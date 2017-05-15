Update On Synergy Pharmaceuticals: Reiterating Buy Rating With Revised Price Target Of $8

Shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SGYP) have disappointed investors since the FDA approval of Trulance (Plecanatide) for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). The pullback in the shares is not surprising as investors have seen with shares of other companies like Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) which saw a similar (about 50%) pullback (post FDA approval of exondys51) before starting to bounce as the favorable sales data started kicking in. We expect a similar reversal in the downward trend of Synergy Pharma shares.

We are encouraged by the management's progress with Trulance launch in the US. The company is hiring its own sales force (with past extensive GI experience) and it has also partnered with a contracts sales organization, Publicis. It has launched an effective awareness campaign about the drug targeting about 27,000 high prescribers. Over 300,000 7-day sample packs of Trulance have been distributed to the field so far. Closest rival Linzess by Allergan (NYSE:AGN) had $700 million sales (last 4 quarters, about 6 years after the initial launch in CIC and IBS-C which is usually very close to the peak sales as per Pharmagellan guide). Trulance has several advantages over Linzess which we believe may enable it to achieve higher market penetration than Linzess, for example, low incidence of severe diarrhea, ability to be taken at any time of the day unlike Linzess (which has to be taken in the morning before the first meal) and a convenient, patient-friendly 30-day calendar pack (unlike Linzess' pill bottle). 60% of commercial payors already cover Trulance while discussions are ongoing with Medicare and Medicaid. We will not discuss the scripts data for Trulance since the data is still too early to predict its peak market penetration. The high incidence of diarrhea seen with Ardelyx's (NASDAQ:ARDX) Tenaport (14.6%, with 5.9% diarrhea-related discontinuation rate) is also positive for Synergy Pharma shares (whose Plecanatide showed lower 3.2 to 5.4% incidence of diarrhea in two phase 3 trials in irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, IBS-C, with diarrhea related discontinuation rate=1.8%-2.6%).

There is enough untapped market opportunity for Trulance in CIC and IBS-C indications (see graph below from the recent annual Deutsche Bank Healthcare conference presentation, available under 'presentations' on the company's website) despite the availability of drugs like Linzess (which was launched in 2012) and Amitiza (approved since 2006).

As shown in the graph below (from the same presentation), new entrants are growing the market, not cannibalizing it.

Moreover, the value of the prescription constipation market has more than doubled over past 4 years (see graph below from the same presentation).

The company had $139.26 million in cash reserves at the end of Q1, 2017. It has reduced its convertible debt to $16.77 million. At our peak $1 billion sales estimate in 2022 (representing just 1% of the CIC US market), the shares could be worth $8 which is our revised price target (using risk-adjusted NPV, 20% cost of capital). Several sell-side analysts agree with our assessment including Oppenheimer (PT=$9), Canaccord Genuity (PT=$13) and HC Wainwright (PT=$18), all of which suggested buying the stock within past week. There is high short interest in the stock and any good news like the upcoming sNDA decision of Trulance in IBS-C should provide a boost to the stock price.

As always suggested, position sizing is important to limit risk while investing in emerging biotech/pharma companies (which may have volatile stock prices). The reward/risk ratio at this price level is favorable for a long entry for patient investors.

Risks in the investment:

Investing in development stage biotechnology/pharma companies is speculative. It is possible that regulatory agencies might not approve the products, unexpected side effects might be seen in the future, clinicians might not widely prescribe the products or insurers might not reimburse them. Competing products from other companies might gain significant market share in the planned clinical indications. The company may also need to raise additional capital in future.

Disclosure: This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP, SRPT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.