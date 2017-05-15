Caprictor Trial Failure In Heart Disease Might Offer Another Opportunity

On Friday Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) announced that it had failed a mid-stage trial using its cell therapy treatment on patients with heart attacks. The company suffered a huge setback and the stock tanked 62% on the failed results.

Failed Phase 2 Trial

The phase 2 trial that Caprictor Therapeutics ran was known as the ALLSTAR trial. It recruited a total of 142 patients that had experienced a major heart attack with residual cardiac function. The company stated that the trial had demonstrated a low probability of achieving the primary endpoint. Which is the reason why the shares crashed the way they did on Friday. The primary endpoint was to see a statistical significance over a 12-month period change percentage from baseline using an MRI. Patients were treated with cell therapy known as CAP-1002. The six month analysis p-value was concluded to be at p = 0.05 which is not statistically significant. With the stock falling 62% it knocked down the stock to a market cap of $24 million. Which means that to many investors it might provide an attractive entry point considering there is another drug in the pipeline.

Switched Efforts

With the ALLSTAR phase 2 trial failing, Capricor is switching all of its focus over to another study. The new study that has fully enrolled patients is known as the HOPE trial. It is a phase 1/2 trial treating DMD patients with cardiomyopathy. To DMD patients, this trial will be important, because the leading cause of death in DMD patients is cardiomyopathy. Cardiomyopathy is a heart disease of the heart muscle that makes it difficult for it to send blood throughout the body. If not treated properly it can eventually lead to heart failure. One thing to keep in mind of the HOPE trial for DMD patients is that it will be a small trial. It has recruited a total of 25 patients, and there will only be one treatment arm. It is just being used to determine the initial efficacy and safety of the CAP-1002 treatment. To shift focus to this study Capricor has announced that it is reducing its workforce. This will free up a lot of capital to focus on the last target in the pipeline.

Increased Risk

The move to test CAP-1002 in DMD is a last ditch effort for Capricor. If this trail fails to show sufficient efficacy then the company will likely have to either dissolve, merge with another company, or close down. The trial has completed enrollment for the study. The problem is that investors may have to wait for many months before the destiny of the new HOPE trial is known. That is because according to the Capricor clinicaltrials.gov website, the HOPE study is expected to readout results by November of 2017.

Financial Status

As with most biotechnology companies an important part of running trials is cash on hand. According to the 10-K SEC Filing Capricor has $16.2 million cash on hand as of March 16, 2017. That seems like a low amount of cash. There are two facts to consider though. The first of which is that with the downsizing effort, and only one small trial left to run. Such cash should be sufficient to run the company for the time being. Capricor raised $10.9 million of cash in 2016 through an offering. The good news is that the HOPE trial won't have to burn the company's cash position. That is because the trial is being funded by the government. Capricor achieved a grant from the CIRM in the amount of $3.4 million. The only downside is that the grant is tied to a successful outcome of the phase 1/2 HOPE Trial. In other words, the capital should be sufficient to run operations for now. If the HOPE trial doesn't succeed then the company will have to dilute to pay back the funds to the government. Again, it all ties in to whether or not Capricor produces positive results on November of 2017.

Conclusion

With the failure of the heart study, a lot is riding on the DMD cardiomyopathy study to succeed. The fall in market cap makes the investment an attractive entry point. The issue that investors must look at is the severe risk involved. Everything is now leaning on the single trial left in the pipeline. If that fails then investors can lose their entire investment. Therefore, investors should only put in what they can afford to lose.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.