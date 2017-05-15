A Weakness Appears In Closed-End Funds: CEF Weekly Update

We continue to see discounts shrink for most equity and bond funds, but interesting the rate of decline for equity funds' discounts has mostly leveled off, with average discounts actually rising from 5.58% to 5.6%, although median discounts fell from 6.78% to 6.71%:

Source: Closed-End Fund Association

Meanwhile, discounts for bond funds continue to fall, going from 3.21% to 3.07% in a week, continuing the trend of rapidly declining discounts for bond funds:

Source: Closed-End Fund Association

There is a divergence between municipal and corporate bond funds' discounts that deserves an article on its own, but suffice to say there are reasons to be bullish on both. For my take on what's going on with municipal bond funds, take a look at my recent Instablog post on the Pioneer Municipal High-Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) and its recent dividend hike.

Biggest Premiums

Pimco continues to dominate the list of CEFs with the biggest premiums. The Pimco Global Stocksplus Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) saw its premium fall slightly, but remains well over 72%; the premiums for many of the other most favored CEFs also fell slightly in the last week:

Fund Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/ Discount %Yield on Price PGP 2.75% 10.97 18.93 72.56 9.3 PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) 1.08% 6.77 8.71 28.66 11.12 Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF) 1.45% 13.08 16.6 26.91 16.55 PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc (RCS) 1.28% 7.71 9.78 26.85 8.83 PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) 1.33% 9.77 12.26 25.49 5.87 Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 1.67% 5.4 6.75 25 8.89 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM) 1.30% 13.43 16.64 23.9 16.77 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund (DMO) 2.58% 21.26 25.7 20.88 10.97 PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) 1.29% 14.05 16.76 19.29 5.51 Nuveen Missouri Premium Income Municipal Fund (NOM) 1.96% 13.71 16.15 17.8 4.16 Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) 1.38% 8.56 10.06 17.52 5.64

This slight weakness in the premiums of the most heavily bought CEFs, combined with the slightly higher discount for equity funds, demonstrates that the complacent CEF market, as I called it a last week, is not as complacent as it was. In fact, if this trend continues for a couple more weeks we could say that last week was a peak of CEF complacency. I'm not ready to make that call quite yet, but it is a strong likelihood if we don't see equity funds improve in May.

This is particularly interesting because CEFs are closely mirroring the VIX. After touching a 52-week low on 5/8, when I wrote about CEF complacency, we've seen a slight rise in the VIX back to double digits. The VIX is still extremely low by historical standards, so we may see an increase in volatility quickly as well as an increase in CEF discounts. Again, it's too early to tell but this is one significant issue to focus on in the next two weeks.

Biggest Discounts

The relative weakness of CEF equity funds is largely a result of the bloodbath in the energy sector. Meanwhile, the discounts for the least favored more diversified CEFs are actually improving:

Fund Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/ Discount %Yield on Price Dividend&Income Fund (DNI) 1.69% 14.78 12.22 -17.32 4.91 Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF) 1.43% 11.35 9.39 -17.27 4.37 RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF) 2.24% 25.06 21.01 -16.16 6.28 General American Investors (GAM) 1.24% 40.56 34.06 -16.03 0.85 Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) 0.62% 16.68 14.04 -15.83 0.36 GDL Fund (GDL) 4.68% 11.83 9.98 -15.64 6.41 Cushing Royalty & Income Fund (SRF) 4.02% 10.61 9.01 -15.08 5.33 Royce Global Value Trust (RGT) 1.71% 10.83 9.24 -14.68 1.52 Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) 0.79% 22.22 19.08 -14.13 0.52 Gabelli Global Small and Mid-Cap Value Fund (GGZ) 1.63% 13.71 11.81 -13.86 0.42

DNI remains the most discounted, followed by BIF, RIF, and GAM. With the exception of GAM, these funds saw their discounts improve slightly from last week, but we have some new entrants to the ranking: PEO and GGZ. PEO's entrance is partly due to the weakness in energy and the market selling off some energy CEFs faster than they're selling energy stocks. However, it's more due to the irrationality of the CEF market as a whole, a topic I have written on several times in the past.

The Energy CEF Paradox

Here's the really interesting part (and why I love CEFs): the average discount for energy CEFs is just 3.23%, which is half of the discount for equity CEFs on the whole. Yet energy is much, much weaker than the broader market. Is this because CEF investors have wisely gone contrarian, anticipating a recovery in the energy market? Of course not. It's because of the massive spread between different energy funds, with valuations ranging from SRF's 15.08% discount to the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure's (NYSE:TYG) 8.84% premium. There is no correlation between discounts/premiums and funds' portfolios, past performance, management fee, or any other metric; in fact, very similar funds have vastly different premiums/discounts.

Why? Because the CEF market, thanks partly to its obscurity, is extremely inefficient.

As a result, we will probably see the rankings in energy change in the coming weeks. And the topic of energy CEFs, one which I have avoided since the 2014 oil crash, is one I will spending considerable amount of attention on in the near future.

