AWS Will Take Amazon's Stock Price Past $1,000

How high can Amazon go?

The 2017 gain of 25% is only the start for Amazon (AMZN) this year. Massive advances in infrastructure to control global retail and cloud space are definitely paying off as margins are expected to improve.

Jeff Bezos and his organization had to do everything possible to keep Amazon expanding, even if that equated to losing money.

Amazon has built an online space that makes it easy for retailers to sell through Amazon Direct, or modify an independent e-commerce site so they can use Amazon's fulfillment program (FBA). This saves them time and money by using fulfillment, and this also makes the goods they sell eligible for Prime shipping.

Amazon Web Services

All three detailed segments have shown that Amazon’s business is in a healthy position. The impressive gains come from the much smaller but more predictable Amazon Web Services (AWS) division (chart data in millions).

Currently, AWS adds to around 12% of total revenue. AWS operating margin is roughly 30%. This puts the AWS business in a more profitable position than the other segments. The North American segment has an operating margin of 5.1% while the International segment has been mostly negative.

AWS in total consists of more than 70 services. Some can be found in more detail here.

Costs associated with AWS are creeping up. If we view the growth data of sales and expenses, you can see expenses seem to be steady while sales are slowing somewhat.

This impacts the operating income generated during Q1. Operating income from AWS only grew 3.54% from the previous quarter. Operating margins dropped from 27.9% to 24.31% from the same quarter a year ago.

The issue comes down to something we see over in the Amazon retail business model. They are cutting the prices so that it would be almost foolish to go anywhere else for similar services. Now, this worked well with retail Amazon, they have a global footprint in retail, but with the AWS side of the business, it is difficult to tell.

On Wednesday, May 3, AWS announced that they will cut more prices. The most interesting cut was from Amazon EC2 Reserved Instances. This service offers On-Demand instance pricing and contract commitments from one or three years, three years being the highest discounted. This service operates by giving buyers three flexible payment options.

Pay everything upfront.

Make partial payment upfront with the remainder split over the contract length with monthly payments.

Pay nothing upfront and pay monthly installments.

The more paid upfront in the initial payment the more the customer saves, the great thing with Amazon EC2s is that you only pay for what you use.

Amazon is head and shoulders above the rest. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) was unheard of before Amazon started in the cloud computing business.

The other key players in the Cloud Computing market are:

Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Joyent

CenturyLink (CTL)

IBM (IBM)

Salesforce (CRM)

Rackspace (RAX)

Verizon Terremark (VZ)

The offerings over at Amazon for cloud computing are wide. They vary from the power of a mega computer that costs $5000ph, or just a regular server a new startup company would like to use, and everything in between.

Amazon caused a huge shift in the IT industry from physical to the cloud; although cloud is still not “mainstream” I would expect future tangible products developed to be more cloud-oriented, as that seems to be the most logical way to go.

Amazon EC2/S3 was the first widely accessible cloud computing infrastructure service,” said Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Brightcove

AWS set to be a larger chunk of total revenue

This year experts estimate that the cloud computing industry will grow 18%, says Gartner, to $246.8 billion in total worldwide revenue. Amazon, as mentioned before, is a world leader in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS).

The highest growth will come from cloud system infrastructure services (infrastructure as a service - IaaS), which is projected to grow 36.8 percent in 2017 to reach $34.6 billion. Cloud application services (software as a service - SaaS) is expected to grow 20.1 percent to reach $46.3 billion.”

The highest growth in the cloud sector looks like it will come from IaaS. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft and Amazon all reported their Q1 revenues and noted that the growth in cloud computing significantly contributed to total revenue.

Alphabet's revenue grew 22% YoY, and cloud computing sales contributed to this by 18%.

Microsoft’s cloud computing sales came in at 10% of total revenues also, while Amazon's were 13%.

All three companies above have completely different core business products but spoke highly of their ever-growing cloud computing business.

Amazon holds a 40% global market share with AWS. The total cloud market over the next few years is expected to increase to $383 billion.

Amazon without AWS

Amazon's retail sales both domestically and internationally have been astounding. The AWS business has really contributed to the growth in operating income (EBIT). If we look at operating income segment data, you can see that pressure from expenses has really dragged down the overall performance, while revenues have grown.

Growth in the US and international sales in Q1 have grown 20%. This is around the average growth YoY across these two segments, while AWS growth in the same quarter YoY was 50%.

The table above shows expected growth from the cloud computing sector. As noted before, AWS holds a 40% market share currently. Now, is it likely to remain that way, probably not, but even if we drop the market share number to 30% that would still be $114 billion in potential revenue.

Valuation

Using a forward book or another core intrinsically related valuation method to put a price on Amazon would be quite difficult, Amazon is currently trading at 21x book value. That is extremely high considering Benjamin Graham suggests a book multiple no greater than 1.5X. Although Amazon is a world renowned blue chip stock we still are in the growth stages, investors are willing to pay a premium for Amazon. It is hard to tell what that premium will ultimately be.

To value Amazon I have used two methods. The first is an earnings multiple valuation projecting future earnings from segment growth assumptions and using a modest P/E ratio built on past values, and then a DCF model that will focus on EBITDA growth and uses a 10.5% WACC.

Earnings model

(2014-2016 in FY, Mar17-Dec17 in quarters)

P/E ratio used 125X. This is way under the current ratio of 178X and I feel that investors would be more than willing to pay 125X for Amazon. You can see from the P/E chart over the past five months that it shows the lowest the P/E dropped to was 152. Investors at this level snapped up Amazon stock. Using a P/E of 152X would put Amazon’s stock price at $1266, when using the projected earnings per share of $8.33.

DCF

Conclusion

The DCF and the earnings model show Amazon’s stock price is on its way to breaking through $1,000. The AWS side of the business is positioned toward continuous growth for a considerable amount of years. The 40% market share Amazon currently holds, combined with the incisive cutting of AWS prices, will lock in more users - new and old - to sign up for the 1-3 year contracts.

Infrastructure as a service is likely to benefit the most from future expansions and upgrades as companies must undergo a change from physical to digital to stay competitive. Amazon's AWS is the easiest and one of the cheapest ways to do this, and also the best.