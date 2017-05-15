QuickLogic: Show Us The Money

90 days ago, I thought that 2Q2017 would be the "lift off" moment for an emergent and potentially sustained growth, new version of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK), with the likely catalyst for sequential revenue growth being EOS S3 sales to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) for the new Gear Fit Pro wearable device. I further expected some smartphone revenue to scale into the equation in 3Q2017, which still looks to be in the cards.

Unfortunately, Samsung has delayed the introduction of the new fitness wearable, potentially named "Gear Fit Pro," in order to upgrade a sensor in the device. Apparently, this requires a reworking of the miniature printed circuit board, some software work, and further end design testing.

As such, QuickLogic guided 2Q2017 revenue flat with 1Q2017 and stated that it is not including potential revenue from this design win into its 2Q2017 revenue guidance. Management did say, though, that this business could turn on quickly, so maybe some of it materializes as 2Q unfolds, we shall see. With that said, it is sure feeling like a 3Q2017 initial revenue scenario now.

Importantly, QuickLogic CEO Brian Faith stated on the recent 1Q2017 results conference call that he would likely be able to discuss more specific design wins in general when the company reports 2Q2017 results that should drive the beginning of a potentially sustained revenue uptick in the third and fourth quarters of this year.

From my view, the company is ready for revenue in terms of new product maturity, design tools, and eco system partners, but it has to execute design engagements to design wins, to revenue, then broaden its penetration of existing customers and use new business as reference points to penetrate even more new customers.

So the bottom line, the runners are all lined up and we just need to hear the starter's pistol fire so QuickLogic can start showing its investors the money!! As far as QUIK shares are concerned, one more quarter of "bla bla bla" without showing revenue growth and it's likely back to a sub $1 story. The time is now!

When I published my first article on QuickLogic last November, a meaningful part of my thesis was that QuickLogic should be able to garner some decent level of business in smartphones in the segment that does not go apps processor integrated, especially when always on, context aware applications become the norm.

I still expect QuickLogic to garner some level of business from this segment, but it's starting to feel like the EOS sensor processing technology may find itself as more of a piece of voice recognition subsystems than massive business as a sensor processing hub in smartphones. As such, I am scaling back my expectations a bit on the potential from smartphone-centric revenue growth to solid from potentially explosive.

With that said, the company is clearly working several design engagements now with multiple smartphone OEMs, and expects some of them to generate revenue starting in 3Q or 4Q2017. We shall see how this evolves. It will be interesting. The bottom line, QuickLogic is looking like it will be more of a peripheral player in smartphones versus a core player and its ASPs are probably in the $1 range.

Conversely, the QuickLogic EOS family sensor processing solution value proposition is much greater in wearables/hearables, where it is the equivalent of the apps processor in a smartphone, and the ASP is likely double or roughly $2.00 - based on the more substantial value proposition with solid margins.

It will be interesting to see if the Samsung Gear Fit Pro really does set a new standard in fitness wearable technology and if QuickLogic can use that potential success to penetrate a host of wearables, hearables, and IoT devices over the next several years. It sure feels like the relatively useless fitness band wearables are poised to give way to a plethora of more advanced and useful device types. I'm actually very optimistic about health-centric wearables over time driving potentially substantial growth for ultra low power sensor processing solutions such as QuickLogic's EOS device.

Am I disappointed that the smartphone opportunity as a core sensor processing hub may not be as large as I once thought? Yes. Does that mean smartphones can't be a substantial growth driver for QuickLogic? I think the answer to that is no. There are going to be a LOT of changes to smartphones over the next few years, especially relative to voice, and it just seems very logical that there is a place for ultra low power sensor processing solutions.

With that said, I am excited about the potential for QuickLogic to become a leader in core wearables sensor processing with solid ASPs and margins. I am also excited that the company is cultivating multiple end markets or revenue buckets, which is safer for investors. In particular, the eFPGA licensing and royalty business looks like it is going to be very compelling for the company in terms of ultra high margin revenue that could enhance the stock's multiples.

So to summarize, starting as early as the second half of 2017, QuickLogic should generate new revenue from:

Wearables/Hearables

Smartphones

eFPGA

Potentially IoT (if not, then in 2018)

Assuming QuickLogic begins a steady revenue ramp in 3Q2017 that can grow for years, one of the key challenges will be to ramp up the ability to cultivate, engage, and serve a broad array of customers. This will be a management challenge.

Also, the rate of ramp is not clear. If it is slow and steady as opposed to explosive, earnings momentum will be very slow due to the company's high share count. As such, I want to shout out to management right here, right now - once the company begins a sustained growth scenario and begins to generate material positive cash flow, a steady and consistent stock buyback program HAS to be in the plan.

If so, top line growth and a slowly shrinking share count can simultaneously contribute to better earnings growth, thus stock price appreciation. Again, depending on the rate of sustained revenue growth, likely slow at first but probably accelerating as time goes on, a steady buyback program can and will likely have a large impact on upside stock price potential.

I maintain a $4 stock price target, which frankly is predicated on the start of a revenue ramp over the next several quarters more so than any specific valuation metrics. I recommend acquiring shares opportunistically over the next few months.

Risks

The primary downside risks to the QuickLogic story and thus QUIK shares is failure to execute broad-based new design win penetration with the company's flagship EOS S3 sensor processing device and to attract a broad array of eFPGA licensees.