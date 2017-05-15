Valeant's Q1 - Key Bullish And Bearish Takeaways

After discussing various positives and negatives in the article, reasons why my opinion remains bearish longer term on this name are explained.

Valeant has some hoped-for and major new product launches coming, and with new management, I think the stock could trade unpredictably going forward.

I suggested in late April that a major stock surge could occur at any time (though I did not predict it would occur when it did).

Stock surge no great surprise

Some readers may know that I've had an unremittingly bearish view on Valeant (NYSE:VRX) since I began writing about it on October 22, 2015, in Basic Problems With Valeant's Valuation, With Comments On Recent News. The stock was around $97 then, having crashed from above $250 in August, and quickly rose $20 (all prices per share as appropriate) to $117. As that title suggested, I was not focusing on the alleged scandal, but rather on its paltry GAAP earnings and high debt load. That led me to value the stock below $10 even in the absence of scandal.

In my April 24 article on Valeant titled A Physician Analyzes Valeant's Siliq, As The Stock Crashes, I maintained a long-term bearish view on the stock but not a bearish trading view, saying in the concluding remarks that a sharp pop-up could be expected unpredictably (italicized emphasis as in the original article, not added now):

So my guess continues to be that the path of least resistance for VRX is down, that near zero is a reasonable target price for this stock over time - but that anything can happen. The lower the stock gets, and the greater the riskiness of the stock appears, the greater the chance that eventually the stock will develop an air pocket: upwards. Whereas, the greatest risk in my view was around $100 in Q4 2015 on the way down. Could VRX now be hated enough to be putting in a bottom?

The stock was around $8.59 at the time of the article. Now that the traders have surged it up to the $13-14 range (resistance?), that upward air pocket has been filled. At this higher price, I'm less impressed with the changes that VRX has to move up a lot from here, but for the purposes of the bots that track financial authors (even those such as myself who are not making outright recommendations), I'm listing this as a neutral article. That means that whether one uses Monday's opening price or the sub-$9 price for VRX that prevailed when I wrote that last article, for tracking of my opinions on VRX, my opinions on VRX were that it was a good short sale at $97 and a good cover now, if not sooner. Note that I'm not and have not been a short seller or put buyer, and am not and have not been working with or otherwise involved with any regarding VRX. I have been writing VRX articles simply wearing an analyst's hat.

The current article discusses severe negatives for the company, but also shows that the breathing room afforded by the debt rescheduling recently plus hopes for new products, hopes for strong asset sales, etc. make it much easier to build a bull case for the stock. If the bull case fails a couple of years from now when high debt repayments are hit, so be it, but swing traders could do very well from the long side in the interim. Being right in the long run does not help the short seller today. Thus, the point of view I'm going to support in this article is: long term bearish on VRX, short to intermediate term more neutral than anything.

I'll begin with the promising news that could help the stock. There's not all that much to point to, and I'll be concise. Note this is not a comprehensive list of the positives that could be pointed to, just the ones I think are the most worthy of mention in a focused article on VRX.

Experienced professional management gets a grace period

While CEO Joseph Papa did several leveraged deals while CEO of Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO), his early years as CEO there were good ones for the company. Certainly, he has the requisite general experience in the industry to run VRX as a pharmaceutical business, something that the former CEO Mr. Pearson simply did not know how to do. Add in other experienced new management, including with leveraged companies, and suddenly the optimal short selling paradigm is not so obvious. So there's hope that new management can straighten things out, have some successful launches, and manage through the debt challenges. Speaking of new products, there are three to mention next, beginning with:

A new glaucoma drug may have a shot at success

Increasingly, VRX by sales is becoming the complex eye care company Bausch & Lomb. Assuming FDA approves the NDA, B & L has some hopes for several new products. From what I can tell, the highest hopes are for what VRX represents as a superior product to generic Xalatan (latanaprost), namely a chemical variant of it that has been delayed in coming to market for quite some time. Per Mr. Papa on the conference call on this drug:

I remind you that if you think about the entire treatment of glaucoma, approximately two-thirds of the market, a little less than two-thirds of the market is for latanoprost, or the generic of Xalatan. So we're entering in with a great product, and we have the dual ability to have not only the latanoprost, but the bunod or nitric oxide donation portion which we think is going to make a big difference potentially for patients, so we're very excited about that.

