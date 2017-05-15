Acerus Pharmaceuticals' (TRLPF) CEO Tom Rossi on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. (OTCPK:TRLPF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Tom Rossi - President & CEO

Scott Henry - ROTH Capital

Following my comments regarding forward-looking statements, I will turn the call over to Mr. Tom Rossi, President and Chief Executive Officer for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Mr. Rossi will moderate today's call.

Mr. Rossi, please proceed.

Tom Rossi

Thank you very much, Wayne. Good morning to everyone on the line and welcome to the Acerus Pharma first quarter 2017 conference call. I'm pleased to be joined by Ms. Ora Babova [ph], Director of Finance.

I will begin by sharing some of the highlights of a very productive quarter for Acerus as we continue to progress on our strategy and execute on our operational plans. Ora will then take you through the company's first quarter financial results. Following the prepared remarks, we will be happy to take your questions.

As you know, Aytu Bioscience has been actively promoting NATESTO to healthcare professionals in the U.S. since July of last year. And the product's performance continues to reach record highs quarter-after-quarter. As an example, for the week of April 28, NATESTO hits 100 prescriptions for the very first time since becoming available in the U.S. Aytu has recently expanded the sales force to further support the promotion of the product and has made enhancements to their patient access programs which should further accelerate uptake. The U.S. market remains very large at almost $2 billion annually and posted growth of 6% in 2016. It is great to see that the market is growing once again after a couple of years of steady decline.

We are encouraged by the recent NATESTO prescription trends in the U.S. and look forward to Aytu's continued strong performance in a market with significant opportunity.

In Canada, we are still in the relatively early stages of the NATESTO launch but physician support for the product has been very strong. Prescriptions are performing to plan thus far and new initiatives are recently been implemented which should further drive sales in the coming months. In NATESTO mighty Phase IV post-marketing study is close to completing its patient recruitment objective and we hope to close off the study in late summer.

The Canadian testosterone replacement market delivered $64 million in sales for 2016 with a growth of almost 4% over 2015, and thus represents an attractive potential for the company.

In April, we announced that our Hyundai Pharma, our NATESTO partner in South Korea, filed for marketing approval with its local regulatory agency. We look forward to working with Hyundai and bringing NATESTO to the South Korean market sometime in 2018.

Now on to ESTRACE. Our sales for the first quarter of the year were down 50% versus Q1 2016 which was largely expected following the introduction of a generic version of the product in the third quarter of 2016. Since the launch of the generic ESTRACE sales have declined approximately 35%.

In March, we announced the regulatory filing of GYNOFLOR with Health Canada consistently with our previously communicated timeline. We are now working with Health Canada to bring this innovative product to the many patients who can benefit from its unique profile. If approved GYNOFLOR has the potential to be the only treatment in Canada which combines an ultra-low dose estrogen with the porbiotic used to treat vaginal atrophy, mild vaginal infections, as well as restore vaginal flora.

The Canadian vaginal atrophy market alone totaled $61 million in 2016 providing a unique opportunity for GYNOFLOR to become a key growth driver for the company in 2018 and beyond.

Form a business development perspective, the last quarter has been extremely busy, as we continue to progress on our objective of partnering NATESTO on a global scale. We are in late stage discussions for the out licensing of NATESTO in multiple countries in Europe and the Middle East. Additionally we have recently signed term sheets for the Russian and Brazilian markets. We hope to be in a position to announce new partnerships in the near future.

We're also actively evaluating multiple products that can bolster our Canadian product portfolio. To that fact we have submitted multiple letters of intent for products that could align well with our current product offering in men's and women's health.

Lastly, I am thrilled to welcome Mr. Ken Yoon to the Acerus leadership team. He will officially join us on June 1 and serve as Chief Financial Officer for the company. Ken is a chartered professional accountant and also holds a Bachelor's degree of Science and Masters of Laws degree and an M.B.A. Most recently can held the position of CFO and Vice President of Corporate Development as well as Corporate Secretary at Vive Crop Protection. Previous to his time at Vive he was with VG Private Equity Partners as their Senior Associate Investments Advanced Life Sciences fund. Prior to Vive, he worked at Ernst & Young as strategist entrepreneurial business center. I look forward to working closely with Ken as we continue to execute on our strategic plan.

I will now ask Ora to provide you with our financial update.

