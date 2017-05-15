Gold Is Going To $300

Gold is losing its safe-haven status for investors - for the first time in history investors have a viable alternative to Gold.

The SP500 has provided much higher returns than Gold over the last 53 years.

We're back ... and more bearish than ever on gold!

We have been bearish on gold since October 2011 when it was trading at $1,800 (see our article published in 2011 Gold on the Verge of a Major Collapse). We then revisited the topic in January 2017 with another bearish article Gold is Dead, in which we forecast gold dropping to $700.

But the prospects for gold are far worse than we imagined back in January. We now see gold dropping to the $300 over the next five to seven years.

The fact is that gold is losing, and will continue to lose, it's safe- haven status for investors, financial institutions, and central banks. The shiny metal will eventually be swept into the dustbin of financial history and be relegated to its original purpose: jewelry and idols.

The False "Value" Analogy

First of all, we want to address a false analogy that was used by many commentators in response to our January 2017 article: that gold holds its value over time better than any fiat currency because inflation eats away at the value of all currencies.

An example: would you rather have received an inheritance of $1,000 in US $100 bills or $1,000 in gold bullion in 1964? The argument in favor of gold states that gold is the preferred inheritance because it would be far more valuable today than the $100 bills.

The argument is presented as follows:

$1,000 in gold from 1964 would be worth $34,710 today (in 1964 $1,000 would have bought 28.28 ounces of gold at $35.35 per ounce. Current value = 28.28 x $1,227)

The argument then follows that the $1,000 in US $100 bills would only be worth the equivalent of $128.00 today because of the negative effect of inflation on the currency (annual inflation was 3.96% over this period)

So the victory clearly goes to gold, right? Not so fast.

This analogy assumes that the $1,000 would have simply been put into a shoe box for 53 years. But the reality is that the $1,000 would have been invested.

If the $1,000 had been invested in the SP500 on January 1, 1964, the annualized return on the investment would have been 9.85% (including dividends but not adjusting for inflation - we did not adjust for inflation in calculating the current value of the gold equivalent).

With an annualized return of 9.85%, the $1,000 would be worth $145,346 today! (compounded annually).

Let me state that again: $1,000 of gold from 1964 would be worth $34,710 today but $1,000 invested in the SP500 in 1964 would be worth $145,346 today (this is where you would drop the mic).

Rising Interest Rates are Kryptonite to Gold

Higher interest rates crush the value of gold. Why would an investor want to hold an investment vehicle that pays no interest nor dividend when he/she can earn 5% or 6% annually in a US 1 Year Treasury? Answer: they wouldn't. The last time the 1-Year US Treasury yield was at 6% (October 2000), gold was trading at $275 per ounce.

The monthly chart above shows the 1-Year US Treasury yield over the price of gold. You can see that the price of gold peaked at the same time that the 1-Year US Treasury yield bottomed (August 2011). You can also see that the 1-Year US Treasury yield started to "explode" higher in December 2014, and has not looked back since then. The trend for US interest rates is UP - and inversely, the trend for gold going forward must be DOWN. Although no one can be certain of the timeline, it is highly probable that in five to seven years 1-Year US Treasury yields will be at 6.00% and gold will be back at $300.

Bitcoin - The Killer of Gold

Perhaps even more bearish for gold than rising interest rates is the birth of Bitcoin. For the first time in history investors now have a viable alternative to gold when they are looking for a safe harbor in a storm.

Prior to Bitcoin if war, political upheaval, economic uncertainty, terrorist attacks, distrust in governments, or general pervasive paranoia struck, investors would turn to gold as their safe-haven - there was no other place to run and hide. But now investors can run to Bitcoin as their safe-haven investment of choice.

The chart above shows the meteoric rise of the price of one Bitcoin over the last two years. One Bitcoin is now worth $1,736 - that's $509 or 41% more than an ounce of gold. We can see gold Bugs everywhere shedding tears onto their gold bars right now.

What has spurred so much interest in Bitcoin? It is not controlled by any government or business entity, which makes it the perfect safe-haven investment.

For a good read as to how Bitcoin could eventually evolve as a replacement to not only gold, but to fiat currencies, please see this article: The 9 Characteristics That Make Bitcoin Money. But a lot needs to happen before Bitcoin replaces fiat currencies; for now we see its primary role as a replacement for gold as a safe-haven investment.

Technical Snapshot

A rather reliable way to gauge whether it is a good time to hold gold or not is to look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average to gold ratio.

As the chart above shows, when this ratio is below its 40-month EMA, it is a good time to hold or invest in gold: the ratio dropped below its 40-month EMA in March 2002 and stayed below it until April 2013. Over that time period gold climbed from $275 to a peak of $1,900.

But note that the ratio climbed above its 40-month EMA in April 2013, and that the price of gold has been declining ever since - the trend is clearly bearish for gold, unless, of course, the ratio dips below its 40-month EMA once again.

The last ratio cycle lasted just over ten years - we are only four years into the current ratio cycle. In secular cycles, things tend to revert to previous high/lows before trends turn - so we see the ratio climbing back to 40 and gold dropping back to $300 over the next five to seven years. For more on secular market cycles please see our SA article Secular Bull Market For Equities Still Very Young.

The Trade

But what's the point of having an opinion if you don't put your money where your mouth is? We lost money on our gold puts back in January. We made the mistake of being too short-sighted and buying short-term put options.

This time we are taking a longer-term view. On Monday we will purchase GLD JAN18 LEAP put options which will provide us approximately 8x leverage on our SHORT trade. We will hold these put options to one month before expiry and then keep rolling them over to new 1-year LEAP put options until gold hits $300.

Conclusion

The future for the price of gold does not look bright over the next five to seven years. The shiny metal faces many challenges going forward: higher interest rates, alternative safe-haven investments, and a secular trend that favors soft assets (stocks and paper) over hard assets (gold and silver).

Jim Rogers once said:

I just wait until there is money lying in the corner, and all I have to do is go over there and pick it up. I do nothing in the meantime.

We believe that shorting gold over the next five years will be the equivalent of seeing money lying in the corner, and picking it up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in GLD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.