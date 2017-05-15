Market Volatility Bulletin: Ground-Work Laid For New S&P Highs?

VIX is low, and the S&P stands alongside DOW, NASDAQ and Russell at or near all-time highs: ready to launch?

Earnings season is basically behind us, and the economic calendar is light.

ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) are hinting at a higher open to start off this week, after shooting higher along with both crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures and gold (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Gold futures are up half a percent, while crude oil futures for June delivery are up well over 3% on news of a new 9-month oil production freeze, backed by large-scale producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Spot VIX is currently up over 3.50%, printing a 10.80 as the oil news led to much larger ES price swings than are typically seen on a Sunday evening.

Despite heavy treasury bill auctions taking place on Thursday, this week is relatively light on scheduled market moving news, while earnings season more or less wraps up.

Housing starts are slated for early Tuesday, with weekly crude oil inventories to come out Wednesday morning. Several numbers from the Philadelphia Fed are due out Thursday, and FOMC member Bullard hits the microphone Friday morning.

Sparked lower at the end of the week by a big sell-off in non-Amazon retailers, stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) closed marginally lower on Friday, as well as about 0.35% lower on the week.

The technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) and energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) stocks were the only S&P sectors to finish last week higher, gaining 1.07% and 0.65% respectively. Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB), real estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE), and financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) all lost over 1% last week, while industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) and health care (NYSEARCA:XLV) also dropped over 0.90%.

Shout-Out

To kick off this week, our article highlight goes to Eric Basmajian for his Thursday evening piece, Retail Sales: A Tale Of Two Economies. In the article, Mr. Basmajian notes the rapid pace in which decelerating growth at brick-and-mortar retailers are taking place. Specifically pointing to slowing in department stores, home furniture, and healthcare, the author also mentions the continued success of online retailers. Mr. Basmajian asks a significant question: Is the economy slowing, or are customers merely shifting consumption to online?

Total retail sales have been steadily moving lower since around 2010, averaging slightly less than 2% growth over this time. Interestingly, the author points out, the economy has been growing at nearly the same tepid pace.

Further dissecting the retail sales numbers, the author takes a look at home furnishings, dining establishments, department stores, health and personal care stores, as well as online sales.

In closing, the author offers the following:

"There is no question that online sales are cannibalizing sales from other industries. I think it is wrong to justify away all the very pervasive weakness seen in the charts above by saying online is taking over. Of course the growth in online sales is strong but if it was merely a shift from in store to online, the growth of the total retail sales would be more robust and accelerating. What we have is sub 2% real total retail sales and decelerating, not accelerating."

Further, Mr. Basmajian states that given the weak state of retail sales, achieving sustained economic growth of over 3% is likely to remain elusive.

Thoughts on Volatility

Last week finished out with a continuation of the recent theme: slow movement inside of a small 1% range. Along with seemingly scooting past potential geopolitical issues in the form of French election worries and a possible standoff with North Korea, this range-bound movement in stocks has helped the continued crushing of any move higher in volatility.

Thursday' s early morning sell-off provided a fleeting reminder of more volatile times, but was quickly erased by an afternoon rally.

Currently, spot VIX is printing a 10.80, with F1 (May) futures at 11.15, and F2 (NYSEARCA:JUNE) futures trading near 12.30.

After bouncing back from backwardated territory in early April, the state of the F1-F2 contango is growing, currently back above the 10% mark. This move higher in F1-F2 contango makes for a potentially attractive place to get back in on the short volatility side of things.

Commenter tmoherty offered us a generous look at his method for trailing a short vol. position on Friday:

As we' re sure many others have done, tmdoherty mentions that he has found out the hard way about trailing stops in an already successful trade. In a position such as being short volatility, it is tempting to wait for the switch into futures market backwardation as a sign that the trade is over. Trailing a position this way has the potential to turn a positive trade into a negative one, and while each position is different and should be managed accordingly, we really appreciate TMD sharing with us how he is currently managing the trailing stop on his short vol. position. Lessons in this industry don' t tend to come cheap; we are always appreciative when somebody is willing to share their experience with us.

Our own take is that once contango gets to a certain point (say 15%), it says quite a bit that longs are willing to pay up to such a high degree, and essentially the short side becomes more treacherous. In the market that's in front of us, contango at 10% is a little "heavy" but still in a quite normal range, especially if we're talking the last several months.

