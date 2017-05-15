BroadVision's (BVSN) Management on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN)

Peter Chu

Thank you, Victoria. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is a Peter Chu, CFO and Vice President of Strategy and Products at BroadVision. Welcome to our 2017 Q1 Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call. I will first provide our standard cautionary comments on forward-looking statements and other legal matters, then review the first quarter results, which were announced in the press release earlier this afternoon. Next, I will provide product and marketing updates and wrap up with a summary. As always, I'll be pleased to take your questions following the formal portion of this call.

Now onto some administrative information. During the course of this conference call, BroadVision may make forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this call are based upon information available to BroadVision as of the date of this call, including statements regarding our expectations of future financial results and product releases, and BroadVision assumes no obligation to update or correct any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from BroadVision's current expectations. Actual future results may be impacted by various important factors including, without limitation, changes in the market, competitive environment and macroeconomic conditions. Additional information on potential factors that could affect the company's financial results are set forth in BroadVision's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as amended, and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

All statements and information can also be found on our website at www.broadvision.com under the About segment section, under Investor Relations, under the Overview page. You can also view our SEC filing and historical financial results under the - at the same website under About Us, under Investor Relations, under SEC Filings page. Now onto the first quarter results. Our Q1 2017 results in terms of P&L, balance sheet and other operating highlights. First, on revenue.

Q1 total revenues were $1.8 million, with $0.9 million in licenses, $0.5 million in maintenance and $0.4 million in consulting services. Sequentially, this compares to Q4 2016 total revenues of $2.1 million, with $1.1 million in licenses, $0.6 million in maintenance and $0.4 million in consulting services. In comparison, Q1 2016 total revenue were $2.0 million with $1.0 million in licenses, $0.6 million in maintenance and $0.4 million in consulting services.

Q1 2017 revenue by region were 46% Americas, 17% EMEA and 37% APJ, compared to 46% Americas, 19% EMEA and 35% APJ in Q4 2016; and 48% Americas, 15% EMEA and 37% APJ in Q1 2016. As we have discussed in the past, we expect our geographical mix to fluctuate somewhat from quarter-to-quarter, mainly due to our small footprint. Now onto expenses. On GAAP basis, total operating cost plus cost of revenues were $4.5 million in Q1 2017, compared to $4.1 million in Q4 2016 and $4.7 million in Q1 2016.

Onto income. In Q1 2017, we generated a GAAP net loss of $2.6 million or $0.52 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $2.4 million or $0.48 per basic and diluted share in Q4 2016, and a net loss of $2.1 million or $0.42 per basic diluted shares in Q1 2016.

And onto cost centers. Looking at our 4 main cost centers. First, cost of goods sold, concentrated mainly on cost of services and cloud hosting, was $0.8 million in Q1 2017, which is the same as Q4 2016. Second, R&D expenses for Q1 2017 were $1.7 million same as Q4 2016. Sales and marketing expenses for Q1 2017 were $1.0 million compared to $0.9 million in Q4 2016. Finally, G&A expenses for Q1 2017 were $1.1 million compared to $0.8 million in Q4 2016.

As of 3/31/2017, now onto the balance sheets, we have $17.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments with no long-term debt compared to $19.7 million at the end of Q4 2016. Accounts receivable were $1.5 million at the end of Q1 2017 compared to $0.9 million at the end of Q4 2016. Day sales outstanding in Q1 2017 was 75 days compared to 40 days in Q4 2016.

Prepaid expenses and other current assets were $1.4 million at the end of Q1 2017, compared to $1.2 million in Q4 2016. Other noncurrent assets was $0.2 million at the end of Q1 2017, same as in Q4 2016. Accounts payable were $0.4 million at the end of Q1 2017, which is the same as Q4 2016. Accrued expenses were $2.1 million at the end of Q1 2017, compared to $1.9 million in Q4 2016. Deferred maintenance was $1.1 million at the end of Q1 2017 compared to $0.9 million in Q4 2016. Unearned revenue was $1.7 million at the end of Q1 2017 compared to $1.3 million in Q4 2016. Other noncurrent labilities were $0.9 million at the end of Q1 2017 compared to $0.7 million in Q4 2016.