Of course they will profess excitement, but it may not pay to be overly cynical when a stock is already hated. Maybe this product will get FDA approval timely soon and beat expectations - perhaps materially. Assuming marketing approval, the label will be important in the success of this new product in a genericized field. Time is needed here to know the real story.

A new psoriasis drug combo could be interesting

From Mr. Papa's prepared remarks:

Moving onto our new product pipeline, we have many positive developments to share and I'll talk about some of these in more detail later, but briefly, in January, we reported results of a confirmatory Phase III study of IDP-118, a topical treatment for psoriasis. We're optimistic about these results which demonstrate that the novel formulation IDP-118 could, if approved, be a promising treatment for patients who use a corticosteroid retinoid combination to treat psoriasis.

This candidate is a combination of a steroid and a third-generation retinoid. VRX argues that this formulation is superior to separate applications of each drug, which could be done with generics - a real challenge for this late stage pipeline asset.

A December 2016 press release reporting on a Phase 3 study of this product makes a summary case for its potential success.

Because IDP-118 is intended for moderate-to-severe psoriasis, the argument for a better-tolerated treatment could persuade payors - at the right price point. Moderate or worse plaque psoriasis involves perhaps 10% or more of the body surface area: a lot. So to use two topical drugs, even if cheap, at the expense of a widespread side effect versus a better-tolerated treatment might just get some good sales. It's all going to come out if the FDA approves this combo, and with what claims and clinical trial data in the P.I.

With Otezla having an effective net price well above $20,000, and a list price at or above $30,000 (per year), IDP-118 just might surprise given the pricing flexibility that Otezla and biologics provide in this condition.

Siliq just might be a nice success

As was discussed in the linked article in the intro, my research into Siliq is that its prospects are dubious. That conclusion does include the assumption that certain pipeline antibodies from AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and J&J (NYSE:JNJ) get approval with labels as suggested by these sponsors.

While my analysis was downbeat, the old saying is that making predictions is difficult, especially about the future. One can analyze and guess, but just not know. If Siliq beats expectations materially early on, and continues to beat them, that could easily help move VRX upward, perhaps substantially.

Diminishing flow of genericization (but only in 2019)

This is discussed on p. 49 of the Q1 10-Q (PDF slide 59). For the years 2017-21, the company discloses the following percentages of US sales losing exclusivity:

2017 - 7%

2018 - 6%

2019 - 2%

2020 - 1%

2021 - 3%.

This is not bad at all on a 5-year basis. It would not be too positive except for the debt rescheduling. So the bulls can look past the 2018 valley (I'm not sure what month in 2018 that valley recedes) to at least three favorable years afterward. So, there is some patent pain, but overall, 19% attrition for a company with limited recent new product flow is good.

Note: this listing does not include Xifaxan, an important drug for VRX, that's at risk of going generic.

Now, three sections on the negatives. Then I'll wrap up.

Valeant as perpetual debt slave

I and others have made the observation that from roughly a year ago, when VRX was able to avoid a bankruptcy or extremely harsh financial restructuring due to the forbearance of lenders, the lenders as a class have been calling the shots.

In that context, the prepared remarks (not off-the-cuff) from the CFO may be telling (bolded and italicized emphasis added):

Now, I've heard chatter in the markets that Valeant doesn't have the ability to repay all of its debt. Let me respond. We can meet all of our financial obligations through a combination of cash generation from our business, asset sales, and importantly, refinancings. There's a permanent role for debt in our capital structure. The goal is not to repay all of our debt and operate debt-free. The goal is to maintain a credit profile that will enable us to access the capital markets when necessary to fund our future capital requirements, including to refinance maturing debt.