Now the results. In the first quarter, our total net revenue was $1.3 million versus $10.4 million in the same prior year period. The accelerated recognition of the upfront fees received under the previous NATESTO licensing agreement from fourth quarter 2015 to second quarter 2016 is the main driver behind the $8.2 million difference in licensing revenues.

The $0.9 million decrease in product revenue is mainly related to the decrease in ESTRACE due to the launch of a third-party generic. On a Canadian Dollar basis, ESTRACE sales decreased by 35% from July 1, 2016, to March 31, 2017, compared to the same prior year period.

Research and development expenses increased by $0.2 million in the first quarter 2017 compared to the same prior year period. The increase in expenses is mainly due to the new drug submission fees for GYNOFLOR.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by $0.6 million for first quarter 2017 compared to the same prior year period. The increase is mainly due to marketing expenses related to the Canadian launch of NATESTO.

Adjusted EBITDA a key metric in assessing our business performance for the three months ended March 31, 2017, and 2016, was a loss of $1.7 million and a loss of $1.5 million.

Basic and diluted loss per share for the three months ended March 31, 2017, was $0.01. On March 31, 2017, the company had current assets of $8.6 million and current liabilities of $4.4 million. The remaining $4 million of the Aytu upfront payment was received in January 2017. The company used these funds to extinguish its outstanding long-term debt with an affiliate of MidCap Financial LLC.

On a final note, the financial information provided on today's call and in the press release issued is in summary form. Interested parties are encouraged to review the company's quarterly and year-end SEDAR filing as it will include in addition to the financial statements, the accompanying notes to the financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis or MD&A documents. You can find these documents posted on the investor page of our corporate website as well as on SEDAR.

This concludes my comments. Tom, back to you?

Tom Rossi

Thank you, Ora. In summary, NATESTO was performing well in both the U.S. and Canada and we are in the later stages of expanding NATESTO's global footprint. The team is very busy preparing for the potential launch of GYNOFLOR in Canada as well as focusing on strengthening our current product portfolio by bringing in products that are strategically aligned with our therapeutic focus. We remain excited and optimistic about the company's future as we continue to execute on our plans which should put us on track to a double-digit growth in not too distant future.

This concludes our prepared remarks. I'd like to now turn it over to Wayne for questions.

Our first question is from Scott Henry from ROTH Capital. Please go ahead.

Scott Henry

Thank you and good morning. Just a couple very quick questions. ESTRACE seem to step down from around 2 million to the 1.4 million levels in the second half of 2016 but in the first quarter it seemed to take another step down to may be 900,000 or 1 million. The question is was that a temporary step down or is that a permanent new level we should think about.

Tom Rossi

Good morning, Scott. Thank you for your question. So the first thing regarding ESTRACE is one needs to realize that there is seasonality with the product. So -- and the normally the fourth quarter of the year is our highest quarter. So we would have expected more of the decline in quarter one versus quarter four. So that's the first point I would like to make and we did see though a decrease Q1 versus Q1 of last year about 50% which I think on our end was largely expected. Now, right and so the first quarter of year is usually is the lower of the quarters.

Scott Henry

Okay. So will you'd expect to see a significant bump in second quarter 2017.

Tom Rossi

We would expect a bump as significant, I'm not sure but certainly we do expect a bump in the second quarter and in the fourth quarter as well, those are the higher of the quarters.

Scott Henry

And the other question I had it was -- was there any NATESTO Canada revenues in the quarter?

Tom Rossi

Ora, you want to take this question.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. We did have NATESTO revenues during the quarter. I think in Canada, I think the confusion is because we round into millions that sort of get lost in the roundings.

Scott Henry

Fair enough. Okay then I'll circle back with you offline. I had a couple of other questions but I will circle then. Thank you.

Tom Rossi

To give you an idea of the performance NATESTO and we try to keep from giving individual product sales, Scott, as well but to give you an idea in March we posted prescriptions of just under 350 perceptions for the month. So the launch is going quite well here in Canada.

There are no further questions registered from the analysts at this time. I would like to return the meeting over to Mr. Rossi.

Tom Rossi

Well, thank you Wayne. Thank you for your questions and your time on this call as well as your continued support. I wish you all a great week. Thank you very much.

Thank you. That concludes today's conference call. Please disconnect your lines at this time. We thank you for your participation and have a great day.

