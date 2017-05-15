Retirement Strategy: Collateral Damage Gives Dividend Growth Investors A Great Gift!

Last week I was literally shocked at the Macy's (NYSE:M) results and the precipitous drop in share price and market value of basically all heavily followed retailers on that day. I cannot, however, say that I was surprised that the current retail landscape is going through an upheaval, the likes of which we have not EVER seen:

There's an uneasy feeling in retail as the mall story takes another dark turn with new numbers out from Macy's. Ascena Retail Group (ASNA -8.7%), Tailored Brands (TLRD -7.8%), Francesca's (FRAN -6.9%), DSW (DSW -7.3%), Chico's (FAS -3.1%), L Brands (LB -5.4%), Boot Barn (BOOT -6.3%), Stein Mart (SMRT -4.7%), Shoe Carnival (SCVL -5%), Citi Trends (CTRN -3.8%), Stage Stores (SSI -3.8%) and The Children's Place (PLCE -1.4%) join the list of decliners reported on earlier.

Discounters are also in harm's way, with Fred's (FRED -6%), Big Lots (BIG -3.9%), Dollar General (DG -2.2%) and Dollar Tree (DLTR -2.1%) all lower.

Target (NYSE:TGT) is down 3.20%, while Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are off 0.6% just like the S&P 500 Index.

Companies that make clothes are also reeling, led by G-III Apparel (GIII -8.2%), Caleres (CAL -5.6%), Oxford Industries (OXM -5.4%), Vera Bradley (VRA -4.9%), Skechers (SKX -3.9%), Ralph Lauren (RL -5%) and Wolverine World Wide (WWW -4.9%).

No joy in sports apparel: Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) are both down about 1.75%, , while Finish Line (FINL -7.4%) and Foot Locker (FL -3.2%) are in a sharp retreat.

There's no way for the S&P Retail (NYSEARCA:XRT) to avoid the carnage, the catch-all is down 2.77% on the day.

Just looking at this made my eyes twitch!

The retail industry has had its ups and downs, but this is a sea change that will be felt everyday well into the future. You folks know that I am not a fan of retail stocks, but during my working career, retailers gave me and the company I was a VP for enough so that I was blessed with an outstanding income, longevity and advancement, so how much do I hate all retailing? I guess it's just the investment side that I hate, not retailing in general.

So What About Collateral Damage?

Along with the carnage, most of the REIT stocks that are in the retail business in some shape or form took a drubbing as well - yes, even our be-loved Realty Income (NYSE:O), which is perhaps the most highly visible of the bunch, even though it has basically zero exposure to the shopping mall retailers:

It is my opinion that O has been unfairly punished simply due to collateral damage. To be candid, I was wondering about it myself, until I reviewed what Realty Income is all about. I am not going to write a long winded article that goes through all the fundamentals that are easily reviewed simply by visiting the company website. Talk about transparency! All I need to do is keep the website of O in my bookmarked sites and there is everything I need to know, without the mumbo jumbo that usually drives me nuts.

What I will do is lay out the reasons why I will be adding more shares of O to the model Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio. I believe this opportunity is a gift!

Here Are The Facts Important To Me

O data by YCharts

I do not care what other authors might say about O. As far as I am concerned, this is a precipitous drop on top of a price decline that has been steep, and has lasted for nearly 9 months.

Fact number 1: The share price is now 25% off of its 52 week high.

O data by YCharts

Obviously as a dividend growth investor, how can I NOT be attracted to the current yield? The yield has gone from a low of 3.20% to a yield that should attract ALL dividend growth investors, especially those who are in retirement or investing for retirement: 4.48%!

Fact number 2: The current yield is higher than it has been in nearly 3 years! Actually since the 3rd quarter of 2014.

O Dividends Paid (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

A dividend aristocrat (next year) that pays monthly, and can be relied upon just by virtue of the elite status of 25 consecutive years of paying and INCREASING its dividend, and the quality of the management that continues to grow this company astutely enough to keep away from the "mall stores."

Fact number 3: 24 consecutive years (yes, one more year to go, I know, I know) of paying and increasing its dividend. There are only 50 other companies out of thousands that can claim that status.

When you look at this list, you realize that they are either free standing or strip mall stores. The quality of the tenants can be seen right here, from O's 1st quarter results slide show. Again, this information is all readily available on the company website, so I didn't look each one up!

Fact number 4: The companies that lease space from Realty Income are top notch, mostly investment grade tenants. The shifting landscape of retail from malls to the internet as well as neighborhood stores works in the FAVOR of O, not against them, in my opinion of course. These retailers can pay their lease!

From this rather negative article, even its fine author had this to say:

It's a high-quality REIT, no doubt, but there are other REITs out there which are just as good, and just as solid. For example, Realty Income's dividend is 83% of trailing FFO. There's still some cushion there, but there are other REITs with a greater cushions. Also, debt is about 5.8 times trailing EBITDA. There are a good number of REITs with lower leverage. ... I really think that investors should wait until Realty Income drops to 17 times trailing FFO. That would be about $52 per share. That's another 8%-10%, and at that level Realty Income will be yielding 4.85%. I much prefer that to where shares are at right now. I think that patient investors should wait for that price. I would not be surprised to see shares actually get there.

Well it has dropped from when the article was written but not because of what the author states, I believe. It is reaching the authors "buy" zone due to collateral damage! As far as I am concerned, being a dividend growth investor and holding shares for the long term (like forever), one or two bucks less does not mean that much to me, and by the author's own words, it's pretty darned close to his acceptable valuation level already!

Fact number 5: Yes, the share prices of any of the stocks within the Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio will go up and down. However, it is the job of this portfolio to buy income at very reasonable prices. At $54 bucks with a yield of 4.48%, I think it is a strong buy right now, even if it does dip a few bucks more!

So What Am I Going To Do?

Well, first let's take a look at the model portfolio as of its last update:

The model portfolio now currently consists of the following stocks: Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Realty Income (NYSE:), Main St. Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Con Edison (NYSE:ED), Altria (NYSE:MO), Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

As you can see, the portfolio has 700 shares of O at a cost basis of $39.50/share. I am going to add 300 more shares on Monday 5/14 at hopefully its current price or less - so let's say it will cost $16,500 roughly, at $55/share, and I will be increasing the annual income from dividends by about $750, or more than $65 bucks per month.

The portfolio will also still have over $14,000 in cash just in case something else affords it an opportunity to increase its income.

The Bottom Line

Since AT&T lost its latest bid to buy Straight Path and seems to be in a bit of a state of flux, and since I've decided not to add Target (NYSE:TGT) based on YOUR feedback and my own dislike of retail investments, this opportunity has come along at the right time for this portfolio.

Could O face further drops in its share price? Of course! Anything can happen, and you need to decide if the time is right for YOUR portfolio.

O will become the portfolios 3rd largest holding with an allocation of about 14%, which I can live with given the overall diversification the model has.

So tell me what YOU think!

Not To Bore You, But ...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

