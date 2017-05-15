The Perfect Portfolio: Random Thoughts Before Getting Back On Track

Making money is not about politics. It's about understanding and taking advantage of opportunities as they present themselves.

The sky is not falling regardless of who sits in the White House.

Don't let your own individual bias get in the way of your decision making.

If you haven't made money in the stock market since 2008, then you aren't trying hard enough.

Introduction:

The stock market, especially since 2008, has been a real financial blessing for a lot of people, me included. But, let's make one thing completely clear. In 2008, there were plenty of times where I felt like the human version of Chicken Little and thought that the sky was falling.

Wouldn't it be great if there were some way to accurately figure out where the stock market is headed in the next 3, 6, 9, 12 months? I'm not asking for a lot here. Just some method for forecasting the market direction for a short window of time. Not 5 years from now. Not 10 years from now. Just a short 3-12 months.

When I read financial articles at Seeking Alpha, there are no shortage of people making forecasts for the market or for particular stocks. Maybe they know something that I don't know. But it strikes me as somewhat troubling that while one person can provide a set of charts, graphs, and tables in order to forecast a market heading higher, another author can use exactly the same data and come to the conclusion that the market is heading lower. How can that be?

I have a tendency to sift through various internet pages every morning. I used to read the newspaper, but after a while the newspaper turned into a bunch of pages that mostly advertised things that people were trying to sell instead of giving me any kind of actual news.

But the news I tend to be more interested in than anything else is financial news. Don't get me wrong, I love politics and I love knowing what's going on around the world, but my real interest lies in financial news. And therein lies the problem. When we go back to what I said earlier, the financial news has, like regular news, morphed into editorials rather than the "who, what, where, when, and why" news that I grew up with.

And editorializing news makes the news we get "opinion." And when we get "opinion" we tend to accept the opinions that match up with our own emotions. And when we allow our emotions to filter these opinions, we end up with self-fulfilling prophecy.

That can be catastrophic to successful investing.

Why I Want More:

I don't want opinion. If I did, I'd spend every evening watching a guy like Cramer on television. That's not a slight on Cramer, but the facts are few and far between.

Same thing with a guy that I used to listen to on the radio. This gentleman has an extensive history/background in the financial markets. For the last two years, he has been warning investor about the "fake market" and how any day, the market could come tumbling down, so the smart thing to do was to put your portfolio into cash and non-equity holdings.

During the time that he was sharing his doom and gloom message, my own portfolio appreciated at a rate larger than inflation and at the same time, delivered an income stream from dividends that I could never replicate with fixed income investments like CD's.

So What Are You Trying To Say?

Being out of the country for two months with little or no access to the Internet, news of events back home, or even news of the events in the world around me was like "going to heaven."

There was no opinion driven information coming to my already somewhat feeble brain. There was no onslaught of "he said, she said" information, regarding religion, politics, sexual orientation, financial planning or anything else. Just a struggle to feed, clothe, shelter, and vaccinate kids that had bigger personal needs than any personal need that I might have had.

And in that moment of clarity, it became obvious to me, while watching the sun set on the plains outside our compound that the world is a place that is much bigger and much more important than my own reality.

I am not the center of the universe that I live in. I am just a fringe player in the story of life. And all the stuff I worry about and all the stuff that gives me indigestion is nothing as compared to what the rest of the people in the world experience every day.

It was nice to have that "burden" off my shoulders. No worries about how large or how small my portfolio was at any given point in time. No concerns as to whether or not XYZ actually made my dividend payment or not. No reading any articles that told me why I had to sell ABC stock today. Just the daily routine of living life and making decisions as issues presented themselves, instead of some long term thinking about stuff that hasn't happened and is unlikely to happen any time soon. More of a living in the present.

Are You Living In The Present?

When I look for opportunities in the stock market, my game plan is relatively simple. I've been asked to explain my methodology before and I thought I had made it abundantly clear, but there are a lot of new people here at SA.

So, how do I pick companies that I want to own? In my first article, I discussed my personal Ten Commandments For Dividend Growth Investors. When I look at companies in order to make a purchase of their stock, I focus on:

Companies that have a history of paying dividends and increasing those dividends annually at a rate that is greater than the underlying rate of inflation.

A great place to find companies that meet this criteria is at The Drip Investing Resource Center.

This wonderful site is updated monthly and it provides investors with a list of stocks, segmented into categories (Champions, Contenders, and Challengers) for you to identify potential purchases.

Not only do I want to invest in companies that have great fundamentals, but I want to invest in companies that have great management and great products and services.

