4 Low P/B Stocks With At Least 3% Yield And 10-Year Dividend Increase History

There's many reasons why a stock can trade at a discount to its intrinsic value. It usually revolves around pessimism, but can also occur from bigger market forces. Sometimes it's a whole industry that lags the general market and takes down even the good performing businesses. Other times the pessimism can be valid, as in the case with declining businesses seeing lower demand and mounting losses.

When picking among the stocks that are hated, it's among the utmost importance to understand red flags and avoid them. Today's list has some of that in mind. While running this screen, stocks that were automatically disqualified included those with negative earnings and very high P/E's. Both of those kinds of metrics are symptoms of a business with profitability problems. I would never look to catch an underdog rebound story that hasn't established decent profitability yet. Speaking of underdog rebound stories, this quick list includes two big stocks that have fallen from grace but have the potential to return to greatness. The other two stocks have been performing strongly from a business perspective for the last 10 years but for one reason or another are trading at very cheap levels. The 4 stocks that made this list are Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), AT&T (NYSE:T), Southern (NYSE:SO), and Westar Energy (NYSE:WR).

Perhaps coincidentally or not, the two strongest performers from a profitability and intrinsic value growth perspective are both in the utilities sector. When I refer to intrinsic value here, I'm referring to shareholder's equity/ book value. The book value is widely known as a starting point for calculating intrinsic value by Benjamin Graham in The Intelligent Investor. However, I don't necessarily calculate intrinsic value solely on this one metric. Instead I use book value's performance over a 10-year period to get a picture of a part of intrinsic value. As book value grows, the profitability usually follows.

Notice how both SO and WR have linear book value growth. Taking the numbers from 2008 - 2017, the book value for both SO and WR has a little more than doubled. That averages out to at least a 10% growth per year for the time period. SO's growth is a bit more impressive when you look back before the 2000s. WR's previous peak and valley were at higher extremes, meaning some of the early growth over the 10 years was recovery rather than pure growth.

The net income numbers over the same period are similar in a way. WR's net income basically doubles, while SO grew about 45%. So, while both stocks grew book value at almost the same rate, WR converted more of those assets into net earnings on the income statement. From a current P/E perspective, WR has a slightly higher one compared to SO (21 to 18). So even though WR's earnings growth was better, SO has a bit more real earnings to the prospective investor.

Earnings for XOM and T tell a different story. While the other two stocks have strong recent histories, these companies have struggled. XOM has been hit particularly hard by commodities prices, while AT&T faces fierce competition and massive shake ups in their industry. The first obvious positive sign has been each company's ability to continue growing their dividend over these troubling times. For AT&T, they're experiencing more of a stall than a steep decline like XOM. For XOM, their reliance on commodity prices like crude oil could contribute to prosperity just as they have hurt the business lately. But the biggest positive for both companies has been their book value growth as well.

I expanded the time range to a maximum value so that you can see how the businesses' struggles or successes compare to its greater business life. For AT&T, you can see that the business results have been sideways since the mid 2000's. It's very similar to their net income chart. The company isn't currently showing anything that signals an obvious growth expectancy in the future. Either the company gets more efficient, or buys more assets to fuel growth. XOM is different. You can see that while the company's earnings were basically in free fall, the company was still quietly accumulating assets. It was only the last couple years where that has started to slow down as well. The value potential here could be two-fold. Earnings could spring up when these assets finally start producing cash as they should, or the market could've been downplaying the true worth of the business by focusing more on earnings than book value. Of course, the market has consistently proven to be more earnings focused. Just look at valuations.

As a safety check, I wanted to see how the payout ratios for each of these stocks looked like. For 3 of the 4, the payout ratio looks potentially troubling. I could see the argument for T and SO not being too alarming because they have historically paid that much of their earnings away, but XOM is the obvious offender. The steep drop in earnings makes both growth look bad and the dividend payment risky. T and SO have had periods where they've flirted with a payout ratio over 100% but were able to bring it back below 100%. XOM may have the ability to recover just the same, but it's not something any company can reasonably weather for longer than a couple of years.

The final argument against any screen like this is that some industries historically trade at lower P/B ratios than others. This is very true. That's why P/B needs to be looked at on both an absolute and relative basis. For both XOM and T, the lower relative P/B is a somewhat new development. The lower P/B's predictably correlate to the times of higher book value growth. This only reinforces the idea that these companies could be underappreciated. A company like XOM has been under the shadow of the new market capitalization king Apple (AAPL) and is thirsting for vengeance. Investors thirsty for yield have this list as a place to start.

