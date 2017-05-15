Nucor Corp.: Treading Water And Set To Take Off

Monitoring the steel industry and acting on the effects of different possible external outcomes could be profitable for investors willing to game this opportunity.

Nucor is primed to break out with infrastructure funding and some trade rule changes now under Commerce Department consideration.

Nucor Corp. has been treading water in spite of high earnings and an excellent Zacks Ranking as too much cheap imported steel hampers profitability.

Recently, U.S. Steel and AK Steel have been hit hard, suffering earnings losses and high percentage share value losses.

American steel has been in demise, rising and falling on hope and no change while plagued by foreign dumping of cheap steel. Global overcapacity rules as demand decreases.

Steel Market Demise

Recently, I wrote an article featuring U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) and A.K. Steel (NYSE:AKS) which strongly reflected a dramatic rise and fall of company stock prices.

U.S. Steel

On Wednesday, April 26, U.S. Steel reported a Q1 loss of $1.03 per share and slashed yearly guidance from $3.05 per share to an adjusted $1.50 per share. Shares fell in a 26% dive.

Subsequent to a sharp post election stock rise, U.S. Steel peaked at a high of $41.83 and is trading today at $19.88. This represents an overall loss of 53% from its yearly high.

Source Big Charts

AK Steel

In an April surprise, Q1 2017 earnings for AK Steel were 19 cents per share, beating Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents.

However, subsequent to a pop in AKS, the price decline has continued into mid-May.

A Yo-Yo Pattern

This price rise is attributed to investor expectations that the Trump agenda would eventually provide a stimulus for infrastructure spending. Anticipated demand sent American steel prices into the stratosphere only to be weighed back down by unfair trade policies that flood the U.S. with cheap foreign steel.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation estimates that the U.S has about 700 million tons of cheap excess foreign steel to absorb. Much of this can be attributed to Chinese overproduction, about 500%, at a time when the U.S. decreased its production.

Promised China reforms to cut back have failed to materialize so far. This has hurt the U.S. steel industry, especially since expectation for greater U.S. demand is still pending. Meanwhile, more than 12,000 steel jobs have been terminated as companies lay off workers and close down major production facilities.

Global overcapacity and a rigged game wreak havoc upon the American steel industry as a whole while share prices plummet creating greatly oversold conditions.

A comparative stock chart for U.S. Steel and AK Steel reflect a pattern showing a marked post-election boost followed by a marked selloff since March.

Comparative Ups and Downs

Source: Stock Charts.com

Nucor Corp.

April clearly showed that not all steel company stocks are alike in spite of relatively unchanged market conditions. For example, Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) crushed estimates for Q1 sending the stock price higher

Across the Board Results

Nucor benefited from several key things in the first quarter. As a result of added steel production, the company's operating rate - the percentage of its production capacity being used - increased sharply, and this additional operating leverage played a role in driving profits higher. Paired with the higher realized prices the company saw in the quarter, Nucor delivered profit growth much higher than the amount revenues increased.

Nucor Financials

Earnings increased markedly in Q1 2017 to EBITDA of $773 million.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Revenue compares favorably with the previous quarter showing a bump in earnings.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Treading Water

That and added acquisitions providing new capabilities are a substantial impetus to Nucor's recent company success. But a closer look at share values since mid-April show a rise and decline in the stock's price reminiscent of other steel companies facing the same external concerns.

Comparatively, Nucor has demonstrated less volatility during upswings and downturns. Since the presidential election, it has been treading water and better retained share value compared to X and AKS.

Some Takeaways

Among steel producers, Zacks gives Nucor a VGM score of "A". Its expected EPS growth rate for 3-5 years is 12% with a Zacks Ranking of #2. This category offers the best upside potential.

In addition to political actions to increase U.S. demand for steel, Presidential fair trade rule changes that impose restrictions on dumping large quantities of steel in the U.S. will reduce overcapacity. Trump has already ordered a review of whether imported steel threatens U.S. national security.

A reduction in imported supply will likely push up already beaten down steel company stock prices, and Nucor is presently in a good position to benefit.

Some restrictions and pending rulings by the Commerce Department include Section 232 to remove global supply. Also, Commerce Department ruling Section 337 and Section 201 could initiate "antidumping and countervailing duties" on imports which would do much to alleviate the crisis facing the U.S. steel industry.

Investor anticipation of an opportunity and the possible integrative outcomes it can present are one way to game it. Much of what I do involves finding an opportunity within a matrix and judging the conditions that could make it profitable. Watch beaten down major U.S. steel producers for further pullbacks that may present buy points. And, also be on the lookout for steel stock gains in anticipation of fairer U.S. government trade rulings.

The U.S. steel industry is a vital component for the welfare of the American economy. It is imperative that it be strong and independent of foreign entities. Time and careful scrutiny are worth your while. LOL.

Note: Thank you for reading and commenting. To follow my articles, click the "follow" button after my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information and data that comprise this article came from external sources that I believe to be reliable, but they have not been independently verified for accuracy. Points of view are my reasoned opinions and never intended to be investment advice. I bear no responsibility for your investment decisions.