So for the business summary. Q1 2017 revenues were lower when sequentially compared to Q4 2016 and to Q1 2016 on a year-to-year basis. Let me go forward with an update on sales and marketing. It's increasingly clear to us that companies around the world are now recognizing the importance of managing and protecting their corporate knowledge. After a long period of growth of BYOD, also known as Bring Your Own Devices programs, and unmanaged BYOA, which is Bring Your own Apps, many organizations have realized the issues that come with the mobile productivity boom. Vmoso's combination of knowledge management and collaborative process makes it the ideal digital workplace solution for those companies recognizing the need for a single source of truth for their communication and collaboration.

2017 has seen us extend our marketing activities via face-to-face event marketing, which are aligned to the business topics of Knowledge Management, Process Management, Workplace Collaboration and Customer Experience Management. This will continue throughout the year and around the world putting us in front of key decision makers of enterprise organizations who are interested in BroadVision solutions, enabling us to engage in discussions regarding their corporate digital transformation strategies and how we are best placed to support them on that journey.

Content marketing continues to be a key area that we're expanding and evolving with a website as a key central component to that strategy, we have ongoing developments of this site to support our global presence and multi-language audience. Additionally, we are focused on producing new video materials, as well as other rich content such as white papers to fully support the sales team and their discussions and meaning. We continue to expand the number and reach of Vmoso pilot projects around the world, covering customers in industrial, consulting, research and development, retail and utility sectors.

As we pivoted into the Knowledge Management and Process Management space, we are engaging with organizations which have sizable investments in so-called core systems, which has historically captured financial, production and customer data in ERP, MRP and CRM-like systems. The value proposition incorporated Vmoso's mobile collaboration solution to extend the any time, anywhere and any device access is only part of the value to our customers. The game changer is Vmoso's edge knowledge capture capability, which provides accountability and visibility across how data or knowledge is utilized across the organization to engage customers, partners and employees.

So in conclusion, in 2017, we are focused on market development, pilots and ensuring our customer success. The introduction and adoption of Vmoso Big Knowledge, Vmoso Process Management and Vmoso Integration Bots are going well. We are executing campaigns to build market momentum and customer pipeline. While there are many tools focused on facilitating enterprise collaboration, we are unique in our ability to meet the needs of the enterprises who want to embrace the mobile and flexible workforce with rich engagement, accountability, knowledge capture and security.

And to compete in the very exciting marketplace, we continue to focus on 3 core technology differentiators: one, the private hosting capabilities offers our customers the flexibility to host data at specific locations for security and privacy concerns; two, an intuitive hyperlink and information of organization infrastructure, which transforms data and information into corporate knowledge; three, an opened and extended integration architecture offers our customers the ability to create secure and unified infrastructure for document, e-mail messaging, workflow and engagement management with existing information investments.

Built for the enterprise with emphasis on security and privacy, Vmoso is the knowledge management solution for mobile collaboration. Through the unification of e-mail, instant messaging, filesharing, workflow and social networking into 1 cohesive and convenient user experience, Vmoso enables users to productively engage with anyone, about anything, from any where, at any time. Vmoso Big Knowledge is the evolution of our vision for Vmoso to be far more than just another business communication tool.

We want Vmoso to be the definitive repository of an organization's collective knowledge. Vmoso Big Knowledge introduces the ability for any users to navigate graphically through all the connections between conversations and documents their working on and the people they are working with. It provides a major step forward in helping knowledge workers find the information they're looking for. Vmoso Process Management enables Vmoso to be more than accommodation of knowledge. It's about getting real work done and that real work is a combination of unstructured, structured and semi-structured interactions between people, and between people and systems.

Vmoso Process Management lets you introduce structure to your communication, without ever being constrained by too much rigidity. Lastly, the open architecture of Vmoso Integration Bots offers integration with key corporate IT assets, to extend the enterprise existing investments or core systems, while creating new engagement capabilities to empower internal and external workforce, partners and customers. With that, thank you for listening. Now let's open it up for your questions.

