The Coming London OTC Market Revolution

This article considers the existing changes to forex trading and those on the near horizon.

And when you sleep at night, dreaming of the pretty things… I'll be sitting here waiting for the other shoe to drop.

-- The Eels.

London, you can't seem to catch a break. First, Britain votes "leave." Now, The City's OTC market franchise is under siege. Don't worry, London. You survived Jack the Ripper. You survived The Battle of Britain. You will find a way to thrive as a financial center, even though your over-the-counter (OTC), dealer bank, Bank of England ((NYSE:BOE)) protected, oligopoly is in its twilight years.

This article forecasts the imminent doom of the three most significant London OTC market franchises: Foreign exchange (forex), interest rate swaps (IRS), and wholesale nonnegotiable interbank deposits. Not that forex or wholesale dollar deposits are going anywhere. They will simply be transformed.

But interest rate swaps were a misbegotten product of poor accounting rules promulgated out-of-order by interfering American bank regulators who passed their own futures accounting rules, fearing the effects of change on bank safety. IRS survive because they are addictive. But as with any other addiction, the few surviving banks that haven't been weaned from the IRS habit - the four American dealer banks, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) - will find a safer, more efficient ,replacement or die an early death from their addicted state.

The City, like Wall Street, will thrive without its centerpiece OTC markets through its four essential strengths:

Anglo-Saxon rule of law.

Unbridled greed. Or to put it more delicately, capitalism.

Desperation.

Time zone.

London will also thrive with help from global financial institutions, due to their hard-won understanding that two financial centers are essential to the health and evolution of global markets. A single financial center is vulnerable to the periodic failures of its regulators, either through regulatory inertia or the periodic explosion of hatred from a public that finds the unbridled greed of financial institutions unattractive. Two financial centers bring out the best in each other by mitigating the effect of regulatory failure in either market alone.

The capitals of the Eurozone lack three of the four essential characteristics shared by New York and London. And in the end, the Continent does not understand banking, as evidenced by the pathetic state of the banks that locate there.

The OTC revolution: Foreign Exchange.

A forex trade is the oldest, simplest, financial transaction. It defies belief that forex should be one of the costliest, least efficient, transactions in finance. Forex stands in mute testament to bankers' ability to blind the public to the obvious.

When I think of foreign exchange, I think of a once-popular Saturday Night Live skit. A purported banking ad, the skit trumpets the ability of the bank to make change. Supposedly a trivial banking skill. That skit reveals how we humans mistake commonplace for easy. Nobody questions that a forex transaction should be much more expensive than making change. But a moment's thought shows the reverse is true. To make change a bank needs to: 1. Open a branch. 2. Staff it with tellers. 3. Inventory currency. 4. Assure each branch has sufficient amounts of each denomination daily. 5. Lose interest income on reserves.

To conduct a foreign exchange transaction, a bank needs to do none of these things. Electrons merely move from place to place at a small fraction of the cost for making change. Yet forex is conducted with a fee, a bid-ask spread, and a minimum three day wait. Making change is free and instant.

No wonder the wolves are howling at the door of the forex dealer banks. XTX Markets' move from nowhere to third in the forex transaction volume tables is just the beginning of dealer banks' withdrawal from these markets. Indeed, the XTX incursion, on the transaction side of forex, is not taking the juiciest part of the forex fruit bowl. Forex clearing is where the real action is. This part of currency trading will take more effort to break, but a plan to innovate in currency clearing is on all the relevant minds. A London startup, Cobalt, has inked a deal with XTX, Citadel, and unnamed major banks, to create a more efficient alternative to the existing forex clearing system, reported by Reuters on May 11th.

The Twisted, Tangled, London Wholesale Dollar Deposit Market.

This market, dubbed the Eurodollar market, is so dangerously inefficient that it has spawned two other inefficient markets to replace it - Eurodollar futures and IRS. Together these two markets accomplish most of the functions of the disastrous Eurodollar deposits themselves. But the sins of the father have been visited upon the sons. These two replacements for Eurodollars have been tainted by the Eurodollar market problems.

The primary failing of London dollar deposits has always been nonnegotiability. The dealer banks clung to their control of the sell side of the market by preventing deposit resale. Non-banks cannot resell deposits they have purchased, making Eurodollar dealing impossible.

This was, no doubt, a result of the lesson learned by American banks when then-Citicorp Chairman Walter Wriston presided over the invention of the wholesale negotiable certificate of deposit (CD). The negotiable CD let the investment banks enter deposit market dealing.

Investment banks historically have lived by their wits; commercial banks by their government-provided first position in private debt markets. The commercial banks quickly learned that trading in an open market with the clever investment banks was a losing proposition.

But nonnegotiability is catastrophic. There are two disastrous effects of introducing non-negotiability into a high-volume market. First, the need to sell a new deposit rather than a deposit in inventory (which can't be sold) doubles the quantity of deposits outstanding and thus doubles and redoubles the credit risk resulting from issuing the original deposit unnecessarily. Second, nonnegotiability obviates secondary market trading and thus eliminates the possibility of finding a single market price, rendering market valuation approximate at best.

One problematic result of the inability to deal a purchased deposit in the London dollar deposit market was an explosion in deposits outstanding. This problem was largely resolved from the banks' point of view by Eurodollar futures when the contract was introduced by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange [now a subsidiary of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)]. Financial futures are negotiability squared. Not only can you sell what you buy in the futures market, but you can do that without transferring ownership except for the four days of the year when the futures contracts are settled at a spot market price. The key to understanding why futures are so efficient is to understand that a very small percentage of futures traders ever transfer ownership - reducing clearing costs to a small fraction of those in other markets.

But Eurodollar futures proved a failure as a panacea for the shortcomings of Eurodollar deposits themselves. Futures failed to perform one of their two important purposes - according to the textbooks. Eurodollar futures are intended to protect businesses and financial institutions from interest rate risk. In textbook parlance, they serve as a hedge.

This function of Eurodollar futures was a failure. Due primarily to an unprecedented intervention by bank regulators into accounting rule-making, the rules for recognition of gains and losses for Eurodollar futures are not consistent with recognition of gains and losses of the loans and deposits that they were intended to protect. As a result, Eurodollar deposit volume did not collapse to the extent that it might have, and multiple smaller American financial institutions found it necessary to open London branches as they were sucked into Eurodollar deposit issuance to balance their funding risks.

This development opened the gates for the next attempted repair of the damage created by Eurodollar nonnegotiability, the IRS. Interest rate swaps and their reparable shortcomings will be the subject of the third article in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.