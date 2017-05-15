AmTrust Mystery Remains Unsolved: Avoid The Stock

By Parke Shall

New developments in the world of AFSI have perked our ears up yet again. The company's baffling earnings miss and continued sentiment from investors who believe investigations into the company are over baffle us.

Today we wanted to take a quick moment to update the AmTrust (NASDAQ:AFSI) story and reiterate why we believe the company should be avoided at all costs. After a surprisingly lackluster earnings report, the likes of which the company has not seen anytime recently, the already decimated stock fell yet again and now trades near $13 per share, down more than 50% for the year now.

A couple of weeks ago we wrote an article talking about why we thought AFSI should be avoided at all costs. We had highlighted a recent article written by the Wall Street Journal that claimed there was a mole inside of the company, involved with its audits, for roughly 3 years. The Wall Street Journal put out an article stating the FBI had previously used secret recording devices at the company to further what appears to be a relatively serious ongoing investigation. Here is how Seeking Alpha reported on the Wall Street Journal article when it was released:

The FBI and SEC had a whistleblower at AmTrust's accounting firm in 2014 who took clandestine recordings of chats regarding the audit of the company, according to the WSJ.

The mole was part of AmTrust audits for at least three years, but has since left the accounting firm.

Maybe most troublesome to AmTrust longs, he/she since 2013 has been working with a group including Bernie Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos. That group claims the company shifted $277M of losses to an offshore affiliate from 2009-2012, thus boosting operating income by that amount.

The Markopolos team called one set of accounting moves "The Washing Machine" and another "The Loss Cemetery."

The SEC Fort Worth office is leading the investigation, but it's not clear how far along the probe has gotten.

One of the most disturbing aspects of this report was the fact that former Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos seemed to be running point on the fraud investigation against the company. Markopolos had previously said in public interviews in 2016 that he would be targeting multibillion dollar insurance companies for fraud. Now, we know that he appears to still be actively targeting AFSI.

After this news was released, the stock got pummeled more than 30%. We released our last article, which was a brief wrap-up of the situation, concluding that the company should be avoided at all costs. The pushback that we got on the story was immense. You can see by looking through the comments of that story that many people believed the investigation to be over and the company itself seems to have dismissed it as old news in their public response. Based on the company's response they put out after their stock fell almost 30% in one day, the company doesn't seem to even be in the know about the supposed FBI investigation that is ongoing:

The Wall Street Journal today published an article suggesting there was an alleged FBI investigation in 2014 -- three years ago -- with respect to AmTrust's accounting practices initiated by complaints made by short sellers. AmTrust is not aware of any such investigation, nor for that matter, has it ever been contacted by the FBI with respect to such an investigation. Further, AmTrust is not aware of any special examination by the New York Department of Financial Services, other than examinations conducted in connection with AmTrust's 2014 Tower transaction, which the Department approved. AmTrust has no direct knowledge of any of the individuals, named or unnamed, referenced in the article and is certainly not aware that they have any credibility with respect to their understanding of AmTrust or its regulators. Immediately following AmTrust's filing of its 2016 Form 10-K, and the unqualified audit opinion issued by KPMG, the Wall Street Journal contacted AmTrust concerning a possible article in which it seemed that AmTrust would be a part. We have been as responsive as possible to the Wall Street Journal during this period. Many of the questions from the Wall Street Journal related to the disproved short seller themes about AmTrust that have been used unsuccessfully by shorts and their confederates for the past several years. There is nothing in today's Wall Street Journal article in terms of the company's operations or financial results that is different from these old, recycled short seller themes. [emphasis added]

The comments on that article were a microcosm of many of the emails we received after we wrote the article. To this day, it is one of our most read articles, nearing 10,000 views. We've been getting emails and direct messages on Seeking Alpha trying to make the same argument: the investigation is over, the investigation is old news, or the investigation concerns accounting from 2009 to 2012.

Today we wanted to make two additional points.

The first point we wanted to make is that we find it extremely suspicious that the company missed earnings by such a wide margin after having a consistent history of beating earnings. Going back several years, AFSI has been notorious for beating earnings expectations and making acquisitions in order to fuel its growth. The company has not made any recent acquisitions and it missed earnings by quite a bit, for the first time that we can remember this last quarter. Could this miss have been due to new accounting treatments or continued scrutiny on the company's numbers? Certainly, the market was not enjoying the report, as the stock fell another leg after it had already fallen on news of the FBI report.

The second thing that we need to point out is that the investigation into the company is ongoing. For some reason people seem to think that because the company already made some re-statements and because the mole at the company has left after three years (according to the WSJ) that there is going to be no conclusion and that all of this work was for nothing. We can't say this as a certainty but we believe that Harry Markopolos would not be involved if this were anything other than a slam dunk situation in his eyes. We can't fathom the amount of documentation and evidence that has been turned over to regulators, who are likely continuing to look at the company and working on drawing a conclusion accordingly.

What is new since our last report is that the company has mysteriously tanked an earnings report and according to the latest news we can find, the SEC Fort Worth office continues to look into the company. While the company may appear cheap on a quantitative basis, running its compressed stock price through a bunch of valuation screens, we believe that in a case like this there is always a potential for a full-on blowup. In this case, what we have seen, combined with our decades of experience, leads us to continue to believe that AFSI should in no way be considered as an investment.

If you buy the stock here, you have to be a believer that the last shoe has already dropped. This doesn't make sense to us and is a non sequitur. We don't invest our capital based on lines of logic that don't add up. We recommend that those considering an investment in AFSI take a look at the objective evidence and conclude the same.

