump's party in both bodies of Congress has not hurt the odds of such an outcome.

An important part of my long thesis was FutureFuel's large cash reserve, which I wrote had the dual ability to limit investor losses while also giving the company's management flexibility in a difficult operating environment. Investors responded positively earlier this year when the company announced a special dividend of $2.29/share in addition to its usual $0.06/share quarterly dividend. This did result in a large drawdown of the company's cash reserve. That said, because of its strong earnings in the latter half of 2016, the company's cash and cash equivalents of $212 million is only slightly lower from its position one year ago of $225 million. The company's large cash position has declined slightly over the last year but, at $4.81/share, remains high compared to its peers.

Why I am selling

So with positive operating margins, a large cash reserve, and a protectionist in the White House, why sell? In short, after further analysis, I have decided that the same risks that drove my buy recommendation a year ago are now skewed against FutureFuel investors. I still like FutureFuel's management team as much as I did last year, especially in the wake of its decision to return much of its cash reserve to investors, and I continue to believe that biodiesel will play an increasingly important role in America's energy mix regardless of the country's future participation (or lack thereof) in the Paris Climate Accord. The company just is not nearly as undervalued as it was in May 2016, meaning that investors are not protected by the same margin of safety that was available at that time.

First, consider FutureFuel's operations. Biodiesel has been the primary source of the company's revenue over the last several quarters, reaching 51% in Q1 2017. The outlook for that sector's margins remains comparatively weak despite last year's improvement, however. The U.S. Energy Information Administration [EIA] now expects the price of diesel fuel in 2018 to be less than 5% higher than in 2015. Furthermore, it also expects the price of diesel fuel in 2017 to actually be lower than in 2015. This continues a trend of repeatedly postponing the expected return of higher energy prices, and it increasingly appears that investors might need to wait until the end of the decade for the rebound to occur. The prospect of rebounding revenues at FutureFuel grows dimmer in light of this development. I have the same concern about the biodiesel segment's future margins: U.S. soybean prices remain near decade lows, making higher future prices more likely than still-lower prices.

Second, a similar argument could be made with regard to FutureFuel's earnings. While biodiesel is now responsible for a majority of the company's revenue, its performance and specialty chemical segments create almost all of its earnings. In fact, the combined chemicals segments generated 100% of its total gross profit in Q1 2017, up from 78% in Q1 2016 and 68% in FY 2016. That said, the combined segments are facing new pricing headwinds that have hurt margins: whereas the combined chemicals segments' revenue increased by 22% YoY in Q1 2017, their gross profit fell by 19% over the same period. This is a worrying trend given their importance to the company's consolidated earnings, and it likely contributed to the company's underwhelming Q1 2017 EPS result of $0.08.

Third, the political environment for biodiesel producers has deteriorated in recent weeks. Mr. Trump's administration has caused a number of own-goals in recent weeks, resulting in a net favorability margin of -13% in RCP's poll-of-polls. I mention this simply because favorability ratings tend to signify political capital in Washington D.C., and unpopular presidents have historically had a much more difficult time achieving their legislative priorities than popular presidents. Given the GOP's thin majority in the Senate, Mr. Trump's unpopularity will make it more difficult for that body to create a biodiesel production tax credit.

More worrying is the potential for the Trump administration's multiple scandals to prevent it from carrying out its policy agenda. Former Director of Intelligence James Clapper, who worked under both Bush administrations as well as the Clinton and Obama administrations, recently went on the record with CNN to label President Trump as committing an "internal assault" on U.S. institutions. The unprecedented use of such ominous language by someone with Mr. Clapper's history is evidence of the immense turmoil that Washington D.C. finds itself in. I mention this not because of any personal political bias, but rather because national scandals have a tendency to greatly slow the Congressional policymaking process as its members focus on hearings, investigations, and the increased media spotlight at the expense of more mundane policymaking. The Trump administration's proposed tax overhaul legislation, which would be a probable home for a biodiesel production tax credit, is possibly going to be a victim of this turmoil.

My final reason for exiting my position is that FutureFuel's margin of safety is no longer as robust as it once was. In part this is because its cash reserve has lost value even as its share price has increased by more than half, which has reduced the size of the protection offered to investors against downside. Whereas one year ago I pointed to the company's low price to tangible book ratio compared to the 3-year median value as a positive, the opposite condition exists today (see figure).

Likewise, the company's valuation is no longer nearly as attractive as it was one year ago in terms of both trailing P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios: the trailing P/E ratio is currently at 13.3x or 30% higher than it was a year ago, after moving as high as 14.5x earlier this month (see figure). A lack of analyst forecasts for current- and next-year earnings makes the trailing valuation even more notable for investors. The EV/EBITDA ratio also appears overvalued; whereas in May 2016 it was below the 3-year median value, today it is exactly twice as high that value (see second figure).

Conclusion

I sold in-the-money covered calls on my entire FutureFuel position recently. While I continue to like the company's business operations and management practices, the long thesis that was available a year ago is much weaker today following continued low diesel fuel prices, political turmoil at the national level, and a strong share price gain over the previous 52 weeks. I have not become bearish on the firm, as evidenced by my decision to sell covered calls that will allow me to dispose of my shares as a long-term holding for tax purposes rather than to immediately sell the shares themselves (I would have sold my position outright rather than waiting for the calls to be exercised later this summer otherwise). Now is a good opportunity to take profits since the long thesis has played out, however, and I encourage other investors to do the same.

