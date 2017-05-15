Apple Reportedly Acquires Lattice Data For Unstructured Data AI

Quick Take

Technology giant Apple (AAPL) has acquired unstructured data technology startup Lattice Data for $200 million, according to a report in TechCrunch.

Lattice has developed an AI-inference system that turns unstructured data from video, audio, and other sources into structured data.

There are numerous possible use case applications, and it’s a good sign that Apple is stepping up its game in the consumer-enabled AI space.

Target Company

Menlo Park, California,-based Lattice was founded in 2015 by Chris Re, a MacArthur Genius Award winner, and Mike Cafarella, who was co-creator of Hadoop.

Management is headed by Andy Jacques, who started with the firm in October 2016 and was previously Chief Revenue Officer at Ayasdi, an artificial intelligence and machine learning company that helps enterprises build predictive models.

Lattice was in the process of commercializing its system called DeepDive, which utilizes an AI-engine to analyze video, audio, and other unstructured data and translate it into structured, actionable information.

The company showcased a number of use cases via during its development at Stanford, including:

Lattice raised $20 million in total funding from venture capital investors such as Google Ventures (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Madrona Ventures and the venture arm of the CIA, InQTel.

Acquisition Terms And Rationale

Neither Apple or Lattice has confirmed the acquisition report and the $200 million price was obtained from one source.

Due to Lattice’s recent founding, it is likely that Apple acquired it as a "team and technology" deal, and not one based on any revenues.

Since Lattice has apparently developed technology that effectively structures unstructured data and does so at scale, it might help Apple in its desire to develop consumer facing "intelligent" services as it competes against Google, Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT), each of whom appear to be further along.

Notwithstanding the early introduction of Apple’s Siri technology, it would appear Apple needs some bolstering of its AI assistant, which other than opening its system up a bit to developers, hasn’t made any noticeable waves in the marketplace.

Apple’s competitors are devoting significant resources to developing their assistants, realizing that through these assistants they can attract customers and achieve a complete lock-in as the technology learns over time how to interact with each user.

For example, I’m a heavy user of Google services, including its new Assistant and Home products. I can already see how it is adjusting its syntax and responses to how I speak and communicate, and the system seems to improve its recognition and understanding of my instructions on a weekly basis.

Furthermore, these platform systems work in tandem, as the platform provides numerous touch point throughout the day, from home to auto to office and back again.

Apple can’t afford to fall behind in the AI/ML race, and I view the transaction, if confirmed, as a positive signal that Apple management understands the need for speed in a rapidly evolving consumer services market.

