Randgold Should Get Serious About China, Not The Next China

Last fall, Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD) CEO Mark Bristow expressed an extremely bullish view on Africa and named it "next China". He planned to set up new operations in Africa and use it to fuel the company's sales. In general we agree with Mr. Bristow's assessment about Africa's bright future and the continent's above-average growth rate during the coming years. Randgold's urge in searching for the next growth engine is understandable as the company, like most other big gold companies in the world, has hit a concrete wall in terms of revenue growth over the past couple years. The following table shows Randgold's revenues for the last three years.

Randgold is not alone. Most other major gold companies in the world are in similar or worse situation. The following table shows the compound annual revenue growth rates over the past two years for four major gold companies in the world - Randgold Resources, Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG), Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX), and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (NYSE:AU).

So, is Africa the answer to Randgold's quest for the new source of growth? In our opinion it might be in the future, but we think the answer today is still China, not the next China. Our judgment is based on a clear and simple logic: for now and at least the following decade the major consumption power of the emerging markets still lies in China, not Africa. The major challenge for Randgold today is to find additional demand for its product in order to increase the quantity sold. To achieve this goal Randgold needs to find a new market and group of customers that have high purchase power and lust for gold products. In addition, it is a good idea for Randgold to vertically expand into the downstream business - the wholesaling and retailing business of gold jewelries - in order to increase its gross and net margins. It is the best for Randgold to sell its branded gold products in a new market in which the consumers adore major international companies and are eager to accumulate products made by those companies. For the next ten to twenty years, that market is still China. That's why most major fashion brands of the world - Gucci, Armani, LV, Coach, Nine West, etc. - have established big footprint in China and have reaped hefty profits from China over the last couple decades.

The problem with Africa is that its per capita income today is still too low. Gold is a luxury good. Most people want to own it only after they are above certain wealth level at which all their basic life demands have been met and have enough spared money to improve their images and preserve their wealth against inflation. According to Wikipedia, IMF's data show that in 2016 per-capita GDP of China stood at 8,113 USD, while per capita GDP of South Africa, the wealthiest country of Africa, was only 5,261. Meanwhile, China's population is about 25 times of South Africa's. Other African countries' per-capita GDPs are even lower, averaging to about only a quarter of China's per-capita GDP. The following table shows China and African countries' per-capita GDPs in 2016.

Three months ago, an article with an eye-catching title "It might be impossible to keep up with China's demand for gold" was published on Markets Insider news portal. It was written by one of the most esteemed gold specialist Byron King. Byron, a Harvard graduate, has traveled to every U.S. state and territory and six of the seven continents and has deep knowledge in the gold market in China. He has been interviewed by dozens of major print and broadcast media outlets including The Financial Times, The Guardian, The Washington Post, MSN Money, MarketWatch, Fox Business News, and PBS Newshour. When such a senior gold specialist said that China's demand for gold is ballooning in an insatiate way, investors and people in the gold industry had better listen.

Byron's view was reckoned by China Gold Association's last report published just a couple weeks ago. According to the association, in the first quarter of 2017 in China gold consumption rose 14.73 percent while gold supply dropped 9.29%. As a result, China has to import thousands of tons of gold from oversea each year, and the prices of gold products keeps on rising fast every year in China.

In addition to consumers' demand, industrial demand for gold in China has been growing fast too. In an article published on Seeking Alpha in late 2015, the author said: "Electronic usage accounts for 300 million tons of gold usage annually and that quantum will increase as the likes of China upgrade their telecom infrastructure".

Under this backdrop, it is no wonder that many wholesalers and retailers of gold product in China such as Central Gold (Shanghai Stock Exchange: 600489), Hunan Gold (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 002155), Chifeng Gold (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 600988), and Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ: KGJI), saw splendid revenue growth over the past two year (see the following table for details). The average two-year revenue growth rate of the group makes that of the world's major gold companies shown earlier look embarrassing.

Unlike major clothing and apparel companies, major gold companies in the world have mostly ignored Chinese market in the past. We are not sure the reason, but we think that was a big mistake. A company like Randgold, which has rich experience operating in different countries and cultures, should give China a hard look right now and take first-mover advantage before its competitors start moving into China. If the company is not comfortable going into China on its-own, spending several hundred millions to buy an established existing player in China such as Kingold Jewelry may be a good alternative that Randgold might want to consider. The way we look at it, one way or another the industry probably will experience some major integrations over the next couple years during which some small, under-valued companies and some big heavy-weight companies may appreciate significantly as the average sales volume and profit margin of the industry rise materially as global demand rises fast and global supply stays constrained. Thus, aggressive and risk-tolerant investors may want to consider going over-weight on gold companies today and placing some extra chips on those companies selling gold in China now or probably in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KGJI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions of the author are not recommendations to buy or sell any security. Please remember to do your own research prior to making any investment decisions, as well as knowing your own unique goals and tolerance for risk.