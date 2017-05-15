Don't Buy Ford At 52-Week Lows

It's not a bad idea to hold, given the stock's dividend yield, and it's okay to hold a cheap stock for the long term.

"Ford is cheap!" "Ford is undervalued!" These phrases have been repeated by Ford (NYSE:F) shareholders for the past three years. They are speaking the truth, yet the stock has produced a total return of negative 7.3% year to date, underperforming the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 14.7% and the S&P consumer discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) by 18.0%.

The underperformance continued recently as poor sales figures emerged across the industry. The company has reported negative growth in U.S. vehicle sales every month this year, with March and April's reports being the worst of the bunch at -7.2%. Evidently this macro headwind had much more impact on the share price than any upward pressure from the market trying to close the valuation gap.

Recently shares sank below $11, marking a new 52-week low. If there is a time to buy, one would think that the time is now. However, I firmly believe that Ford is still just a hold, even if it is incredibly cheap.

Buying Ahead Of Industry Deterioration…

… is not a good idea. What really drives a stock in the short term? Investor sentiment. What drives investor sentiment? How the company is expected to perform. Since vehicle sales are declining, there is no doubt to me that the market is pessimistic about the company, and that sentiment will continue as long as vehicle sales continue to fall. Given this general pessimism, you can bet that there will continue to be a lot of sellers. That's just how the market works.

Looking back to 2008, everyone knew that there were a lot of cheap companies that were selling for pennies on the dollar, but when did they rebound? Stocks recovered when things got better and when investors were confident that they will stay that way. There is no use in fighting the market in the short term. Take the example of Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ):

We can see that the stock kept getting cheaper throughout the crisis even though earnings actually started to climb back up in early 2008. It wasn't until the market had renewed its confidence in the trajectory of the company's growth and more generally the broad financial markets did the valuation multiple expand, sending shares higher. Applying the same reasoning to Ford, I believe that the market will not give Ford any benefit of the doubt as long as the macro environment continues to be unfavorable. Taking it a step further, even a rebound in earnings may not yield an immediate pop.

Remain A Hold

Even though I think Ford is not a buy today, I believe that it is a firm hold. The valuation remains compelling, and I think it's fine for investors to hold cheap stocks, as it should just be a matter of time before they recover. Whether that will take days or years, I cannot say, but over the long term, having cheap stocks in your portfolio is a good idea. Plus, getting a 5% dividend yield while you wait, excluding any special dividends, is a nice touch too. In addition, Ford's low valuation should also provide comfort in that investors should have more conviction to buy if the stock gets cheaper, as opposed to buying when the stock is expensive and then selling when the stock becomes cheap (i.e., panic selling).

Conclusion

I believe that over the short term, declining vehicle sales will continue to pressure the share price. The fact that the stock is very cheap won't be a major positive factor as long as the macro environment continues to be challenging. Until investor sentiment changes about the industry, which will probably happen when vehicle sales rebound, I believe Ford cannot be a good buy. Investors may still wish to hold the stock, as the value should be realized over the long term, but there is no need to increase its allocation in one's portfolio today, given ongoing macro headwinds.

