Randgold - Plenty Of Value

I view Randgold as being conservatively run by an experienced management team that has consistently shown the ability for it to operate in Africa, engaging with stakeholders to drive value.

As Randgold's (NYSE: GOLD) current growth phase comes to an end, with uncertainty remaining on the next value creation source and an equity that I view as more than fairly priced, I expect Randgold to underperform peers. My target price edges downwards to 5,900p from 6,000p largely on higher capex spending in FY17 and implies 17% downside using $1,300/oz gold forecast.

Key points: Plenty of value has been created; next steps unclear - in my view, there is little debate that Randgold has created the most value in the gold industry over the past decade. I think the company is about as well run as you could hope (and with conservative balance sheet and capital investment criteria). For some investors this is likely sufficient to remain a core holding. I do not dispute this; I do however see difficulty in seeing what drives Randgold to the next level. Sofia-Massawa appears to be the next growth project; however, this will likely only serve to replace Tongon production in what is a hybrid/refractory project that doesn't yet meet the 20% IRR threshold for investment. I believe there is long-term value creation potential in the DRC and Cote D'Ivoire; however, I see this being additive over the medium-term and does not compensate for the current valuation (I already add $500m to NAV for intangible value). Gold dividends have a higher threshold - I highlight Randgold's increase in FCF and see the dividend positively (as it encourages capital discipline) however at a FCFY of 4.5% (2.2% at spot) in what is a depleting asset base, it is unlikely to support further rerating (without a higher gold price). As well, I note the $516m cash balance on the balance sheet, which now accounts for over 1/8th of the total equity, is returning less than 1%. This is dragging down the ROE, which I forecast will be a modest 7.4% in FY17 when compared to the ex-growth, 28x FY17E P/E ratio. The cash provides flexibility; however, I would suggest this is already captured in the valuation. A material special dividend could improve my outlook.

After a strong 4Q16, I was concerned about a soft 1Q17. However, in my view, RRS delivered solid 1Q17 results, with gold production 8% ahead and EBITDA 12% ahead of estimate. As expected, the RRS board approved a 50% y/y lift in the FY16 dividend, and net cash increased by a further $84m in 1Q17 to $600m. FY17 production (1.25- 1.30moz), total cash cost (~$600/oz) and capex ($300m) guidance is unchanged. Higher gold sales vs. production in 1Q17, but underlying cashflow still strong 1Q17 results were supported by higher gold sales that came in 14koz (4%) ahead of production, mainly due to gold contained in carbon produced at Kibali in 4Q16 being sold in 1Q17. Group total cash cost (TCC) at $619/oz was in-line with estimates, with lower-than-expected costs at Gounkoto & Tongon offset by higher costs at Kibali. Net cash from operations at $133m was 7% ahead of estimates with better EBITDA partially offset by a $32m increase in working capital & negative cash contribution from Kibali.

Divisional highlights - encouraging performance, despite stoppages in 1Q17 Gounkoto had another strong quarter, with ore processed, grade and consequently gold production well ahead of estimates. The 1Q17 split of ore processed at the L&G complex was c50:50 (Loulo:Gounkoto) vs. target at 60:40. This, in my view, highlights the flexible nature of L&G complex, with RRS able to lift production from Gounkoto to offset a four-day work stoppage. RRS continues to target a 60:40 ratio and I expect ore processing from Loulo lift during the remainder of 2017. Kibali had a mixed but solid 1Q17 with higher than expected throughput offset by lower grades & recoveries that led to higher TCC. Overall progress at Kibali is encouraging, with commissioning of the underground mine on-track for 4Q17. However recovery of VAT receivables remains an issue that constrained cashflow at Kibali in 1Q17. Tongon overcame a nine-day stoppage to deliver in-line production, but better-than-expected costs drove an EBITDA beat. In my view, this is reassuring as the mine reaches a steady state following crusher upgrades in 2015/16.

Gold has had a very strong relationship with US real interest rates over the past 5 years. In a negative real rate environment gold's lack of yield becomes a positive investment characteristic. Real interest rates have recently broken out of a consolidation phase and are now moving higher most recently at +15bp. This is a very volatile data set and I am not pointing out any future direction. What I do see however is the widest disconnect between gold prices and real rates over the past 5 years (when gold is theoretically overpriced). Unless the correlation is set to break down completely (I do not see a reason for this) then it reasons that near-term gold prices could come under pressure unless this gap were to reverse. The current real rate implies a $1,115/oz gold price. I see Randgold's premium rating as providing less support in an environment where investors, especially those holding gold as an equity hedge, were to reassess their holdings.

