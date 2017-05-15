Annaly Capital Management: Should You Worry?

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) finally seems to be taking a breather. After climbing 20% this year, the stock has now fallen 6% from its 2017 high in a span of two weeks. Given this price movement, I think investors would want to know the answer to this question: should we be concerned of about a more severe correction?

If you've read my past articles on Annaly you probably know that I've mostly been bearish on the stock. I was positive on the Hatteras acquisition, but the incremental positives don't offset the bigger headwinds facing the company (read Market Shuts Out Annaly), namely the compression of spreads thanks to a flattening yield curve driven by higher short term rates. Despite my pessimism however, I believe that the stock doesn't have much downside; nevertheless, I do believe that the stock could be "dead money" in the foreseeable future.

As I explained in my previous article (read Annaly's New Core EPS), the new definition of core EPS introduced in Q4 2016 will create a lot of volatility. Even though we can explain away the significant decline of core EPS from Q4 2016 to Q1 2016 ($0.53 vs. $0.29) as the company received a one-time boost after the election, we still must come to terms with the fact that year over year earnings have deteriorated significantly, even after we adjust for PAA.

On the surface Q1 core EPS adjusted for PAA actually increased slightly year over year from $0.30 to $0.31. However, let's not forget that the company acquired Hatteras back in July 2016, hence Q1 2016's core EPS is not directly comparable to that of Q1 2017. We can find out the pro forma 2016 Q1 core EPS by adding back Hatteras' earnings, which was $35.9 million. Using Annaly's share count then, the adjusted Q1 2016 Core EPS would be $0.34, which means that core EPS adjusted for PAA dropped by a whopping 9% in Q1 2017.

While the acquisition at the time was incrementally beneficial to Annaly thanks to the low acquisition price, it's clear to me that it was not accretive enough for the company to overcome the numerous macro headwinds that are pressuring its core business model. Note that Q1 2017 EPS does not fully reflect the March rate hike nor the one just right around the corner.

Downside Limited, But Little Upside

Although earnings will continue to be under pressure, Annaly's book value (currently at 1x P/B) should provide some support as it has in the past. While there is no rule saying that Annaly must trade near the book value, the idea is that if the stock does start to trade at a significant discount to book value, the company could be an acquisition target or the company could be liquidated, allowing shareholders to recoup the discount - both of which should push the stock back up. While I have zero confidence in the management winding down a highly profitable business for themselves, I still must trust the collective intelligence of the market and say that the stock is unlikely to trade at a significant discount to book value as the company is still producing earnings, no matter how little going forward.

But how much will investors pay for a company with declining earnings? It would appear that not many investors have accepted this as a good possibility; but in six months (Q3 earnings), the financial statements should fully reflect the March rate hike and the impending June rate hike. Furthermore, Q3's financials will be more comparable year over year as the Hatteras acquisition was completed in July 2016, meaning that even the most novice investor should spot any shrinkage in earnings.

In conclusion, I believe that book value will temporarily provide a floor for Annaly as the company is still generating earnings; but I see little upside for the stock as I expect Q1's earnings decline to extend to future periods under today's macro environment.

