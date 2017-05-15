Elliott: Will Have Its Cake

By all accounts, Elliott appears to be winning the battle for the board that takes place next week.

Shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) have been muted of late, waiting to see who wins the ensuing proxy battle. Activist hedge fund Elliott Management is pushing for four board seats and has called Arconic out for buying votes and some of the worst corporate governance they've seen.

The proxy battle is proving to be cutthroat. The meeting is set for May 25, so things will be coming to a head soon. The path is somewhat paved for Elliott to win, as former CEO Klaus Kleinfeld has already retired, setting the stage for the activist fund to install the candidate it's been pushing for - former Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR) CEO Larry Lawson.

Elliott wants this win.

The fund has called out Arocnic for gross levels of poor corporate governance. Elliott wants four board seats and it's already said he'd set up an operations committee to find ways to improve margins and cut costs.

Handicapping the win: Elliott already has the support of a proxy advisory firm, Glass Lewis, which is supporting all four of Elliott's board nominees. Glass noted, "[Arconic] appears to have lost credibility with investors, in our view, and the board's corporate governance track record is less than inspiring."

The company has a solid portfolio of assets and partners with some of the biggest industrial players in the world, i.e. Ford (NYSE:F) and Boeing (NYSE:BA). However, it's not done the best job with capital allocation and management execution.

Elliott owns a good chunk of Arconic, with a 13.2% stake. I'm betting that Elliott gets the win, but more importantly, I think the key catalyst will need to be Lawson getting the CEO job. Lawson has turnaround experience and an actual successful track record running an aerospace-related company. Whereas Kleinfeld actually had a mixed track record during his Alcoa (NYSE:AA) / Arconic tenure.

Besides Elliott losing the proxy battle, the other scenario that would make Arconic less than appealing is if the two reach a settlement - assuming the settlement only gives Elliott a couple board seats and a say/opinion of who the new CEO should be.

Again, however, I think the chances of a settlement are unlikely. The two were close to a settlement in April that would've gave Elliott two board seats, but it fell through. And since then, Arconic has called Elliott out for reneging on numerous settlement deals. In the end, the takeaway is that if Lawson gets installed at Arconic then the stock becomes interesting.