GOLD released its 2016 reserve and resource statement with its annual report. GOLD's reserves and resources decreased only slightly YOY, which I expected given the company's ongoing exploration focus at its assets. Of note, reserves and overall resource at Kibali declined considerably (~15%) largely offset by increases at Loulo from underground extensions at both Gara and Yalea. Besides depletion, the decline in reserves at Kibali came mainly from changes to the underground geological model. Reserves at Tongon also declined due to changes to the resource model but were in line with the previously released 5-year guidance which sees the asset mined out by mid-2021. Reserves increased at Massawa but management had previously provided LOM guidance (i.e. not incremental information). Net-net, I've decreased my NAVPS by $0.60 to $63.65 with these reserve/resource updates and have decreased our TP by $1 to $102. No change to Sector Perform rating.

Attributable reserves totaled 14.4 Moz in 2016 versus 14.6 Moz in 2015 (down ~1.4%). Reserves declined ~15% at Kibali and ~28% at Tongon, but this was mostly offset by increases at Loulo (~14%) and Massawa (~29%). The rest of the assets were generally flat. GOLD continues to use a conservative gold price assumption for its reserve calculations of $1,000/oz, unchanged from prior years. Overall resources down ~8.6%. Attributable resources totaled 25.4 Moz in 2016, down ~8.6% over 2015. The gold price used for resources was $1,500/oz which was the same price used in 2015. GOLD has implemented a new resource reporting approach for the Kibali UG resource, which may have accounted for a substantial portion of the decline at that asset. The reserve grade was up slightly YOY to ~3.7 g/t. Massawa reported increased grades while Kibali, Morila and Loulo reported a slight decrease. The other mines reported flat grades YOY. The overall resource grade was up ~1% to ~3.35 g/t (mainly as a result of higher grade at Massawa).

GOLD was until recently in a significant building phase on two key assets: the Kibali mine and the development of the Loulo underground. These assets are now in production and ramping up. This has resulted in significant FCF growth in the company, which combined with its debt-free balance sheet places the company in a very unique position in the industry. GOLD's focus is on optionality - growth through both the drill bit and in looking at M&A opportunities in Africa. Despite these strengths, GOLD is currently dealing with multiple operational issues, which I believe put its premium valuation at risk.

Gold's near-term challenge.

I remain constructive on medium-term gold prices; however, the recent resurgence in real interest rates suggests that there could be more short-term headwinds. A regression based on real rates now at +15bp suggests a fair value gold price of $1,115/oz, materially below current levels. Valuation edging back from peak levels, asymmetric risk to the downside - on a spot P/NPV basis, Randgold (and the European gold space in general) has moved back to Brexit-like levels. Randgold is trading at 1.90x spot P/NPV, the top of its 12 month range after a quarter that I would not expect to be repeated in the near-term. I would look to rotate into other precious metal exposures while Randgold clearly delineates the next driver of value through 2017.

Target price/base case

The base case is my current price target and is based on P/ NPV using a 7% discount rate, and P/CF blended multiple of 16x (prev 14x) on my FY17 and FY18 estimates. I use this gold price assumptions (long-term $1,300/oz) to estimate Net Asset Value (NAV). The base case valuation yields a price target of £59.00/share.

Upside scenario

My upside scenario is driven off a $1,500/oz gold price with consistent target multiples. This provides a value of £78.00 per share.

Downside scenario

My downside scenario is driven off a $1,100/oz gold price with consistent target multiples. This provides a value of £41.00 per share.

The Randgold valuation has oscillated widely through 2016/17 at spot gold prices, largely due to a surge in multiples that we saw through the entire sector following Brexit. My target price is set in part based on 1.6x P/NPV which I view as reflecting a fair multiple for the company as it moves through its current ex-growth phase. (The higher multiple is driven by Randgold's liquid FTSE100 position and gold's negative correlation with wider equities, implying a lower cost of equity than RBC's standard gold equity discount rate of 7%).

Risks

• Commodity Price Risk - Fluctuations in gold and other commodity prices could significantly impact GOLD's revenues/costs and share price performance.

• Foreign Exchange Risk - Virtually all of GOLD's revenues are denominated in USD while a substantial portion of its operating and capital costs are denominated in local currencies for its foreign operations (especially Euro).

• Operational Risk - Geotechnical, labour related, social, or other operational issues could cause lower-than-expected production and/or higher-than-expected operating or capital costs.

• Development Risk - Major delays, capital cost overruns, or other issues at its various development projects could materially impact GOLD's share price. The focus for GOLD currently is on the underground development at Kibali and how the mine ramps up to full capacity over the next few years.

• Geopolitical Risk - GOLD has significant assets in jurisdictions that are less mining-friendly or have less predictable political climates. GOLD has significant interests in assets in DRC (Kibali), Mali (Loulo/Gounkoto Complex), and Ivory Coast (Tongon). Negative outcomes in GOLD's dealings with local governments and authorities in these countries could significantly impact the share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.