ConocoPhillips: Now What?

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) got hammered during the oil price rout. But the company has bounced back in a big way in the last few quarters by improving its cash flow profile and fixing its balance sheet. Now that a turnaround is in sight, I believe the company needs to start working on a growth story.

ConocoPhillips, which is the world's largest independent oil producer in terms of output and reserves, has reported losses totaling $8 billion in the last two years. It also burned more than $7.8 billion of cash flows as the company failed to self-fund its capital expenditure and dividends. Meanwhile, its total debt climbed from $22.56 billion in 2014 to as high as around $30 billion at the end of Q1-2016. Thanks to a large cash burn and soaring debt, the company was forced to slash dividends. Last year, it declared cash dividends of just $1 per share, down significantly from $2.94 per share in 2015.

That being said, ConocoPhillips has made remarkable progress in the last few quarters. The company has significantly improved its earnings and nearly broke even in Q1-2017. Moreover, it has been successful in lowering its cash flow break-even level and is now able to self-fund its business and dividends from internally generated cash flows in a sub-$50 oil price environment. For Q2-2016, when the spot price of US benchmark WTI crude averaged around $45 a barrel, ConocoPhillips reported positive free cash flows (or cash flows in excess of capital expenditure) of $126 million.

Since then, its free cash flows have been growing. The company has gotten to a point where it is consistently generating cash flows well in excess of capital expenditure as well as dividends. For the first three months of 2017, the company has reported $493 million of excess cash flows after accounting for capital expenditure and dividends.

The excess cash flows will allow the company to shore up its liquidity and improve its financial health. However, ConocoPhillips is already on track to bring its debt down to manageable levels and closer to peer average, thanks in large part to asset sales. At the end of the Q1-2017, ConocoPhillips had $23.3 billion of net debt, which translated into a net debt ratio of around 40%, higher than the average ratio of around 30% of most of its peers.

But ConocoPhillips is going to close two major asset sales by the end of the next quarter, which will bring cash proceeds of $13.3 billion. That will help the company in reducing the net debt to less than $15 billion (or gross debt to $20 billion) by the end of 2017, which will bring the leverage ratio down to less than 30%. ConocoPhillips has said that it will continue working on debt reduction and is targeting gross debt of $15 billion for YE-2019.

Following improvement in earnings, cash flow profile and financial health, ConocoPhillips has started to reward shareholders. Earlier this year, ConocoPhillips increased dividends by 6% and increased the buyback program from $3 billion to $6 billion, including growing the current year's buyback plan from $1 billion to $3 billion. This means ConocoPhillips will return more than $7.3 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

But despite the above-mentioned positives, ConocoPhillips could still underperform. That's because the company doesn't have a growth story. Its total production, thanks in large part to the asset sales, is projected to be around 1.16 million boe per day (guidance 1.145-1.175mmboepd). That's a large drop for a company that has been producing more than 1.5 million boe per day for the last several years. The decline is coming at a time when oil prices have strengthened and a number of other oil producers, ranging from Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), are ramping up volumes.

Remember, although oil prices have fallen to less than $50 a barrel in recent weeks, the WTI oil price is still expected to average $51 a barrel in 2017, up from $49 a barrel in 2015 and $43 a barrel in 2016, as per data from US Energy Information Administration. In this environment, Mr. Market will likely reward companies who grow volumes while oil producers like ConocoPhillips, which will report declining production could underperform.

ConocoPhillips, however, can fix this problem by developing a production growth plan. The company is spending $7 billion on payouts and far less (roughly $5 billion) on its exploration and production business. Perhaps it would be better off if it - instead of focusing on returning the excess cash to shareholders - also ramps up its capital expenditure plan and starts targeting meaningful volume growth.

