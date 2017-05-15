The Stock of the Decade Just Pulled Back.

91% of the companies in the S&P 500 have now reported their first quarter earnings. 75% of those reporting companies have beat their earnings expectations. S&P 500 earnings are now expected to come in a whopping 13.6% higher than the same comparable quarter last year.

This will be the best quarterly earnings growth for the S&P 500 since 2011. For the year 2017, earnings are expected to grow by about 10% when compared with last year.

S&P 500 earnings have now been growing since 2009. It is no coincidence that the S&P 500 has also been going up since 2009, as stocks and indexes follow earnings.

The market is now focused on earnings expectations for 2017 and 2018. More than anything, this holds the key to the future of the current 8-year plus bull market.



While 75% of reporting companies have beat their earnings forecasts, 25% have fallen short of their estimates. I currently own about 100 stocks amongst the three portfolios that I manage professionally. I have had a good earnings season so far.

Last week I highlighted the nice EPS beats by Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC), Logmein (NASDAQ:LOGM), Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI), and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). All of the aforementioned stocks, except for Global Payments reside in my ultra-growth portfolio. This portfolio is now up 13.2% year to date before management fees and trading costs.

Global Payments is one of the 28 stocks that I own in my Premier Growth Portfolio. This portfolio is now up 8.4% before management fees and expenses since the beginning of the year.

I wrote about Mercadolibre back on September 26th of last year. I followed up with another article about it last week. It is the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) of Latin America.

Overall this past week was a slightly down week for the U.S. market. Headlines kept the market down. What does James Comey have to do with S&P 500 earnings? He has absolutely nothing to do with them! I always focus on earnings when there is more noise than usual in the news feed.

That has kept me in the market since March 27th, 2009. As long as earnings continue to grow and the market does not get too expensive, it will continue to go higher.

While the stock market follows earnings, the bond market follows interest rates. Bonds have an inverse relationship with interest rates. I do not like the prospects for interest rates over the next one, three, and five years. In fact, I wrote about a top in the bond market last July. I believe that bonds have only just begun their descent.

For this reason I am not a typical asset allocation money manager and financial planner. I currently have zero exposure to the bond market. While robo-advisors are busy buying bonds and selling stocks to keep their balances at the prescribed levels, I would not go near the debt markets.

As always there were some good, bad, and ugly earnings reports this past week. The ugliest report of them all had to be Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP). They lost $2 billion in one quarter! I warned investors to stay away from the Snapchat IPO, I hope that you heeded my advice. I have a very hard time seeing how it is currently is a $22 billion company.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), on the other hand, blew away earnings estimates, and the stock broke out to new all-time highs. I wrote all about how terrific it looked back in early February. I continue to own it in my Premier Growth portfolio. I also wrote about Priceline.com (NASDAQ:PCLN) in that same article. More on that in a bit.

Marriott Intl. Inc. (NYSE:MAR) also reported very good earnings this past week. As you can see from the chart below, the stock broke out to new highs. I also continue to own it.

I wrote all about my favorite ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) a few weeks ago. It is the only pure play on the online retail space. Once again the bricks and mortar stores reported horrible earnings. Macy's is currently one of the ugliest charts in the entire market. Is it now a contrarian investor's dream? Go ahead, be my guest! I would not touch it.

JC Penney reported yet another horrid quarter. It looks terminal to me.

So does Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD). I currently have a small short position in the shares. This past week, CEO Eddie Lampert blamed the media for the horrible drop in the shares. I blame huge losses at the company. Once again, stocks follow earnings.

Meanwhile the IBUY ETF which follows the online retail index continues to hit new all-time highs. I own this ETF in my Best Funds Now managed portfolio.

Now, back to Priceline.com. It too reported earnings this past week. It was one of the stocks that disappointed the street. This is one of the stocks of the decade, however. Why do I say that?

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

Priceline.com is one of only a handful of stocks that have delivered an average return over the last ten years of over 40% per year! In fact, during that time, the stock has delivered an average annual return of 41.4% per year, while the market has delivered just 4.8% per year.

Now that is some kind of alpha!

Now, you may be saying, "but what has is done for investors lately? As you can see from the screenshot above, the shares are up another 41.4% over the last twelve months.

This is now an idea that has turned into an $89 billion dollar company for its founders. Now, why didn't I think of that? It is also one of only about a dozen trophy winners in my Best Stocks Now Database of 4,300 stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds.

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

Now that one of the great stocks of the decade has pulled back a bit from its recent all-time highs, what are you going to do about it? Once again, stocks follow earnings. What do the earnings prospects and valuation look like for the shares going forward?

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

Priceline.com is expected to make $86.64 per share next year. Yes, you read that right, $86.64 per share. Take that Snapdragon! Or is it Snapchat? Over the last five years the company's earnings have been growing at an average rate of 22% per year. If I did not learn anything else during my years as an analyst, I learned that stocks and indexes follow earnings.

While Priceline's earnings have been growing by 22% per year over the last five years, the stock has been appreciating at a rate of 21.9% per year. Isn't it interesting how close those two numbers are correlated? It comes as no surprise to me, however.

Right now the consensus 5 year average annual growth rate is 16.5% per year. If we extrapolate those earnings expectations out over the next five years, Priceline has the potential to earn almost $162 per share five years from now. A multiple in the 20-21 area would still give this stock very good upside potential. My current five year target price is $3,350 per share.

I obviously will be watching this holding of mine all along the way, including those all-important quarterly reports, analyst's earnings and growth revisions. I also like to look at a one-year chart of stock on a daily basis. This is usually where the first signs of trouble show up. As of now, I have no intention of selling my shares after the company's slight earnings miss this past week.

Priceline is currently ranked at number 128 out of 4,305 stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs in my Best Stocks Now database.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VAC, PCLN, LOGM, MCHP, MELI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.