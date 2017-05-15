Tracking Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management Portfolio - Q1 2017 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Nelson Peltz's US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Peltz's regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/12/2017. Please visit our Tracking Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q4 2016.

This quarter, Peltz's US long portfolio value increased ~20% from $11.09B to $13.33B. The increase was primarily due to the huge stake build-up in Procter & Gamble. The number of holdings remained steady at 8. The top three holdings are at 57.29% of the US long portfolio: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), and General Electric (NYSE:GE).

To know more about activist investing, check out Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations.

Stake Increases:

Procter & Gamble: PG stake was established last quarter at prices between $82 and $90. This quarter saw a huge ~5x stake increase at prices between $83.50 and $92. The stock currently trades at $86.19. It is now their largest position at ~25% of the portfolio. For investors attempting to follow Trian, PG is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: Procter & Gamble has previously attracted activist interest: Bill Ackman had established a ~28M share position in Q2 & Q3 2012 but chose to move on in H2 2013 after having limited success.

Sysco Corporation: SYY is the second largest position at ~17% of the portfolio. It was purchased in Q2 2015 at prices between $36 and $39 and increased by ~300% the following quarter at prices between $35.50 and $41.50. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at $53.95. There were marginal increases in the last two quarters.

Note: On August 20, 2015, Sysco appointed Nelson Peltz and Josh Frank (a partner at Trian) to the company's Board. Trian's ownership stake is at ~8% of the business.

General Electric: GE is currently Trian's third largest position at 15.42% of the 13F portfolio. The position was established in Q2 2015 and increased by ~83% the following quarter at an overall cost basis in the low-20s. Q4 2015 saw a ~14% trimming at prices between $25 and $31.50. The stock currently trades at $28.27. There was a minor ~7% trimming last quarter at prices between $28 and $32.50. This quarter saw a marginal ~2% increase.

Note 1: Trian's activism has resulted in bonuses of GE's executive management team to be more closely linked to the operational performance.

Note 2: The GE stake was first disclosed in a 13F amendment filed on 10/5/2015. Trian avoided disclosing this stake in Q2 2015 by making use of the "section 13(f) Confidential Treatment Requests."

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ): MDLZ is Trian's fourth largest position at 14.29% of the US long portfolio. The original stake is from Q4 2012 when over 19M shares were purchased in the mid-20s price range. The following quarter saw a stake doubling in the low-30s price range. The current position is at just over ~44M shares. The stock currently trades well above their purchase price ranges at $44.87. Last quarter saw a ~7% trimming at ~$44.50 per share while this quarter saw a marginal increase.

Note 1: A Regulatory Form 4 filing earlier this month shows Trian owning ~42.5M shares. This is compared to ~44M shares in the 13F. Trian reduced the stake by ~3.5% at ~$44.70 per share.

Note 2: Following their stake establishment in 2012, Trian pushed Mondelez for a merger with PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) but that did not pan out. In early 2014, Peltz acquired a board seat in a compromise agreement with Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR): PNR is 6.75% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q2 2015 at prices between $60.50 and $69 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $50.50 and $69. The stock currently trades at $64.64. Trian controls ~8% of Pentair. For investors attempting to follow Trian, PNR is a good option to consider for further research. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Note: Trian has stated that their involvement with PNR is focused on helping the business grow the core both organically and through acquisitions while divesting non-core assets.

Stake Decreases:

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont) (NYSE:DD): DD is 5.66% of the US long portfolio position. It was first purchased in Q4 2013. The bulk of the current stake was acquired in Q4 2014 at prices between $67 and $76. Q4 2015 saw a ~22% reduction at prices between $44 and $70. There was another ~30% selling over the last three quarters at prices between $62 and $75.50. This quarter saw a ~36% further reduction at prices between $72.50 and $82. The stock currently trades at $79.30.

Note 1: In May 2015, Trian lost a proxy battle: they nominated 4 members to the 12-member board but lost the shareholders' vote. In December 2015, Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) and DuPont announced a merger of equals with plans to separate into three businesses after the merger.

Note 2: The prices quoted above are adjusted to account for the spinoff of Chemours (NYSE:CC) that closed in July 2015.

Kept Steady:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK): The original BK stake was built-up during the first three quarters of 2014 at prices between $31 and $40. Q1 2015 saw a ~5% increase at prices between $35.50 and $41. The last six quarters saw minor further increases. The stock currently trades at $46.76 and the stake is at 11.47% of the portfolio.

Note: In 2014, Trian's co-founder Edward Garden was added to BK's board. The company also unveiled a cost-saving plan aimed at cutting $500M in expenses through 2017. In March 2015, Marcato Asset Management requested Trian's support in their efforts to replace BNY Mellon's CEO but Trian rejected the plan. Last quarter, Marcato exited their position.

Wendy's Company (NYSE:WEN): The WEN stake goes back to 2005 when Trian Fund Management was founded. The position has fluctuated over the years. Q1 2014 saw a ~22% stake reduction at prices between $8.50 and $10. Q2 2015 also saw a ~17% reduction as Trian sold shares back to Wendy's as part of their $1.4B buyback program. The following quarter saw a further ~17% selling at prices between $8.50 and $11.50. Last quarter saw an about turn: ~9% increase at prices between $13 and $14.50. The stock currently trades at $15.84. The position is now at ~4.5% of the US long portfolio (~17.4% of the business).

Note: In December 2015, Matthew Peltz was added to Wendy's board.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Peltz's US stock holdings in Q1 2017: