Fly Leasing: Still A Deep Value Opportunity

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) has been a compelling deep value type opportunity for some time now. Its 1Q17 core results beat estimates, but management hasn't quite tugged on the key levers most investors are keenly looking at - share repurchases, acquisitions and privatization.

Good Core 1Q17 Results

On GAAP EPS terms, FLY missed by quite a big margin, posting $0.16/ share. GAAP results included amortization from purchase accounting ($0.5m), amortization of debt discounts/issuance costs ($2.1m), and loss on extinguishment of debt ($0.5m). However, excluding various non-core items, core pre-tax EPS beat consensus at $0.32/ share (vs $0.29 consensus). Expectations around the stock vary widely - 1Q17 EPS expectations ranged from $0.17-$0.40. The core beat was driven by higher than expected lease revenue, while expenses were higher as well.

FLY remains in a healthy financial position at 1Q17 with a total cash balance of $606m ($537m unrestricted) and the capacity to acquire up to $2.5B worth of aircraft.

Guidance was positive, reflecting a back loaded FY17. Management guided for revenue ~$80m, depreciation of ~$33m, and interest expense of $31m. $100m of aircraft purchases are expected for the quarter, which implies acceleration in 2H17.

Fleet Acquisition Plans

FLY's fleet value at $2.67B was flat YoY but down 1% QoQ from depreciation expense. On the acquisition front, FLY has been slow, only committing to purchase $291m of aircraft (vs the ~$750m aircraft purchase target for 2017), consisting of 2 737MAXs with 1.4 years average age and 10.5 year remaining lease term. ~$100M is expected to close in 2Q17. If this does materialize, FLY stands to expand its fleet a sizable 28% from present levels. Meanwhile, fleet age remains young at 6.4 years with a healthy average remaining lease term of 6.6 years.

FLY's inability to execute on its acquisition target a key worry as fleet growth visibility continues to be limited. FLY's lack of an OEM order book and participation in the competitive secondary market for aircraft acquisitions continues to be a headwind.

One silver lining for FLY - the lack of scheduled deliveries allows for greater capital management flexibility, and with aircraft pricing in the secondary market remaining competitive, acquisition activity will likely disappoint. This frees up FLY's ~$2.5bn acquisition capacity for other value creation initiatives.

Alternatively, we could see this capital deployed over a three year period or management shifting focus toward acquiring higher yielding aircraft (having just completed asset sales to eliminate low yielding assets).

Rating Downgrade

In December last year, S&P lowered its corporate credit rating on FLY to 'BB-' from 'BB' with a stable outlook based on the reassessment of FLY's credit profile under S&P's updated criteria for rating operating leasing companies. The downgrade principally reflects a less favorable assessment of FLY's financial risk profile, although S&P expects FLY's credit measures to remain relatively consistent as it rebuilds its aircraft portfolio, resulting in increased earnings and cashflow.

Not great news, considering we might be entering a rising interest rate environment. As a lessor, FLY has to effectively manage interest rate risk by matching debt maturities to lease term. As of 1Q17, weighted average lease term was still healthy at 6.4 years (down from 6.2 years in 4Q16) compared to weighted average debt maturity of 6.7 years. FLY will need to optimize its cost of funds post the ratings downgrade, likely opting for primarily secured debt, given the cost advantage over unsecured debt.

FLY's Buyback Program

Since eliminating its dividend policy with the final $0.25 per share dividend payment in 4Q15, FLY has focused on repurchasing shares. Since 3Q15, FLY has repurchased ~22% of its shares outstanding, including 5.4m shares repurchased as part of a modified Dutch auction tender offer on December 22, 2015, at a price of $13.95 per share. During 4Q16, FLY repurchased $2M of shares, which left ~$67M of capacity (~15% of market capitalization) remaining under the $75M share repurchase authorization. 1Q17 saw a similarly slow repurchase pace and FLY is now left with ~58m.

The repurchasing program may be slow in 1Q but it's far from over. Capital deployment options clearly point in the direction of buybacks and I suspect we'll see management start repurchasing shares aggressively below book value in 2H17. Which will be good news for investors if it triggers book value/EPS accretion.

FLY still has $58m of dry powder under the current authorization, which implies that management has capacity to repurchase an additional ~16% of current market cap.

The BBAM Factor

FLY is unique in that it has no employees and outsources the daily operations of the company by entering into management, servicing and administrative agreements with BBAM. The owners of BBAM LP, Summit and Onex, beneficially own an aggregate of 4.2M FLY shares, or 14% of shares outstanding.

Some investors view the external management structure negatively, given the potential for conflicts of interest between the manager and the managed entity. Given BBAM's history and operating expertise though, FLY does derive some positive benefits. Besides, the BBAM factor stands to trigger a massive gain for shareholders.

If FLY is able to deploy excess capital for instance, they would double their fleet and deliver on their target outlined to investors. If the acquisition plan fails, this capital could also be used instead for share repurchases or to take the company private. With FLY's fleet much improved, the large discount to book value is no longer warranted and we could see BBAM recognize the opportunity to acquire FLY's fleet at a significant discount to private market valuation. Either way, it's a win-win for FLY shares.

FLY-ing in Deep Value Territory

Going forward, fleet growth should drive earnings performance upside, with sizable share buybacks adding further support despite headwinds from S&P's downgrade and competitive activity in the secondary market.

At 0.68x 1Q17 book value, FLY has entered deep value territory.

With share repurchases ahead, along with the prospect of privatization, the stock has both a cushion and significant upside potential.

As I outlined in my prior article on FLY here, there are two key catalysts to watch for- 1) FLY management steps up the pace of share repurchases which nudges book value back upward (how far is debatable considering FLY's historic trading multiple), and 2) Privatization by BBAM. With FLY trading at such a steep discount to book, external manager BBAM has the opportunity to grow its fleet through acquisition far cheaper than any other option on the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.