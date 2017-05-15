Lithium Boom II And Cobalt Boom II Are Coming Soon

The existing and new lithium and cobalt miners that can ramp up and sell production with good margins will be the big winners.

This second boom will be less obvious - it will be a slow and steady rise over many years, driven by increased production rather than increased price.

I expect lithium and cobalt boom II to start in 2018 as EVs begin to take off in ever increasing numbers helped along by Tesla Model 3.

I wrote about the lithium boom in early April 2016 just as it was accelerating, as you can see below.

Lithium carbonate China spot prices 2014 - 2016

Then in May 2016 I correctly forecast the cobalt boom, just a few months before it began.

May, 2016 - "Cobalt Miners Set To Boom."

Cobalt spot prices - 1-year chart

Now I am writing to inform investors to get ready for lithium boom II and cobalt boom II. I expect them to begin slowly in 2018 and steadily rise over many years triggered by increased production rather than increased price.

I expect this boom to be less spectacular, with a longer term steady rise with even more winners. The winners will be those that can increase production, as the metal (lithium and cobalt) price rises may not occur this time, or be much less.

The driver of the second lithium and cobalt booms will be EVs and energy storage booming

The main driver of the second lithium and cobalt booms will be the steady and rapid increase in electric vehicle (NYSE:EV) sales, along with energy storage, both demanding ever more volumes of lithium and cobalt.

Stanford University economist Tony Seba, in his May 2017 research report "Rethinking Transportation 2020-2030", has stated that all new cars will be electric by 2025, and hence petrol cars will (start to) vanish in 8 years. Seba states, "what the cost curve says is that by 2025 all new vehicles will be electric, all new buses, all new cars, all new tractors, all new vans, anything that moves on wheels will be electric, globally." Seba also forecasts that "by 2030, within 10 years of regulatory approval of autonomous vehicles (AVs), 95% of U.S. passenger miles traveled will be served by on-demand autonomous electric vehicles owned by fleets, not individuals, in a new business model we call "transport-as-a-service" (TaaS)."

The EV movement is definitely growing stronger every month, as is energy storage. By way of an example global EV penetration rates in 2015 were just 0.62%, rising to 0.86% in 2016. Here in mid 2017 we are looking at rates closer to 1.2-1.5%.

Global EV sales and penetration rates 2010 to 2016 - This is just the beginning

Source: EV-Volumes

Global EV sales forecast to reach 41 million per annum by 2040 - This is where we are heading

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF)

Global energy storage forecasts to 2020

Source: BNEF

Increasing lithium ion battery supply from the megafactories

Source

As the graphs above and below show - the trend is very clear. Higher EV sales and energy storage sales are leading to significantly higher demand for lithium and cobalt.

Lithium carbonate demand forecast to 2020

Source: Galaxy Resources presentation May 2017 - page 5

Cobalt demand forecast to 2020

Source: CRU

To summarize:

Lithium boom I

Lithium boom I started in late 2015 early 2016 and ran for around 6-9 months until mid 2016. It was marked by a tripling of the lithium spot price, and a surge in lithium stock prices. The lithium profits went to the existing producers as they directly benefited from an increase in lithium price.

The big 5 (Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM), FMC (NYSE:FMC), Chengdu Tianqi Lithium [SHE:002466] and Jiangxi Gangfeng Lithium [SHE:002460]) all did very well with surging profits and stock prices.

Cobalt boom I

Cobalt boom I started around September 2016, and is starting to slow down the past month. Most of the cobalt stocks have done very well, especially the pure plays.

Catalysts that may trigger lithium and cobalt boom II

May-June 2017 - The new China ZEV credit scheme to be announced soon. A China 8% zero emission vehicle (ZEV) target by 2019 (estimate) will sting the ICE manufacturers into action.

July 2017 - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 launch.

H2 2017 - Tesla announcing further gigafactory locations to be built.

2018 - If Tesla succeeds in selling 500,000 EVs in 2018 as Elon Musk has forecast that will a very strong catalyst. Not only would that be 400,000 more EVs than 2017, it would force the internal combustion engine (NYSE:ICE) manufacturers to move quicker towards large scale EV production and sales.