I'd disagree in the case of high cost debt. The goal should be to get to no junk-rated debt unless, for example, the company ended up with an unexpected gold mine of a product that it needed to take worldwide with a big investment ASAP. Otherwise, just refinancing means that the lenders receive their excess profits. The shareholders? The CFO went on to address that in the very next paragraph, saying:

To be clear, we still have a lot of work to do and I promise each and every one of you that the team here will focus everyday to chart and execute the steps needed to get our capital structure right-side up. I say all the time, if we take care of our debt, and we will, our equity will take care of itself.

What does that last phrase mean? It's one thing to say, if we take care of our debt by eliminating it, our stock will do well. But he has just told us the plan: stay a debt slave to keep the lenders with positive cash flows versus their cost of funds. In that scenario, bankruptcy is never far off. In that scenario, interest costs are always too high, and the variable rate debt costs more if debt ratios worsen. In that scenario, the stock price is a trading a sardine, a mere afterthought, really an irrelevancy. The highly leveraged nature of VRX on a projected ongoing basis means there's always the dream of a big success from the stock. So there's lots of trading in the equity, lots of options activity: big profits from the stock for brokerages.

Also, the message that much of the debt is going to be rolled over and not paid down means that profits are really not likely to be wonderful.

That leads to a discussion of the profit statement and balance sheet.

The pre-tax P&L in Q1 was actually weaker than it might appear

Since I'm first and foremost a GAAP guy, except for truly one-time gains and losses, an analysis of Q1 will start with the seeming good news, the gain reported. All of you know the cause related to taxes, but starting here allows me to work back and show what I see as a very weak quarter, even by VRX's standards. From the press release:

GAAP EPS - Diluted for the first quarter of 2017 came in at $1.79 as compared to $(1.08) in the first quarter of 2016.

However, what was special was the nature of the tax benefit:

Net income in the first quarter of 2017 includes a one-time income tax benefit of $908 million from a non-cash internal restructuring that occurred during this time.

Yet another restructuring. So this is truly a one-time "gain."

However, an ongoing expense was noted in the same paragraph:

In addition, net income included... an increase in interest expense of $47 million, primarily from the increase in interest rates associated with amendments to our credit agreements in 2016.

So, the price the lenders charged for saving the company last year meant higher interest payments on lower long-term debt.

This extra interest expense does not include the recent debt extension and financing maneuvers.

Moving on, some pre-tax numbers:

Operating income was $211 million for the first quarter of 2017 as compared to $66 million for the first quarter of 2016, an increase of $145 million.

There are lots of moving parts on the yoy comparison. Some comparisons favor one year, others favor the other year. But one comparison is truly one-time, the sale of some products to L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) as well as some much more minor transactions. The company does not love to highlight this, but it's found in the press release as well as in the 10-Q. From the press release:

Other (income) expense reconciliation:

GAAP other (income) expense $ (240) $ 25 Legal settlements and related fees (A) (77) (2) Net gain/(loss) on sale of assets 317 (2) Acquisition related transaction costs (K) - (2) Other (primarily loss recognized upon deconsolidation of Philidor Rx Services, LLC as of January 31, 2016) - (19)

Almost all of the net gain of $317 MM came from the L'Oreal deal, and this is versus a $2 MM loss on the same line last year, or a $319 yoy change favoring 2017 that is one-time. Not only is it one time, but L'Oreal only did the deal because it added to their profits, so it's a permanent hit to VRX by losing these assets.

Thus, my "core" adjustment is to subtract $319 from this year's pre-tax operating income of $211 MM.

This gives a loss of $108 MM.

And that's after cutting back sharply on SG&A. Last year that was swollen in part by direct to consumer spending for Xifaxan and Jublia, which did not receive hoped-for sales results.