Investors sometimes see the CEO of the company as the driving force for the shareholders. There are people who absolutely hate the CEO of a given company and those people would never invest in that company, as long as that particular CCO is in place. Look a little deeper. Who's on the bench? Those are the guys and gals that are running the company. They are the ones in the trenches making the day to day decisions. Find good management that extends beyond the CEO.

When I was with Coca-Cola, Robert Woodruff was the CEO. Since his tenure, there have been a number of CEO'S "running the company." None of them could measure up to Woodruff, but they had a bench that was pretty impressive, running the day to day activities of the company.

I want to invest in companies that are priced at a value to their intrinsic net worth. This metric makes some people uncomfortable, because they will argue, "How do you find value?"

Here's the thing. When you are defining value, you have to develop your own metrics of identification. What is important to you might not be important to someone else. So, you have to discover what works for you and then use that set of metrics. Keep it simple, though. It's not rocket science.

I look at a number of metrics that, over the years, has developed into a screen of sorts. Those metrics take a group of stocks, like the S&P 500 and reduces that list down to 15-20 potential targets.

Then from there, we get into the fundamentals of the company and make a decision as to yea or nay.

Filter out the noise and trust your instincts.

Many investors here seem to worry about individual stocks and buying shares in a company and having that company implode. It happens.

In The Perfect Portfolio, we made purchases of 11 new positions in 2016. Each of those purchases has done well for us, with the exception of one company that recently, after a nice run in price "blew up." Take a look at these tables:

At the end of September, we reviewed the new additions to The Perfect Portfolio. The entire group was up 28% in value. The best performer in the group of 11 was JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) which at the time was up 62% from our purchase price.

As an aside, there are plenty of people who are not fond of the CEO of JPM, but again, it's not always the CEO that drives stock prices. It's the perception of stock buyers and sellers that drives the price of the stock.

Take a look at Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). The price was up almost 25% since our purchase was made. Not too shabby. But let's look at the condition of our holdings as of the end of the year.

Our "best performer" as of 12/31/16 is not JPM, but it is Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), which has appreciated 84%. Qualcomm , on the other hand has taken a hit and now is up 2% vs. the 25% appreciation that we had only a few months earlier.

But more significant is the portfolio. With the changes in value (price moves in this case) the total portfolio is still "up" 28% year to date.

So the lesson learned? Don't put your eggs in one basket. Diversify with multiple holdings and limit your risk.

At this point, the questions that I'm asking are: Do I add to my QCOM here? Do I wait for a potential bounce? Do I do nothing at all and just go fishing? Are the companies in this group of 11 still worth owning (and being a partner in those companies) or not? Right now? I'm just going to sit still and enjoy the moment.

As a DGI, I tend to purchase stock in companies and continue to hold the stock "forever." I would suggest that doing likewise might be worthy of your consideration. If you are going to sell a position, have a reason to sell that is more than, "well the price of the stock is up."

The Perfect Portfolio was created to provide income that was going to replace income from Certificates of Deposit. One of the reasons for using DG stocks was for the "dividend growth" component of DG. So a large part of our stock selection criteria hinged on the annualized dividend growth of the companies in the portfolio.

We wanted that growth to be greater than the underlying rate of inflation. If you have a dollar that is being eaten up by inflation at the rate of 3% a year, then you need to have a 6% dividend growth rate to end up with a 3% growth rate after inflation. Otherwise, your money's purchasing power just continues to erode.

The original holdings in our portfolio have had dividend growth in excess of the 6% target, over the last three years. As a DGI, my focus needs to be aware of companies with declining dividend growth rates, make adjustments in the portfolio weightings to manage that dividend growth rate, and to add new holdings with larger dividend growth rates that will enhance the overall rate of dividend growth.

Summary and Conclusion:

There are many investment strategies available for investors today. Which strategy you employ is less important that actually employing an investment strategy.

I had a favorite boss who used to say, "Let's take it out of the talking stage and get it into the doing stage."

What he meant by that was that it was time for action. We've discussed this thing to death and now it's time to roll it out and make it happen.

So, once you have your own particular strategy in place put it into action. I use DGI as my primary focus and strategy. It has served me well, but if you decide to employ another strategy, then good for you! As long as you get busy with it and get it out of the talking stage and into the doing stage.

Filter out the noise (especially in this election year) and look for the bigger picture. As we move forward, I believe that infrastructure stocks are going to present value to investors. Industrials, financials, and transportation stocks look attractive to me.

Remember this. If the sky is actually falling, then we are all in trouble. If the sky is not falling, but you think it is, then you might not be making decisions that will increase your potential net worth. Rational exuberance. I know. It's a challenge sometimes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM CSCO EMR HOG IBM JPM MON MPC QCOM SWM WDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.