Tesla: An Early Look At Q2

While there may be some investors still trying to digest Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) first quarter report, a quick look at the calendar shows we are basically halfway through the company's second quarter already. Based on management's guidance and some other data points, we can start to picture what the Q2 period will look like.

On the deliveries front, Tesla reported a record in Q1 with 25,051 vehicles. Guidance for Q2 details a sequential decline to a range of 21,949 to 24,949. That seems logical as consumers wait for the Model 3, and early data points seem to agree. If we look at April estimates from InsideEvs and Tesla Motors Club, April sales were down about 346 units in the US and roughly a dozen European countries, as compared to January. I'm currently expecting about 24,000 deliveries for the second quarter.

When we get to margins, Tesla's story has changed a little as this year has progressed. Take a look at what was said during the fourth quarter update as compared to the first quarter one:

Q4: In addition, both GAAP and non-GAAP automotive gross margin should recover in Q1 to Q3 2016 levels and then continue to expand in Q2 2017. Q1: Non-GAAP Automotive gross margin should decline by about 250 basis points in Q2 due to the absence of the one-time benefit of Autopilot software revenue recognized in Q1 and fluctuations in product mix.

In regards to the Q4 statement, Tesla had mixed results in Q1. GAAP gross margins fell 200 basis points shy of Q3 2016 levels, while non-GAAP margins were 280 basis points ahead. However, management is now saying that non-GAAP margins will decline in Q2, as opposed to prior forecasts for an increase. This probably isn't a surprise to many, given how Tesla executives have failed on many profitability-type predictions in recent years.

I did find it interesting that this Q2 guidance failed to say anything about GAAP gross margins. As a result, I'm thinking that Tesla is going to report some decent ZEV credit revenues in the period, which will certainly help GAAP margins. While I don't think we'll see an order of magnitude like the $138 million plus figure recorded in Q3 2016, even $50 million or so of ZEV credit revenue can pad the margin figures quite nicely.

As we move to operating expenses, Tesla is forecasting flat to slightly higher costs, given the final stages of Model 3 development as well as growth in customer support infrastructure. Additionally, Tesla will face more interest expenses thanks to a full quarter of interest related to the Q1 debt deal. Interest income is also likely to decline as the company burns through a bit of its $4 billion cash pile for capital expenditures.

Thanks to a decent hit to gross margins as well as likely higher operating and interest expenses, analysts are expecting Tesla's bottom line to look a bit worse in Q2, even on a non-GAAP basis. The current forecast is for a loss of $1.57 a share, up from $1.33 in Q1, and that is despite a higher share count that actually helps the loss figure. As we've seen in recent years, the Street continues to take down their numbers over time, as the chart below shows quite a dramatic update for 2017 figures recently.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

The second quarter is also important in terms of Tesla's capital expenditures, which continue to come in well under previous projections. Will Tesla spend well over a billion dollars in Q2 as it looks towards the Model 3 launch? If the company doesn't, it could mean the production ramp will not be going as planned. Customer deposits could also continue to decline thanks to weaker S and X sales, although Tesla could offset this by including solar roof deposits in the same liability account.

We're hitting the halfway mark of Q2, and this will be an important quarter for Tesla. It is expected to be the last period where only Model S and X deliveries occur, with Model 3 production scheduled to start in July. The company has guided for a decline in deliveries and non-GAAP margins with higher operating expenses, leading bottom line estimates to head much lower.

