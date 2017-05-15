Revlon Can Double From Here

If Revlon succeeds in its efforts to revitalize its brands in North America and extract synergies from the Elizabeth Arden acquisition (targeted at $190 million), the stock can double.

Revlon is highly leveraged with negative equity. Billionaire Ronald O. Perelman majority ownership provides a measure of comfort that Revlon will not be distressed.

Revlon has embarked on a journey of transformation by bringing in a new CEO, acquiring Elizabeth Arden, and investing heavily in revitalization of its brands.

Revlon was founded over 85 years ago by Charles Revson who revolutionized the cosmetics industry by introducing nail enamels matched to lipsticks in trendy colors. Revlon was acquired by Ronald O. Perelman's subsidiary Pantry Pride in 1986, following a bitter hostile takeover battle backed with debt arranged by junk bond king Michael Milken and then taken private. After a failed attempt in 1992, Perelman IPO'ed the company in 1996.

Revlon stock just hit 52-week low following disappointing 2017 Q-1 results (which the company blamed on North American retail challenges and ongoing shift to online shopping) and has dropped about 50% since last summer. While Revlon stock is not for the faint of heart, it has negative equity and a large amount of debt, for reasons outlined below, I believe it may be considerably undervalued.

In early 2015, Billionaire Ron Perelman, the majority owner of Revlon (through his holding company, MacAndrews & Forbes Inc. and super voting Class B shares), indicated that he is open to exploring strategic alternatives. Prematurely, anticipating payday, the share price shot up to over $37. However, soon in an apparent change of heart, Revlon recruited ex-Colgate exec Fabian Garcia as CEO in April and acquired un-profitable Elizabeth Arden in a surprise all-cash deal spending just over a billion dollar (citing growth through opportunities presented by the larger combined company's expanded sales channels and geographies, a broadened product portfolio, and cost synergy opportunities). The Arden acquisition closed September 2016.

CEO Fabian Garcia previously spent 13 years in leadership roles at Colgate-Palmolive, including a tenure running the consumer products company's businesses in various markets abroad. He also previously worked at Timberland, which is now owned by V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Revlon CEO: Fabian Garcia (Source: Bloomberg) Majority Owner: Ron Perelman

Revlon operates in four reporting segments: the consumer division (''Consumer''); the professional division (''Professional''); Elizabeth Arden; and Other. The Elizabeth Arden segment consists entirely of the business acquired pursuant to Products acquisition of Elizabeth Arden, Inc. The Professional segment consists entirely of the business acquired pursuant to the 2013 acquisition of The Colomer Group Participations, S.L., a Spanish company now known as Beautyge Participations. The Other segment includes the business acquired pursuant to 2015 acquisition of the CB Beauty Group.

Revlon's stock price seems to have followed EBITDA in recent declines. However, indications are that the company is investing heavily in reviving its brands while at the same time integrating the Elizabeth Arden businesses and, if successful, the pay-off could be quite handsome.

As mentioned above, Revlon business is highly leveraged and carries a debt of around 2.7 billion US dollars. No major repayment of debt is due until 2021 (where $500 million becomes due). Market cap is around $1 billion, and Revlon has negative equity (i.e., common shareholders get nothing if the company is liquidated). While the leverage does look scary in the beginning, however, on further thought, here you are betting alongside Billionaire Ron Perelman who owns about 80% of the outstanding class A common stock and 100% of the class B super-voting (x10) stock. According to Forbes, Perelman is worth $12.4 billion, and given his great wealth and majority ownership, I would think, he will not allow Revlon, his flagship company, to go bankrupt. Chances of distress remain low in the near term as Revlon appears to have adequate liquidity available to it through lines of credit.

While the company lost money on the Income Statement in 2016 and Q1 2017, it remains free cash flow positive.

I have conducted an Earnings Power Value (EPV) Analysis using Professor Bruce Greenwald's method. The basic concept of EPV is that one should value a stock based on the current free cash flow of a company and not on future projections which may, or may not, come true. It is arguably a better way to analyze stocks than Discounted Cash Flow analysis that relies on highly speculative growth assumptions many years into the future. A key assumption is that current profitability is sustainable.

The analysis indicates that the stock is at about 50% undervalued currently, which would put the stock price at where it was last year once the current integration challenges are over.

As a side note, Ron Perelman purchased 950,000 shares on May 9th on the open market. While this is a cup in a bucket compared to the nearly 41 million shares he already owns, it does give an indication that the shares are undervalued.

Conclusion

If Perelman/Garcia succeed in reviving Revlon's brands in North America and wringing indicated synergies (estimated to be $190 million per year) from the Elizabeth Arden acquisition in the next three years, the payoff could be 100% or more. Alternatively, the company would be sold to a strategic buyer and should fetch a price in the mid-30 (which is the price it was trading at in 2016 when Perelman was musing about strategic alternatives). Heads I win, tails I don't lose much.

