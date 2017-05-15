Enphase Energy Is In Financial Trouble

Enphase will likely burn through $16 to $18 million in cash during Q2. It will need to raise an additional $25 million of equity capital before June 30th.

Despite raising $50 million in debt and equity capital during Q1 2017, Enphase had slightly less than $30 million in cash at March 31st.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) issued its Q1 2017 earnings release on May 9th ("Earnings Release") and it was another ugly quarter. As detailed in the Cash Flow Statement included in the 10-Q, ENPH's CFFO was a negative $24.5 million and CapEx was $3.5 million, a total quarterly outflow of $28 million. Despite raising $50.6 million of debt and equity capital (net of fees and expenses), ENPH had only $29.95 million of cash at March 31st and $10 million of that was restricted under the Term Loans.

EnerTuition wrote an article detailed the Q1 earnings shortfalls and that also expressed significant skepticism over management's forecast for Q2. I encourage you to read that article. I am going to be focusing on a Q2 Cash Rollforward, since cash is the lifeblood of a struggling company.

Cash Rollforward to June 30th, 2017

Enphase Energy Inc. Cash Rollforward Q2 Cash Earnings (millions) Revenue Assumptions $65.0 $70.0 $75.0 Gross Margin Percentage 15% 15% 15% Gross Margin $9.8 $10.5 $11.3 Non GAAP Operating Expenses $18.0 $18.0 $18.0 Q2 Restructuring Expenses $3.2 $3.2 $3.2 Q1 Restructuring Expenses Accrued, Not Incurred $1.5 $1.5 $1.5 Cash Interest Expense $1.3 $1.3 $1.3 Cash Earnings (Loss) $(14.3) $(13.5) $(12.8) Cap Ex $3.5 $3.5 $3.5 Working Capital Change $- $- $- Increase in Warranty Payments $0.43 $0.43 $0.43 Cash Flow Q2 $(18.20) $(17.45) $(16.70) Cash @ March 31st $29.95 $29.95 $29.95 Restricted Cash Balance per Term Loans $(10.00) $(10.00) $(10.00) Cash Available @ June 30th $1.76 $2.51 $3.26 Loan Fees Due July 2017 $0.88 $0.88 $0.88 Cash Available Post Loan Fees $0.88 $1.63 $2.38 Gross Margin Sensitivity 1% $0.65 $0.70 $0.75

ENPH is estimating revenues between $72 million and $80 million and Gross Margins of 17% to 20% for Q2. The company began rolling out a new product late Q1, but I am skeptical that ENPH will be able to achieve its revenue targets and increase its Gross Margin from approximately 12.9% to the high teens when ASPs are declining in the market. I have used a revenue range of $65 million to $75 million and a Gross Margin of 15%. A gross margin sensitivity of 1% is provided at the bottom of the table.

Non GAAP operating expenses of $18 million are from ENPH's Business Outlook in its Earnings Release. I believe this is aggressively low so I have not adjusted for non cash items of $1.5 million.

Q2 restructuring expenses of $3.2 million are from the earnings release and are assumed to be accrued and expended during the quarter. Q1 restructuring expenses that were accrued but not expended during Q1 are from Footnote 6 of the 10-Q and are assumed expended during Q2.

Cash Interest expense is the face amount of the $50 million in Term Loans and assumes a 10.5% annual interest rate. It does not include the amortization of issuance costs.

CapEx is based on the runrate for the prior two quarters.

Despite a revenue increase, I am assuming that any accounts receivable increase is offset by increases in accounts payable or drawdowns in inventory.

Current Warranty Obligations jumped $1.73 million from Q4 2016 to Q1 2017 meaning that cash outlays to satisfy warranty claims will increase more than $430k per quarter going forward. It also begs the question of why near-term warranty claims spiked.

The restricted cash equals the minimum $10 million cash balance required under a maintenance covenant in the Term Loans. I have used the term "Restricted Cash" in the table to make it clear it is not available to ENPH to fund operations. See Footnote 7 of the 10-Q.

Although it is not due until July, ENPH has a significant fee payment due to the Term Loan lenders immediately after the end of Q2 and it is reflected in the table.

Takeaways

Assuming a high case of $75 million in revenue (almost the midpoint of management projections), Cash Available after Loan Fees is only $2.4 million. At the Q2 projected burn rate, ENPH would run out of cash during the second week of July. If ENPH is unable to attain the $75 million revenue target, the liquidity noose will be even tighter at June 30th.

The Term Loans coverage ratio requires cash, accounts receivable, and inventory to equal 1.5x the face value of the debt. This will inhibit ENPH's ability to issue debt based on the Q2 projected cash burn, so its funding alternatives are limited to the issuance of privately placed common stock or convertible preferred stock. ENPH did use an At-the-Market equity issuance program during Q1 but its current equity needs are likely too pressing to pursue this route.

At a current equity market value of $77.6 million, ENPH would need to dilute its existing shareholders by at least 40% to raise the $25 million (before issuance fees and expenses) it would need to survive the third quarter since private placement common equity purchasers would be looking for a significant discount to market. If ENPH goes the convertible preferred route, it would structurally subordinate the common stock holders. Please note that ENPH has almost doubled its share count in the last 12 months because it has a business model that has not worked to date.

Conclusion

Some SA reader comments in EnerTuition's article emphasized ENPH's superior product and predicted an imminent turnaround based on this product superiority. They are missing the point. The Company is a financial basket case. Using its own forecast metrics, it will continue to burn through a significant amount of cash during Q2 and it will need to raise more equity to survive. Without the continued support of the private equity investors who stepped up during Q1, the Company will be on its deathbed. If they do step up, shareholders will suffer significant dilution in return for another three month lease on life. Sell this stock now and save what you can.

