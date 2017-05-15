Pandora: What A Travesty

By Parke Shall

We don't think investors should expect a big premium in a Pandora (NYSE:P) buyout, if one actually happens.

What a travesty the Pandora story has been. We have been writing about Pandora for more than a year now, claiming over and over that the stock was probably worth single digits and that it may be taken out at that point for a small premium. The reality of the situation is that this Pandora buyout fiasco has been much more tenuous and ugly then we could've thought.

The company has declared that it is looking at suitors and pursuing strategic options almost as many times as Yahoo did when they were trying to sell off their core business. We were treated to numerous headlines throughout the course of the past year regarding Pandora and buyout rumors. And, of course, none of these lead to any sort of tangible progress while Pandora stock has done nothing but go down.

Investors that bought stock based on buyout rumors or promising strategic alternative language from the company have been smoked and we are not sure that the addition of capital from KKR and a new passive stake from Point 72 are going to be what the company needs to get itself sold.

First, a bit of background. Pandora is a company that has watched the streaming music landscape fly past it at 1,000,000 miles an hour over the last 10 years. It was the first to break ground in streaming radio and burst onto the scene extremely quickly, taking advantage of its popularity and IPOing early on in its lifecycle. Since then, the company has struggled to show Wall Street it can be profitable and has ignored some of the biggest developments in streaming music that have occurred since they have been public. At the same time, Apple Music, Google and companies like Spotify have eaten Pandora's lunch, offering on demand music and libraries that allow you to play anything that you'd like.

Pandora has tried to evolve over the last year or two, looking to launch an ad free service that allows you on demand music and trying to update their music library and geographical outreach. We have since argued that it is all too little too late for the once dominant company and that Pandora has basically been torched by others in the industry while its prospects for being acquired have whittled away each day.

While there have been no shortage of buyout rumors, we have long called their bluff over the last couple of years. It didn't make sense to us for a company like Microsoft or Amazon or any other large participant to come out and acquire Pandora. All of these larger companies have the ability to go out and create Spotify-like services on their own that will be far more technologically advanced and better to use then Pandora. In other words, the niche evolved so fast that Pandora simply got passed by.

Now, with the stock finally in single digits as we predicted, KKR has made a $150 million investment and Steve Cohen's Point 72 has taken a passive stake in the company once again leading to the reprise of buyout talk. In this case, a couple of days ago, Pandora said it would be able to sell itself in 30 days. This leads us to the obvious question of how the company would price a deal after coming out publicly and essentially stating that they are desperate to sell themselves within the next 30 days. In any type of buy or sell transaction, you want to be the person with the leverage so you can have the upper hand in negotiating. Unprofitable companies that have watched all of their competitors stomp on their head and are desperate to show the market they can sell themselves are not the type of companies that wind up getting a large premium.

We're not saying it isn't possible that somebody comes out and bids $13 a share or $14 a share for Pandora, we just think it is unlikely. This may be one where we have to admit that we were wrong if the company gets acquired for more than a 20% or 30% premium, but to date, this story has played out exactly the way that we have predicted.

There had been talks about $14 per share before when it was rumored that Sirius XM was looking at the company. Then, the head of Liberty Media came out and told the press that he would only be interested in an acquisition if "the price was right", leading us to believe that approaching single digits still wasn't cheap enough to get the company sold.

Regardless of what happens in the company's future, this will go down as one of the most mismanaged companbies that we have seen in a while. It is going to wind up an eventual take under for anybody who bought after the post-IPO move up.

As you can see in the chart above, the stock basically has gone down and done nothing else over the last 3 years. We are not sure why anybody at this point would trust enough in the company and in the management, despite the fact that there are big-name investors involved, to get this company sold in any type of deal that is going to show any type of value for shareholders.

