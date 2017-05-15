Gilead: Is Hep B Another Pearl?

Hepatitis B is one of the largest markets available for the taking and it wouldn't be right if hepatitis kingpin Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) didn't have a product on the market to take on this potential$3.5B industry. Enter Vemlidy. Vemlidy is currently in Phase III testing for patients changing over from Viread for the treatment of chronic hep B. Vemlidy can potentially become the next foundation that Gilead can count on going forward. Given that the trials recently showed some great data there seems to be some potential in the name now.

Photo Credit

Gilead initiated two Phase III clinical trials a little over 96 weeks ago which set out to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Vemlidy in patients with hep B. The results showed that the virus was curbed and patients revealed less stress on their bones and kidneys when compared to one of their other hep B products, Viread. Vemlidy delivers the same efficacy as Viread but only at 10% the dose, which makes it much safer product to use.

Hep B is a liver infection which can be preventable and if caught through the exchange of bodily fluids can be treated. Nonetheless, when dealing with potential blockbuster products that treat hard-to-treat diseases an investor must consider all the risks associated with an investment such as competition and substitutes.

Because hep B can be treated I will first examine the substitutes to Vemlidy first to get an idea of what other less expensive treatments are available to the population. The most absolute free way of getting rid of the virus is the patient just lets it clear up on its own. That however only happens to the more benign cases. For the more chronic cases however a patient can potentially require surgery to receive a transplant which is a far more invasive and more expensive way of dealing with the problem. From a substitutes perspective I believe the risk to Gilead advancing Vemlidy is a low risk at this point.

Now I'd like to evaluate the competitors in the space to see if there is really a challenge for Gilead at this point. One way of treating the disease is with either Emtriva or Truvada which both happen to be products that Gilead manufactures. Both Emtriva and Truvada are used for treating HIV but physicians have been known to prescribe them for hep B. Viread is obviously another product that can be used to treat hep B but Gilead is looking to replace it with this safer product. Off the bat we see a little bit of cannibalization taking place but at least they're keeping the pie to themselves. Merck (NYSE:MRK) produces Pegintron which is used mainly to treat hep C but can also be used to treat hep B at the doctor's discretion. Finally Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) offers Baraclude as a pure play against hep B and poses the only real competition against Gilead in my opinion right now. Because there is only one pure play competitor I believe the risk of competition is currently low and that both companies can thrive in the market with their products.

After doing this analysis I feel that the hep B market is a great one for the company to invest in right now. I just don't know that the revenues from it will satiate the appetite of investors after being roughed up in the hep C heartbreak hotel. Because it isn't a cure like Harvoni and Sovaldi were to hep C I see it contributing more along the lines of their HIV products, in a recurring fashion. I seriously believe the company's strategy right now is to string together a series of pearls as I wrote about earlier in the month and this is just an additional pearl to add to the string.

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.