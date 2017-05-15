Acacia: Trouble Brewing?

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) reported first quarter earnings this past Tuesday while the entire optical communications sector was and is on high alert over a slowdown in Chinese demand. Following the results, ACIA fell more than 13%, but has since recovered most of the losses:

ACIA data by YCharts

ACIA was already having a tough few months as the stock has plummeted more than 60% from post-IPO highs, and now the weakening of demand in China for the industry as a whole is adding insult to injury.

Though looking at guidance for Q2 2017, the price declines over the past couple of weeks appear justified. Acacia is one of the companies in the sector more dependent on China, and has a similar exposure as Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR). Yet while Oclaro's guidance missed consensus estimates by a sizeable margin, Acacia's didn't come anywhere close. I'll provide a brief overview of the company's first quarter results and then get into what to expect moving forward.

Acacia Communications reported revenue of $115 million, which is up 36% year over year ("YoY") and beat by a couple of million dollars, and EPS of $0.77, which beat by an impressive 12 cents. Gross margins remained robust and the company's profits continued to grow along with revenue, if a bit slower than investors are used to. This can likely be attributed to the same development that caused guidance to bomb so hard, as shown:

These numbers significantly missed consensus estimates and represent painful declines from Q2 2016. At the midpoint, this guidance expects a revenue drop of 22% YoY and a 63% drop in profits, which is very poor, especially for a company and stock that are supposedly under the "growth" category.

A quick look at Acacia's 10-Q reveals the likely culprit: in Q1, the company derived approximately 50% of its total revenues from China. A slowdown in demand from China was feared in the weeks leading up to the sector's earnings reporting period, and those fears were validated by poor operating results and by acknowledgement from other companies' management teams.

Also from the 10-Q, it is stated that 41% of Acacia's total revenues came from a single customer, which is way higher than the 11% contribution from the second largest account. That 41% customer is Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE, which has, along with Huawei, experienced an inventory buildup that has reduced demand. Acacia's Q2 2017 guidance is a great example of how having a less diversified customer base can hurt a company.

Yet, even with ZTE paring back demand and Acacia missing guidance horribly, the stock hasn't really made any net move since the earnings report. Shares initially dropped sharply but gradually recovered over the last few trading days. This indicates that the market was expecting Acacia's exposure to China to have an even worse effect than it did. I think this could be a sign of a floor under the price in the low $40 range.

ACIA investors have been continually wondering where the floor would be as the stock dropped from the $120s to the $40s, and it appears we finally have an answer. If guidance this bad couldn't keep shares down, it's hard to believe much else will. One of the few situations where ACIA could go lower is if demand from China stays soft for a prolonged period of time, something that I find unlikely. Most optical communications companies expect this weakness to be a short, temporary adjustment mainly because 100G capacity is still far from filled. Acacia too is expecting Q2 to be a trough and for revenues to recover in 2H 2017.

How quickly revenue will recover and how stable that recovery will be is anyone's guess. If this is truly a standard inventory correction, as most companies seem to be predicting, then Acacia should return to revenue growth rapidly. However, if China demand does not strengthen, or specifically if ZTE decides to slow down the pace of a 100G build out for whatever reason, Acacia could be in for some more prolonged pain. I find the first scenario to be more likely at this point considering how much more 100G capacity is needed, but there are certainly risks involved.

I put a Buy rating on ACIA back in January when it was trading in the mid $50 range in an article which can be read here, and I still think shares are attractively priced at current levels. Due to the risks involved in Acacia's dependence on China and ZTE specifically, I won't be upgrading the stock to a Strong Buy, but there is high potential upside here. The company has some of the best gross and profit margins in the industry, a debt-free balance sheet, and the products to drive revenue growth.

Keep an eye on demand out of China in the coming quarters and whether Acacia stands to experience a sharp rebound or further revenue deterioration. For right now, I view ACIA as a medium-risk, high-reward play.

