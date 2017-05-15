At The Right Price, Pizza And Dividends Can Make For A Tasty Combination

At current prices, the shares have little upside but offer a decent yield. It would be better to wait for a pullback before considering a purchase.

Same-store sales growth has been mixed for the two brands and will need to improve before the dividend can be raised.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corporation receives royalties from the system sales of Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurants. It aims to pay shareholders 100% of its cash available for distribution.

I like to put my money where my mouth is - literally. I am a fan of fast food and not ashamed to say it. I enjoy eating it and collecting dividend payments from fast food companies which reimburse me for what I spend at their restaurants. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corporation (OTC:PZRIF) feeds both my stomach and my wallet.

At a current price of C$17.71, it yields 4.83% and has a market capitalization of C$436 million (as of May 12, 2017). I do not believe this company is a buy right now, but it could present a good buying opportunity at the right price as a temporary slowdown in sales growth drags down the shares. It also looks like it could raise its dividend by early next year. Read on to find out more.

A look at the company and its sales growth

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corporation (I will refer to it as PPRC) has a simple business model: it owns and licenses the rights to the "Pizza Pizza" and "Pizza 73" brands, and in turn receives royalties. The royalties equal 6% of Pizza Pizza's system sales and 9% of Pizza 73's sales. PPRC doesn't operate the restaurants, has no employees and targets a 100% payout of its distributable cash to shareholders.

Pizza Pizza Limited (I will refer to it as PPL), a private company, franchises and operates the actual restaurants while also having to worry about food costs, franchisee relations, and a multiple other routine headaches. PPRC, on the other hand, sits back and collects royalty payments. Sounds like a deal Warren Buffett would approve of!

Figure 1: Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 location by Province. Source: 2016 Annual Information Form (see PDF)

PPL operated 752 stores in total as at December 31, 2016 (see Figure 1). As of January 1, 2017, it paid royalties on 751 of the stores to PPRC (see here). Every year, new stores opened before a specific cut-off date are added to the royalty pool for the next year.

The Pizza Pizza brand is the dominant of the two banners, with 651 stores mostly located in Ontario. Figure 1 shows the breakdown of restaurants across Canada, but includes an extra Pizza 73 store that did not make the cut-off to be included in PPRC's royalty pool for 2017. Most of Pizza 73's stores are in Alberta, posing considerable challenges for the pizza chain as Alberta, a major energy producer, has suffered economically with the downturn in crude oil prices. Sales have been hit hard in every industry in the province as consumers spent less, with Pizza 73 being no exception.

Figure 2: Pizza 73 sales could not escape the downturn in Alberta's economy during 2016. Source: PPRC 2016 Q4 MD&A.

Sales for Pizza 73 plunged 5.2% in 2016 (see Figure 2) because of the weakness in Western Canada. A decline of that magnitude should not be taken lightly, but the annual sales numbers don't tell the entire story.

Figure 3: Quarterly same-store sales growth for Pizza 73. Source: PPRC 2017 Q1 MD&A.

Over the last few quarters - the last two in particular - the sales decline has eased and looks like it could start growing again. As the Alberta economy recovers and people eat more pizza, sales and royalties to PPRC will increase. After five quarters of negative same-store sales growth, I think we are getting ready to turn this ship around.

Figure 4. Pizza Pizza Annual same-store sales growth. Source: PPRC 2016 Q4 MD&A.

At Pizza Pizza, same-store sales dropped slightly in 2014, while the next two years saw the opposite as sales surged higher (see Figure 4). The annual numbers, once again, only tell part of the story.

Figure 5: Annual same-store sales growth for Pizza Pizza. Source: PPRC 2017 Q1 MD&A.

At the quarterly level, after rising for nine consecutive quarters, same-store sales for Pizza Pizza declined in the first quarter of 2017. This is in contrast to Pizza 73 which saw its sales improve, and since Pizza Pizza makes up the majority of restaurants in the pool, negative sales growth could drag down overall system sales and royalties paid to PPRC. I will be following this carefully over the next few quarters. To be fair, many of the restaurant chains in Canada have also experienced a difficult first quarter.

Figure 6: Combined quarterly same-store sales for Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73. Source: PPRC 2017 Q1 MD&A.

Same-store sales fell 0.7% for the combined brands resulting in the first quarterly decline since mid-2014. The previous dip was only for one quarter and is hopefully an indicator of what to expect in 2017.

A look at the financials

Figure 7: Selected annual data. Source: Author and company financial statements.

For the last five years, sales have gone up for the combined chain, as have the total number of restaurants (see Figure 7). More stores and higher sales equal more royalty money to PPRC. Pizza Pizza has had slow and steady growth, and for a brand that isn't known for having the best-tasting pizza, they get customers through the door on price and convenience.

Figure 8. Selected annual data. Source: Author and company financial statements.

Distributable cash, the most important number for dividend-minded shareholders, has gone up in most years (see Figure 8). Dividends declared to shareholders have risen for five years straight while the payout ratio has hovered at or below 100%.

Figure 9. Selected annual data. Source: Author and company financial statements.

Although same-store sales growth has been negative recently, because of new stores added to the royalty pool, overall sales have risen (see Figure 9).

Figure 10. Selected annual data. Source: Author and company financial statements.

The last dividend increase was in the summer of 2016, explaining the rise in dividends declared between Q2 and Q3 2016 (see Figure 10). The payout ratio has hovered close to 100%, exactly where PPRC wants it.

Putting it all together

PPRC has had a solid run of increasing sales and dividends but has hit a bump in the road. That bump includes a hard-hit populace in Western Canada who are eating out less, and as soon as Western Canada starts to look like it's improving, Pizza Pizza will see sales growth rise. I believe the negative sales growth is temporary. Being Pizza Pizza's 50th anniversary year, I am confident that it will be pushing more traffic into its stores through increased marketing and promotional efforts. This will increase sales, but most likely in the latter half of the year as we work through the current weakness.

I believe that if the total payout ratio dips below 100% for a couple quarters, PPRC will raise its dividend once again. This also looks more likely in the second half of this year, or early next year. The company has a working capital balance of C$5 million (see 2017 Q1 MD&A) that will allow it to pay over 100% of its cash for the foreseeable future should sales and royalties crash into the ground. Since this isn't likely to happen, I am not worried about the company being able to ride out a tempestuous food retail landscape.

The shares are also near their 52-week highs and appear to offer minimal near-term upside. As a longer term play, I would aim to buy on dips, and closer to the C$16 range while reinvesting the dividends. At current prices, however, I think I'd rather go pick up a C$10 extra-large pizza while I wait for the tide to turn, collecting dividends all the while.

Share your thoughts in the comment section, and follow me if you enjoyed reading this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PZRIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.