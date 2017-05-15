Sprint: Updating Investors On The Recent Events

Sprint is down 6% YTD, partly because of an earnings-related selloff, which we look into.

Could the options market be implying a huge upside for Sprint (NYSE:S)? Perhaps. The sudden interest in way-out-of-the money calls are showing that investors are willing to put large sums of money on bets that Sprint will double by the end of the week.

Volatility Implications

History has shown a strong link between sudden options movements and future stock price movements: generally, increased open interest in either calls or puts predicts excess gains. And Sprint's May call contracts of strike prices from $12.50 to $14.50 have spiked in both open interest and implied volatility, thereby implying that investors are willing to pay extra for these contracts (implied volatility increases lead to higher costs).

Any justification for this must be portrayed in the light that Sprint recently fell over 14% on earnings without a gap (which is rare) and has not yet shown signs of bouncing back. The sudden jump in prices would fail the Black-Scholes option pricing model if the implied volatility cannot be accounted for by new information, and the only new information we have is preliminary talks about the merger with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), a merger that Sprint investors were expecting for some time now. From the Dow-Jones newswire:

"Sprint Corp. has initiated preliminary talks with T-Mobile US Inc. for a potential merger, according to a Bloomberg report citing sources. According to the report, executives at Sprint and its parent company, Japan-based SoftBank Group Corp., had "informal contact" with T-Mobile owner Deutsche Telekom AG about a deal. The wireless industry has become increasingly competitive and crowded, requiring companies to look for acquisition and/or partnership opportunities. Deal talks in the industry had been on hold until April 27 due to the government's spectrum auction. But SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son and Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Tim Hoettges earlier this week separately told investors to expect talk of industry consolidation, and T-Mobile said it expected to be involved. Shares of Sprint and T-Mobile were up less than 1% on Friday. Sprint shares have declined nearly 6% in the year to date, but are up more than 127% in the prior 12-month period, while shares of T-Mobile are up nearly 15% in the year and 62% in the last 12 months. By comparison, the S&P 500 index is up close to 7% in the year and 16% over the the 12-month period."

The only important information I can extract here is that investors were becoming increasingly anxious with no news of talks since April 27, and the news of talks brought spectators out of the woodwork. But the stock still fell. Thus, the most logical conclusion is that stock investors are not putting much stock into the news, while options traders are; in my experience, the options traders are usually right.

The Real Catalyst

By the assumption that the options truly imply a Sprint worth $14.50, we look for reasons: Evidence why "the merger is likely on" is now a more powerful statement for the stock. I think the reason is clear: The changing of the guards.

Needless to say, the new administration is less into monitoring and regulating the market, and Sprint would be wise to begin talks early, if only to test the waters for any backlash. Masa-san is a conservative businessman and probably wouldn't go all in with merger negotiations until he's quite certain that the merger would be accepted by US authorities. Masa's fast actions after the expiration of the spectrum auctions could be hinting that he's ready to move fast, while the administration is rather occupied, and this would explain the options market willingness to add so much implied volatility to short-dated, out-of-the-money calls; if and when the formal negotiations begin, Sprint is almost sure to soar.

Several facts about the most recent earnings report add to a strong risk profile for a long Sprint trade. I ran my software (in-progress) for earnings report analysis and sentiment calculating on Sprint to find that the sentiment of the earnings call was actually higher than average. In fact, it looked a lot like the previous earnings call, which led to a slight gain in the stock, followed by a fall that was only half the size of the current pullback. The only explanation I have for this particular call leading to more-than-expected selling is cognitive dissonance: You can only hold a losing stock for so long.

Select Sentiment Statements

The most recent earnings call had a number of important forward-looking statements, as plucked out by my software. Below are some examples:

"Okay, so with respect to free cash flow, as I said a moment ago, we're not providing specific guidance for fiscal year 2017 at this time."

-No change of guidance

"But we will have to wait and see as we get more and more phones out there with HPUE but testing in the lab so far looks very encouraging."

-Optimistic feedback for a growth catalyst

"This includes converting several hundreds of the best-performing RadioShack stores to full Sprint retail stores over the next few months, which we expect to deliver more total productivity than we experienced from the 1,300 RadioShack stores under the store-within-a-store model that was discontinued at the end of this fiscal year."

-Future margin growth

One of the most interesting aspects here is that not much has changed. No new guidance, for instance. Yet investor psychology got the best of the stock. To be fair, this should be expected, as my backtests on news reactions shows Sprint to overreact relative to the general market.

Conclusion

In the case of an overreaction, we can expect mean reversion. That is, we can expect Sprint to retrace its downward movements to correct for the overreaction. With the stochastics giving a buying sign, the options market hinting at coming good news, and with the stock at a relative low, Sprint is a good long for nearly any growth portfolio.

Notes:

