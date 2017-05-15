ASV - Challenged Prospects For This CTL Manufacturer

Unless new product development, management freedom, or an infrastructure plan really start to make an impact, I am worried about the long-term prospects of the business.

While relative sales multiples look reasonably attractive, ASV continues to be saddled with debt and has seen its sales come under consistent pressure in recent years.

The company is very small and barely profitable, and it will now be saddled with the additional costs of being a publicly traded company.

ASV Holdings (ASV) is a small-scale IPO. The company is the product of a 2014 joint-venture between Terex and Manitex (MNTX). Manitex is selling a significant portion of its 51% interest in the firm in this offering. The company claims to have a nice line-up in terms new products in the coming period, and a ¨freed¨ management team should bolster the performance of the business.

I am not convinced, however. Sales have fallen from +$200 million in 2008, to little over $100 million at the moment. The company is hardly profitable, as operating profits amount to just $6 million a year, and leverage remains elevated even if we take into account the IPO proceeds.

The Business

ASV produces compact track loaders and skid steer loader equipment, sold in North America as well as Australia and New Zealand. The company sells these products under its namesake and Terex brand, as well as under private labels for branded OEMs.

This machinery is typically used in construction, agriculture and forestry. The company claims that it can distinguish itself from peers through its Posi-Track rubber-track CTL which has multi-level suspension as well. ASV claims that this configuration improves speed, flexibility and traction. Unfortunately the patent behind this differentiated offering expires in 2023 and the market does not see the real value of this ¨differentiated¨ product yet. The company shipped just 3% of the over 40,000 CTLs being sold in 2015 in North America, and its market share for SSls comes in at just 1%.

The company believes that the business can flourish as a separately managed business, especially as the company recently launched new machines and has some new products to be launched in the coming year.

The company was operating as a stand-alone business until Terex bought the business for $488 million in 2008 in an ill-timed deal. At the time, the deal was anticipated to contribute some $220-$250 million in sales.

The company became part of a joint-venture between Terex and Manitex back in 2014. Manitax acquired a 51% stake in the joint venture for merely $125 million as sales had fallen to just $124 million.

The Offering

ASV sold 3.8 million shares in its IPO at a price of $7 per share, far below the preliminary offering range of $8-$10 per share. The company itself sold 1.8 million shares in order to raise $12.6 million in gross proceeds, while Manitex sold 2 million shares for a total sum of $14 million.

There are 9.8 million shares outstanding following the offering which values equity of the business at $69 million at the offer price. That suggests that Manitex made a solid deal when it paid $25 million to acquire a 51% stake in the business late in 2014.

As shares jumped to $7.85 on their opening day, the market value of the firm has risen to $77 million. The company operated with $44 million in net debt ahead of the offering. If the company uses the net proceeds of the offering to reduce debt, net debt will fall to $34 million, for a $111 million enterprise valuation.

The company continues to post eroding sales. Sales fell from $117 million in 2015 to $104 million in 2016. Despite the fall in sales, operating profits rose from $5.5 million to $5.7 million. The company posted a $6 million operating profit number in 2016 after making some adjustments to the changes in the ownership structure.

While the company says that recent product development is encouraging, first quarter revenues are down some 2% to $28 million and adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.1 million to $2.4 million. The company itself posted a full year adjusted EBITDA number of $9.4 million. If we assume that full year adjusted EBITDA comes in at close to $10 million, leverage ratios remain elevated at around 3.5 times.

Note that the capacity to reduce leverage is very limited, as net earnings are fairly limited. If we assume a 5% cost of debt on a net debt load of $34 million, and apply statutory tax rates, after-tax profits come in at just $2.5-$3.0 million.

Avoid Until Improvements Become Visible

For me it is rather easy to avoid ASV, as it is just a small player that has to compete against major players such as Bobcat, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Kubota (OTCPK:KUBTY) and John Deere (NYSE:DE) which dominate the industry. The company trades at very elevated earnings multiples, while it is valued at roughly 1 times sales based on its enterprise valuation.

Peers like Deere and Caterpillar trade around 1.3-1.5 times sales. Note that this multiple is based on their equity valuation alone, and their respective balance sheets are quite complicated given their financing activities. Those businesses are much more profitable however, and their sales trajectories have been better as well. Nonetheless these companies are still posting revenue numbers that are quite a bit below their previous peaks.

I see no compelling reason to buy in to this play at 30 times earnings while leverage is high. If the company can deliver on growth and deliver on operating leverage, there is another big headwind coming up. Becoming a publicly traded company for such a small player weighs heavily on the potential earnings for the business precisely because the business is so small. Another concern is that underlying patents for its Posi-Track products are set to expire in six years' time, while a key contract with Caterpillar is set to expire this year. If this contract is not renewed, or not renewed with acceptable terms, it can have a big impact. Caterpillar was responsible for 27% of 2016 sales.

On the other hand relative sales multiples look attractive, and an infrastructure plan could yield real upside. That being said, I see no margin of safety, even at the reduced valuation. While relative sales multiples might be appealing, the sales performance has been underwhelming and leverage is high.

Unless the company delivers on real operating leverage and an impressive recovery of sales, which does not appear to be the case based on the preliminary first quarter results, I would be very cautious at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.