With getting into a boring discussion of other line items in the expense category, my guess is that the loss of more than 10% of product revenues due to the L'Oreal sale and some products going generic led to both materially lower revenues and materially lower profit margins on the remaining products, and that when added to a higher interest rate on the massive debt, VRX may well be deeper in a hole than before after Q1.

That does not mean that the hold cannot be climbed out of, but it puts that much more pressure on the new product launches to succeed, and succeed sooner than may be achievable.

As a check on that conclusion, a quick balance sheet analysis was done.

Don't forget about goodwill that's not amortized

Due to the tax benefit and gain(s) on sale, shareholder equity improved. The 10-Q shows the details, namely shareholder equity at the end of Q1 of $4.0 B versus $3.3 B at the end of Q1 2016.

But many argue, as the CFO directly addressed in his prepared remarks, that VRX cannot pay its debts and interest costs, i.e. that it is a zombie, an insolvency merely waiting to be recognized.

I'm not sure about that, but here's another reason why I believe it's possible. The $4 B of current shareholder equity includes $15.7 B of goodwill that is not amortized or depreciated. That's in addition to $16.2 B of net intangible assets that are amortized. These include patents and other identifiable assets that lose value over time. Now, the treatment of goodwill has changed. The IRS defines goodwill as:

...the value of a trade or business based on expected continued customer patronage due to its name, reputation, or any other factor.

However, except for a consumer-facing name such as Bausch & Lomb, pharmaceuticals rarely have much goodwill. VRX itself notes in the 10-Q that it may have to write down goodwill associated with its Addyi acquisition.

In general, the way the pharma part of VRX grew, almost entirely via acquisition, arguably involved all depreciating assets, namely drug products, clinical trial data, patents for the occasional acquired or in-licensed pipeline asset, etc.

So I would argue that the great majority of VRX's goodwill either is overstated and should be written off/down, or belonged all along in the intangibles line and should have been amortized.

Given the poor operating results quarter after quarter for this company, that leads to the thought that with a limited pipeline, the combined gigantic intangibles/goodwill stated value of $34 B is far too high, especially the goodwill part of that number - and that there are few undervalued intangible assets on the balance sheet at this time.

Finally, I believe that there are no liabilities on the balance sheet for possible losses due to the many lawsuits against the company. The listing and discussion of these are found beginning on p. 26 all the way to p. 38 in the Q1 10-Q. What is the chance that there will be no settlements, no adverse decisions? Without opining on any specific matter, the legal challenges appear non-trivial.

Over all, my balance sheet analysis is consistent with the view that ultimately, try as management will with new products and growth of Xifaxan and other existing brands, VRX shares are overvalued in the $13-14 range, and may end up worthless or nearly so.

Conclusions

In murky, rapidly changing circumstances, and in the case of VRX where the market value of the equity is small relative to the net debt load, volatility is common and can easily be extreme. The stock trades much more like an option than a stable stock such as Coke (NYSE:KO). As I said in my most recent VRX article, the crash to a single digit stock price occurred so rapidly that I had become suspicious that a melt-up could well occur at any time. This has now occurred to a first trading level.

For reasons stated above, and for other reasons that are well known, my opinion remains that fundamentally VRX shares are not worth much. However, a stock such as VRX is a lottery ticket, and one-way trips from above $250 to below $10 in less than two years are unusual. Sharp retracements are not uncommon, whether or not those retracements fail months or years later and the stock drops all the way to new lows.

My bottom line: new products, which go beyond the three discussed briefly above, face substantial competition from other brand companies and from generics. Growing them fast enough and high enough to offset the operating headwinds faced by VRX as it currently exists, saddled with high interest rates on a huge debt load may well be a challenge that this management, or perhaps any management, cannot achieve.

All opinions are just that, not fact, and I'll be interested to see how Team Papa fares in the months ahead with VRX.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.