Other catalysts may be the ICE companies releasing new EV models and actually promoting them especially in China once the new ZEV credit rules are announced very soon.

Lithium boom II

Lithium boom II will be different. Instead of being driven by price it will be driven by volume. It will be longer and less spectacular, yet it will be a steady rising boom for several years backed by rapidly rising EV sales and energy storage growing at around 40-50% and 100% pa respectively.

The lithium profits will go to the new and existing producers who can ramp up volume and sell their off-take with good margins.

Some of the big 5 will do well again as they expand their production (Albemarle, SQM and Gangfeng in particular), as will recent new producers Orocobre [ASX:ORE], [TSX:ORL], (OTCPK:OROCF), Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF) and Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTC:RRSSF)/Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN].

Beginning mid 2018 a new round of producers will also benefit this time including Alliance Mineral Assets Limited [SP:AMS]/Tawana Resources [ASX:TAW] (2018), Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTCPK:PILBF) (mid 2018), Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (OTCQX:LACDF) (2019) and perhaps Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR], Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTCPK:ALTAF), Lithium X [TSXV:LIX] (ROCEF) (OTCQX:LIXXF), Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] (OTCQX:NMKEF), Bacanora Minerals (OTC:BCRMF) [TSXV:BCN], Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] (OTCQX:CRECF), and some other juniors. The graph below also gives an idea of who will be the next tier producers.

Lithium demand and some of the lithium companies likely to fill that demand according to Orocobre

Source: Orocobre March presentation - page 10

Some of the cobalt companies likely to fill the extra demand and benefit from cobalt boom II

As with lithium, the cobalt miners that are able to increase their production to meet the extra demand will do best. The main players include the Chinese miners (Jinchuan, Huayou Cobalt, Jiangsu Cobalt), Glencore (LSX:GLEN) (HK:805) (OTC:GLNCF), China Molybdenum (HKSE:3993) (OTC:CMCLF), Katanga Mining (TSXV:KAT) (OTCPK:KATFF), Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF), Umicore SA (OTCPK:UMICF), Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY). The next tier juniors include eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQB:ECSIF), Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQX:FTMDF), Cruz Cobalt Corp (NYSE:CUZ) (OTCPK:BKTPF), Barra Resources Ltd [ASX:BAR], Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF), Cobalt Blue [ASX:COB] and others.

Risks

EVs may not take off. Possible but looking more unlikely every year as Governments, and all the ICE companies move towards a pollution free future. China and Europe are leading the charge.

Lithium or cobalt could be substituted. Unlikely in the next decade at least.

Mining risks.

Financing risk, stock dilution, management risk.

Sovereign risks especially in Africa ((NYSE:DRC)).

Liquidity risk. Best to buy on local exchanges.

China pollution problem - time to stop

Source

Conclusion

Investors should be sure to set their lithium investments in place while we have a lull between lithium boom I and lithium boom II. The same applies for your cobalt investments. Investors should look for low cost producers with high quality assets, financing, strong long term binding off-take agreements and/or strong equity partners.

My lithium and cobalt monthly news will also help investors learn more about the main players.

Lithium boom II and cobalt boom II will soon arrive - my view being it will begin in 2018. The catalyst for these could be several things such as the imminent China ZEV credit announcement or the Tesla Model 3 launch, or more likely huge EV sales in 2018. Or there may be no distinct catalyst, just a steady increase in lithium and cobalt production resulting in a decade long boom in profits for the lithium and cobalt miners who can successfully ramp up and sell their production.

I will finish with a quote from Bloomberg New Energy Finance:

"By 2020 there will be over 120 different models of EV across the spectrum. These are great cars. They will make the internal combustion equivalent look old fashioned."

And a recent quote from Industrial Metals Barbara O'Donovan:

"Battery demand will continue to drive the lithium and cobalt markets for years to come, supporting prices for the sought-after minor metals, panelists speaking at this year's Indaba mining conference Tuesday said. "Forecasts are unified in their projections as overall demand for battery metals is expected to soar."