To be clear, the shorts have the advantage, with the high-probability trade. We do think there is value to be gleaned from thinking about contango or backwardation from the standpoint of market-clearing. These figures don't come from nowhere; they are the amalgamation of positions in the VX futures as well as the ETP market. As such, contango and backwardation represent the brute forces of supply and demand among position takers, market makers, and ETP custodians who balance out their own books in response to changes in the positions in underlying ETPs.

One-week vol is very low as we enter a fourth week of trading within a one-percent trading week. Monthly and quarterly organic at-the-money vol are basically flat over the weekend; our read is that anticipation of inactivity has not much extended much beyond the weekly horizon. That said, 8.7 is very low for monthly implied volatility.

Looking down the second column, at-the-money "contango" is fairly strong here in the ES options market. From a pricing standpoint, this favors nearer-dated options strangles over longer-dated strangles (depending on your strikes, naturally). A potentially strong move would be to trade a double-diagonal, long the near-dated strikes that have been left for dead.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

Last Monday we began a new trade to track. Specifications as follows.

As can be seen, this upcoming Friday will be time to close our position.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on May 8 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

As we contemplate initiation, the S&P sits just a touch off its all-time highs. Vol is quite low; the trading range over the past couple weeks has been modest - 25 points wide.

While moves higher are certainly not out of the question, we'd like to entertain a move back into our larger trading range from the past couple months: 2325 to 2395. Preferably we find ourselves someplace in the middle.

We will opt for a "backspread" or a "one-by-two", where we buy one option and sell two further-from-the-money options. In this case, we will use puts.

Tactics:

To open, we will trade the following 1x2:

• Buy the May 31 2385 put

• Sell two of the May 31 2335 puts

Above is the payoff diagram on this spread.

A couple observations on this trade. One is that upside risk is quite limited. Without making any modifications, we could potentially lose a couple bucks on the upside.

The real risk to the base trade is drastic downside. Given the movement of the last several months, we're not too concerned on this point. On Friday we suggested a modification that could make any sudden downside swing less problematic.

The spread takes advantage of very low vols at-the-money vs. higher vol for the out-of-the money strikes. This is called "skew" and can be seen below:

Buying the at-the-money means buying cheap vol; selling the OTM strikes twice finances most of the purchase, due largely to the higher vol they trade at.

Options sensitivities on the position at initiation were as follows:

"How's the trade looking now?"

We'll split this response into two segments. As we write this, the ES is at 2392.

The baseline trade rests at $3.60 mid, up modestly from our initiation price of $3.25.

Late last week we traded out the May31 2335 puts and in their place sold May22 2335 puts. This cost $5.80 total. These are currently worth $5.20.

So all told, this trade is modestly lower once we count the mods.

"What is the overall current options exposure look like at this time?"

As of today, this trade carries a positive theta, a positive Vega (which is different from our baseline), and a reasonably negative delta.

Really this trade is all dressed up with nowhere to go. Our long put trades with a vol of 7.4: so we're not terribly worried about our positive Vega here. Remember, when you trade options, it's great to think broadly about "vol", but really what impacts your position are the individual changes to implied volatility on your particular options.

Our vega is being driven currently by our one long put, struck at 2385 with a 7.4 vol.

Viewing the P&L row, you can see that this is not a high-impact trade unless and until you get to large down-moves. Seeing as we've had one down-move over one percent in the last six months or so, we're not too worried. We're trading the market in front of us.

"Anything to do now?"

Given how cheap vol is, we may have a mod to suggest in the next day or so. But for now, we'll hold on. Our theta is still positive, so for now we're collecting time value. Our P&L is not an issue, and more importantly our Greeks do not concern us.

This brings up an important point on options. Often people have the impression that to trade options, you need to be churning your position all the time. We've recommended one modification, but so far we're basically just keeping an eye on a single trade that we put on last Monday. The overall position is down modestly, but nothing of any significance. We got to choose our strikes, choose our vols, and tailor our position in accordance with our basic strategy. This has not required a great deal of effort, and speaks to the precision one can build out of options.

As there is no modification to pursue today, there are no trade mechanics to consider.

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money"; we seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Just as importantly, Tracking-the-Trade shows you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea. That in our mind is a valuable skill set that traders have and investors will need in the years ahead.

With S&P at all-time highs and VIX near all-time lows, we are really interested in how (if at all) readers are modifying their core trading or investment strategies. Please do chime in, as we've seen some really nice commentary in recent past Bulletins.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We appreciate that.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.